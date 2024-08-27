Womp Womp WOMP: Esquire Falls FLAT on Its Smug FACE Accusing Trump of Arlington Cemetery Photo-Op

What About Tim? Politico Admits Tim Walz Avoids Interviews Because Has No Idea...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:10 PM on August 27, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

If we've said it once we've said it ELEVENTY BILLION times, you do not hate the media enough. Case in point, Esquire. All they had to do was make a phone call, do a little digging, ask a few questions and they could have saved themselves (and this Jennifer Schulze broad) a whole lot of embarrassment. They would have found out Trump was actually invited to the ceremony by the Gold Star families.

Advertisement

But it's Esquire we're talking about so ...

And Shulze gave them credit for asking the right question.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

That makes this even funnier.

That's the ULTIMATE question although we're pretty sure we know.

And he was invited to do so.

Where was Joe?

Where was Kamala?

