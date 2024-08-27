Womp Womp WOMP: Esquire Falls FLAT on Its Smug FACE Accusing Trump of Arlington Cemetery Photo-Op

If we've said it once we've said it ELEVENTY BILLION times, you do not hate the media enough. Case in point, Esquire. All they had to do was make a phone call, do a little digging, ask a few questions and they could have saved themselves (and this Jennifer Schulze broad) a whole lot of embarrassment. They would have found out Trump was actually invited to the ceremony by the Gold Star families.

Advertisement

But it's Esquire we're talking about so ...

And Shulze gave them credit for asking the right question.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

That makes this even funnier.

No. The right question is WHERE WAS THE SITTING PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT? My God, you people are so unhinged about Trump you refuse to see what’s right in front of your face. — Jimni38 (@Jimni38) August 26, 2024

Why did Biden & Harris refuse? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 27, 2024

That's the ULTIMATE question although we're pretty sure we know.

You're vile. And you should take the word "journalism" out of your bio since it's something you know absolutely nothing about. Basic due diligence would've informed you exactly why Trump was there - at the invitation of the families. You're disgusting. — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) August 27, 2024

Ya all are evil. He actually went and paid respects. — Matt Kakuk (@darealmattkakuk) August 26, 2024

And he was invited to do so.

Where was Joe?

Where was Kamala?

======================================================================

Related:

Flip to the Flop to the FLIPPITY-FLOP! Check Out Kamala on the Border In Her Own Words Over the Years

OMG-LOL, We CAN'T Unsee It! Megyn Kelly Comes Up With New HILARIOUSLY Perfect Nickname for Tim Walz

Greta Van Susteren OWNS 'Master of Disinformation' Joe Scarborough With His Own VIDEO from 2020 (Watch)

Kamala Harris SO Terrified to Talk Off-Script Her Campaign Is Doing Something I've Never Seen Before



THIS --> John Kennedy DROPS Mother of All Truth Bombs About Illegals ON Kamala and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

=======================================================================