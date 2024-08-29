Alyssa Farah Griffin Playing DUMB to Defend Kamala Bringing Emotional Support Gov to Interview BACKFIRES

OMG, you guys?! Like, are we really on the second day of talking about Kamala Harris bringing her Emotional Support Governor with her to her first and ONLY interview? WOW, like, why is this such a big deal?! People do this like ALL of the time!

*exasperated sigh*

Ok, so this is all we hear in our heads when we read this post from Alyssa Farah Griffin. To be fair, she may not sound that way but the content of this post sort of leads us to believe she does.

Take a gander.

Are we really on the 2nd Day of a lot of folks pretending it’s not a longstanding tradition for a POTUS/VP ticket to do a jt interview? — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) August 28, 2024

Yes, Alyssa, we are.

And you know why.

You're just 'playing dumb' to defend her.

Then again, maybe she doesn't know why. Just sayin' ...

If she didn't know why we certainly hope she does now:

Those were interviews to introduce the running mate after the POTUS nominee had been doing solo interviews for a year or more. Are you really pretending not to know that's the issue? https://t.co/y3YVqtyIXd — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 29, 2024

Notice she turned her replies off because she knew it wasn't going to go well. We're not sure how many times we need to tell people it's better to just leave the replies alone because otherwise your post just gets quote-tweeted and seen by WAY more people.

Are you really pretending it’s normal for a presidential candidate to do zero interviews and their first be a joint one with their running mate? https://t.co/2mfOYUmrbh — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 29, 2024

It looks like it.

The criticism is because Harris is doing one joint interview. Excellent analysis, Alyssa. 👍 https://t.co/PlGChTFVQx — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) August 29, 2024

Aces even.

Guys you don’t have to play dumb like this.



This “tradition” doesn’t apply when a presidential nominee goes 40 days without answering a *single* policy question after deposing a nominee 13 million primary voters just voted for.



Pretending any of this is “tradition” is absurd. https://t.co/ydAecDYASe — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 29, 2024

But OMG, orange man bad and stuff.

Usually it’s a drop in the bucket not the only interview they’ve ever done. https://t.co/PWB0AUk2la — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 29, 2024

When you sell out, never go as cheap as this woman https://t.co/C4C2vrUE0q — commonsense (@commonsense258) August 29, 2024

Hey now, be fair, the anti-Trump grift is SUPER lucrative. This wasn't cheap ...

Hey Alyssa you have your responses turned off (can't imagine why!) so I'll ask here:



Is it a longstanding tradition for that to be the presidential nominee's only interview after skipping the entire primary? https://t.co/L5mGja1xVm — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 29, 2024

We threw out tradition when the guy everyone voted for to be the nominee was replaced in a coup d'etat of the Democratic Party.



The candidate that replaced him needs to step up, alone, and answer some hard questions about what SHE plans to do if elected. https://t.co/fbDZ5dIdjc — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) August 29, 2024

Usually done after the POTUS candidate has done interviews. Derp. https://t.co/GXFqfGJ2jo — Deedo (@Deedo_70) August 29, 2024

Derp is right.

So much derp.

