Senator Chris Murphy's Stammering Symphony: A Masterclass in Evasion on Transgender Athletes in Sports

Oh boy, folks, buckle up because we've got a real treat today. Democratic Senator Chris Murphy got grilled by New York Times Opinion Columnist Ross Douthat, and let's just say, it was a masterclass in dodging, weaving, and general stammering. The topic? Transgender athletes in sports. Spoiler alert: Murphy's responses are about as clear as mud.

Jason Cohen from the Daily Caller dropped this gem on Twitter, capturing a video where Murphy is put on the spot. The video, a whopping 75 seconds of pure awkwardness, features Murphy trying to defend his stance on biological males competing in female sports. Here's the play-by-play:

🚨NEW: Dem Sen. Chris Murphy stammers as he gets GRILLED by NYT Opinion Columnist Ross Douthat over his stance on biological males in female sports🚨



MURPHY: "I don’t have any fear of transgender athletes participating in sports."



DOUTHAT: "Wait ... If you had a daughter competing against a biological male, would you find it unfair?"



MURPHY: "I don’t have girls."



DOUTHAT: "Have some empathy for those of us who do. So would you find it unfair?"



MURPHY: "I’ve talked to lots of parents of girls in Connecticut who do not think it’s unfair ... I think everybody can come to their own conclusion."



DOUTHAT: "But your conclusion is ... the official line of liberalism right now."



MURPHY: "Yes, my conclusion is that I would support those athletes being able to participate in my community."



pic.twitter.com/8pK4k7E9o8



https://t.co/qk0ul2vN0F pic.twitter.com/2Rj7q1YqNy — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 10, 2025

Let's break this down, shall we? First off, Murphy starts strong with, 'I don’t have any fear of transgender athletes participating in sports.' Oh, bravo, Chris. Very brave. Very progressive. But then Douthat, bless his heart, throws a curveball: 'If you had a daughter competing against a biological male, would you find it unfair?'

And here's where the fun begins. Murphy, in a stroke of genius, responds with, "I don’t have girls'. Wait, what? Is that supposed to be an answer?

Douthat, not one to let a good dodge slide, presses further: 'Have some empathy for those of us who do. So would you find it unfair?' And Murphy, ever the wordsmith, counters with, 'I've talked to lots of parents of girls in Connecticut who do not think it’s unfair ... I think everybody can come to their own conclusion.' Sure, Chris. Because nothing says 'empathy' like dismissing the concerns of parents who actually have skin in the game.

He lost me at “I don’t have girls”. What a 🤡 — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) May 10, 2025

‘I don’t have girls’

Me: ‘So, you’d be okay with your boys competing against and beating girls you cowardly jackass?’ https://t.co/5wUUOIXwCx — LouLou 🐾🐾 (@Flaaaaalala) May 10, 2025

Typical Democrat.

It says a lot about them.

.@ChrisMurphyCT is perfectly encapsulating modern American Leftism.



"It doesn't matter that there will be victims of my terrible policies because it doesn't affect me personally." https://t.co/ISC27jCxUB — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) May 10, 2025

THIS is the guy Democrats are touting as one of their most effective messengers?!



If your answer to legitimate concerns about boys competing in girls’ sports - a concern shared by about 80% of the country - is “I don’t have girls” you should get out of elected office. https://t.co/upUM7I6Iq0 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 10, 2025

Oh, he should absolutely be voted out ... just like all Democrats.