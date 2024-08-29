Kamala Toady Brian Fallon's Attempt to SPIN ABC Telling Kamala NOPE on Debate Rules Goes OH So Very WRONG

As Twitchy readers know, ABC News told Kamala Harris they would NOT be changing the rules she agreed to and the mics would be muted when each candidate is speaking SO big bummer for Kam-Kam, she won't get her, 'I'm SPEAKING' moment she so desperately wants.

We know Team Harris is pissed about it because they're trying really hard to spin that it was Trump chickening out that caused them to say no.

Of course, via ABC themselves we know this is not true BUT that didn't stop Brian Fallon from lying his backside off.

Update: Our latest understanding is that even though Trump said Monday he would be fine with an unmuted mic, his handlers don’t trust him to spar live with VP Harris and are asking ABC to ignore Trump’s comments and keep the mics muted or else they will back out of the debate for… — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) August 29, 2024

Yeah, his post continues but do you guys really care?

It doesn't get more honest as he goes on.

Twitchy favorite Bonchie with the TKO:

Update: ABC News' own internal communications show you clowns tried to change the rules and were rebuffed. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 29, 2024

Clowns.

Calling Team Kamala clowns is an insult to clowns everywhere.

Dude, lying isn't second nature with you, it's the 1st line of reply. I'm so sick of both parties not being honest but your team takes the cake, the brownies, and the Grand Marnier... — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) August 29, 2024

kammie agreed to the terms when she accepted the debate.



She doesn't get to change the terms now. — Me (@Keefer1958) August 29, 2024

Them's the rules.

Heck, after chickening out of the Fox News debate you'd think she wouldn't want to look so weak on the ABC one BUT here we are. We guess we shouldn't be surprised considering she wouldn't do an interview unless it was recorded and she could bring her Emotional Support Governor with her.

LOL, your lies are ridiculous. — HoR_Emperor (@HorEmperor) August 29, 2024

False. The rules were always agreed to and the same as the CNN debate. Kamala is a weak coward and asked for the rules to be changed. ABC denied her request. — King Bawk Bawk 🐔 (@KingBawkBawk) August 29, 2024

Trump doesn't have "HANDLERS" like Kamala does. There's a specific person in charge of stopping her from cackling. — MIKΞ STAHL (@mikeastahl) August 29, 2024

You’re using a lot of words to say that your camp was pushing for a rule change so you could give Cackling Kamala her, ‘I’m speaking”, moment.



ABC says they won’t accede to your request. Mics will be muted. Too bad, so sad. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) August 29, 2024

Womp wompity womp womp, Team Harris.

