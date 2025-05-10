Senator Chris Murphy's Stammering Symphony: A Masterclass in Evasion on Transgender Athletes in Sports

Black Lives Matter Protesters Demand Charges for Woman Who Used the N-Word
justmindy
justmindy | 8:45 PM on May 10, 2025
Townhall Media

Oh boy, folks, buckle up because we've got a real treat today. Democratic Senator Chris Murphy got grilled by New York Times Opinion Columnist Ross Douthat, and let's just say, it was a masterclass in dodging, weaving, and general stammering. The topic? Transgender athletes in sports. Spoiler alert: Murphy's responses are about as clear as mud.

Jason Cohen from the Daily Caller dropped this gem on Twitter, capturing a video where Murphy is put on the spot. The video, a whopping 75 seconds of pure awkwardness, features Murphy trying to defend his stance on biological males competing in female sports. Here's the play-by-play:

Let's break this down, shall we? First off, Murphy starts strong with, 'I don’t have any fear of transgender athletes participating in sports.' Oh, bravo, Chris. Very brave. Very progressive. But then Douthat, bless his heart, throws a curveball: 'If you had a daughter competing against a biological male, would you find it unfair?'

And here's where the fun begins. Murphy, in a stroke of genius, responds with, "I don’t have girls'. Wait, what? Is that supposed to be an answer?

Douthat, not one to let a good dodge slide, presses further: 'Have some empathy for those of us who do. So would you find it unfair?' And Murphy, ever the wordsmith, counters with, 'I've talked to lots of parents of girls in Connecticut who do not think it’s unfair ... I think everybody can come to their own conclusion.' Sure, Chris. Because nothing says 'empathy' like dismissing the concerns of parents who actually have skin in the game.

Typical Democrat. 

It says a lot about them.

Oh, he should absolutely be voted out ... just like all Democrats.

