Alyssa Farah Griffin Playing DUMB to Defend Kamala Bringing Emotional Support Gov to Interview BACKFIRES

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on August 29, 2024
Sarah D.

OMG, you guys?! Like, are we really on the second day of talking about Kamala Harris bringing her Emotional Support Governor with her to her first and ONLY interview? WOW, like, why is this such a big deal?! People do this like ALL of the time!

*exasperated sigh*

Ok, so this is all we hear in our heads when we read this post from Alyssa Farah Griffin. To be fair, she may not sound that way but the content of this post sort of leads us to believe she does.

Take a gander.

Yes, Alyssa, we are.

And you know why.

You're just 'playing dumb' to defend her.

Then again, maybe she doesn't know why. Just sayin' ... 

If she didn't know why we certainly hope she does now:

Notice she turned her replies off because she knew it wasn't going to go well. We're not sure how many times we need to tell people it's better to just leave the replies alone because otherwise your post just gets quote-tweeted and seen by WAY more people.

It looks like it.

Aces even.

But OMG, orange man bad and stuff.

Hey now, be fair, the anti-Trump grift is SUPER lucrative. This wasn't cheap ...

Derp is right.

So much derp.

