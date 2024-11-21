Propaganda Alert! ABC News Journo Tries Hard to Blame Trump for Laken Riley Murder

Yesterday the illegal alien who entered the country in 2022 and eventually ended up in Georgia where he killed Laken Riley was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Predictably, the media jumped into action to help soften the blow for pro-open borders Democrats whose policies have had tragic consequences for many Americans.

Predictably, a propagandist at ABC News poorly disguised as a "journalist" had a report that contained what's been a Democrat talking point ever since the consequences of Biden's open border started to hurt their party in the polls.

This is another example of the kind of garbage "reporting" that they try to pass off as journalism. Here's a game of "pin the blame on Trump" all while the reporter does little except explain why the Laken Riley murder is directly the fault of Biden, Harris and Mayorkas' open border and Democrats who run sanctuary cities. Watch and roll your eyes:

Minutes after the illegal scum who killed Laken Riley was sentenced, Fake News hack @IkeEjiochi was on ABC blaming President Trump.



This isn't a "political lightning rod" — it's a TRAGEDY that ONLY happened because Biden-Harris LET this animal roam our country. pic.twitter.com/y0Tp3qpZqg — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 20, 2024

As usual, "you don't hate the media enough":

DISGUSTING! Right after Joe Ibarra was convicted of Laken Riley's murder...



ABC News went on to protect Biden/Kamala and try to blame Trump for the wide open border and illegal immigration that caused this.



You don't hate the media enough.pic.twitter.com/DMvay7HyUe — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 20, 2024

This will be the media's approach after Trump takes office as well. Crimes committed by people who entered the country illegally during the Biden years will be blamed on Trump. These hacks couldn't be more predictable.

Hey @IkeEjiochi -- take "journalist" out of your profile. It's a lie. The so-called "bipartisan border bill" never got out of the Senate. The Senate majority was with the Ds. They tanked it for Trump? Also, why no mention of HR2 that passed the House in 2023? You know, the… — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) November 20, 2024

ABC is actually blaming Trump for the d*ath of Laken Riley.



How about put the blame where it actually belongs and that Biden/Harris!!



Legacy media is a joke! https://t.co/Gwzm1FEEqL — KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) November 21, 2024

They know what their job is, and actual "journalism" isn't it.

@ABC is burying itself, and they don’t care until all the listeners and viewers are gone! They are Democratic owned propaganda media https://t.co/dmjonFqWyu — Louis Robles (@Big007Lou) November 20, 2024

The media's demise keeps speeding up because they keep doubling down on the things that are causing it. Truly amazing lack of awareness.