Propaganda Alert! ABC News Journo Tries Hard to Blame Trump for Laken Riley Murder

Doug P.  |  10:13 AM on November 21, 2024
Journalism meme

Yesterday the illegal alien who entered the country in 2022 and eventually ended up in Georgia where he killed Laken Riley was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Predictably, the media jumped into action to help soften the blow for pro-open borders Democrats whose policies have had tragic consequences for many Americans. 

Predictably, a propagandist at ABC News poorly disguised as a "journalist" had a report that contained what's been a Democrat talking point ever since the consequences of Biden's open border started to hurt their party in the polls. 

This is another example of the kind of garbage "reporting" that they try to pass off as journalism. Here's a game of "pin the blame on Trump" all while the reporter does little except explain why the Laken Riley murder is directly the fault of Biden, Harris and Mayorkas' open border and Democrats who run sanctuary cities. Watch and roll your eyes: 

As usual, "you don't hate the media enough":

This will be the media's approach after Trump takes office as well. Crimes committed by people who entered the country illegally during the Biden years will be blamed on Trump. These hacks couldn't be more predictable. 

They know what their job is, and actual "journalism" isn't it.

The media's demise keeps speeding up because they keep doubling down on the things that are causing it. Truly amazing lack of awareness.

