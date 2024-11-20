Reports Leave Something Out of Headlines About Laken Riley's Killer (You Don't Despise Media Enough)

The illegal alien who was in the U.S. thanks to the Biden-Harris open border and sent at taxpayer expense from New York to Georgia where he then committed that horrible crime was found guilty today.

The sentence above or some such variation should either be the headline or lede when it comes to media reports, but of course that's not the case with most outlets.

There's an important part of the story that the media, in these cases Washington Post, Associated Press and New York Times, don't seem in a rush to put in their stories.

.@washingtonpost, @AP, and @nytimes all refuse to describe Laken Riley’s murderer as an illegal immigrant



Instead he’s a



“Venezuelan national”

“Man”

“Venezuelan migrant”



Simply infuriating pic.twitter.com/V0l3s2o5bn — John Hasson (@SonofHas) November 20, 2024

"Man."

The Associated Press' story made no mention of the fact that the murderer was in the country illegally until about the seventh paragraph, only saying the murder of Laken Riley "added fuel to the national debate over immigration."

One thing's for sure:

You don't despise the media enough. https://t.co/0x63aOWRPw — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 20, 2024

That's an evergreen tweet!

Also if this murderer had been enabled as the result of a Trump-era policy you can bet the ranch they'd have found room for that in the headline.

Can we simply lock these "media organizations" in Bluesky? They're worthless. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) November 20, 2024

Just more proof these outlets are the enemy of the people. — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) November 20, 2024

Those same "journalists" wonder why trust in the media is at an all time low and still going down fast.