Here's Another Classic From the 'This Is What the Media Called a Conspiracy...

Reports Leave Something Out of Headlines About Laken Riley's Killer (You Don't Despise Media Enough)

Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on November 20, 2024
Meme

The illegal alien who was in the U.S. thanks to the Biden-Harris open border and sent at taxpayer expense from New York to Georgia where he then committed that horrible crime was found guilty today.

The sentence above or some such variation should either be the headline or lede when it comes to media reports, but of course that's not the case with most outlets. 

There's an important part of the story that the media, in these cases Washington Post, Associated Press and New York Times, don't seem in a rush to put in their stories. 

"Man."

The Associated Press' story made no mention of the fact that the murderer was in the country illegally until about the seventh paragraph, only saying the murder of Laken Riley "added fuel to the national debate over immigration."

One thing's for sure:

That's an evergreen tweet!

Also if this murderer had been enabled as the result of a Trump-era policy you can bet the ranch they'd have found room for that in the headline.

Those same "journalists" wonder why trust in the media is at an all time low and still going down fast.

