Mollie Hemingway NUKES Hateful Suburban Lefty White Women Trying to Terrorize JD Vance and His Family

Democrats are awful.

They claim to be the party of tolerance and then go out of their way to torment and even terrorize people who dare disagree with them. Especially when those people are running to be Trump's vice president.

Full disclosure, this editor lives in Virginia but NOT in NoVA (thank God) but knows from personal experience the women tormenting Vance and his family are really this awful.

Or AWFL (Affluent, White, Female, Lunatics ... sorry .... Liberals):

J.D. Vance’s D.C. Suburb Is Only ‘Hate-Free’ If You Agree With Democrat Authoritarians https://t.co/X4IlAoQQLD — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 29, 2024

In other words, bored, wealthy, white, leftist women are the WORST.

From The Federalist:

When the Ohio Republican moved his family to the neighborhood following his 2022 election, the supposedly quiet, charming, and tolerant neighbors of Del Ray put signs in front of his house letting him know that he and his family were not welcome.

Can you imagine if a Democrat was treated this way? But wait, there's more:

One woman, the wife of a prominent free-market think tank leader, posted pictures on her Facebook with the note, “Yarn bombs for the new neighbor … a real Del Ray welcome if there was one.” The woman noted how Trump officials in the neighborhood such as Chad Wolf, the acting homeland security secretary, had been at the receiving end of “big and disruptive” home protests and that she had “every reason to believe this could turn into the same” for Vance. “He obviously knew he was buying in a politically active and very liberal neighborhood,” she added, as if she and other liberals in the neighborhood are incapable of being tolerant of those with differing beliefs.

This editor actually 'said hello' to the woman who did this and she quickly ran away and played the victim which is typically what bullies do.

I moved into Del Ray in 2003. It was obvious it was more left leaning than I was. Two of my favorite experiences was being called a baby killer by a lady with abortion signs in her yard, when she saw me in uniform. And after a storm, myself and another neighbor were helping by… — Vincent Parry, A Pirate way over 40. (@VincentParry2) August 29, 2024

If a house has a sign in front that says "Hate has no home here," you can be 100% certain the people inside absolutely hate conservatives. — Mark Mendlovitz (@MendlovitzMark) August 29, 2024

Some of the most hateful, horrible people live with signs in their yards the claim hate does not live there. False advertising, right?

Exactly. Their slogan should be "no hate for me, just for thee!" — Eric Mandl (@ericmandl) August 29, 2024

This. ^

