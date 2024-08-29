Kamala Toady Brian Fallon's Attempt to SPIN ABC Telling Kamala NOPE on Debate Rules Goes OH So Very WRONG

Randi Weingarten Needs to Stop Stealing from America's Teachers (I Said What I...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:30 PM on August 29, 2024
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, ABC News told Kamala Harris they would NOT be changing the rules she agreed to and the mics would be muted when each candidate is speaking SO big bummer for Kam-Kam, she won't get her, 'I'm SPEAKING' moment she so desperately wants.

We know Team Harris is pissed about it because they're trying really hard to spin that it was Trump chickening out that caused them to say no.

Of course, via ABC themselves we know this is not true BUT that didn't stop Brian Fallon from lying his backside off.

Yeah, his post continues but do you guys really care?

It doesn't get more honest as he goes on.

Twitchy favorite Bonchie with the TKO:

Clowns. 

Calling Team Kamala clowns is an insult to clowns everywhere.

Them's the rules.

Heck, after chickening out of the Fox News debate you'd think she wouldn't want to look so weak on the ABC one BUT here we are. We guess we shouldn't be surprised considering she wouldn't do an interview unless it was recorded and she could bring her Emotional Support Governor with her.

Womp wompity womp womp, Team Harris.

