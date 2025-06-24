Rep. Eric Swalwell Lies Again About 'Deported' 4-Year-Old to Slam VP JD Vance

Texas Teen Karmelo Anthony Indicted for First Degree Murder in High School Stabbing...
Brett T. | 5:00 PM on June 24, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Vice President J.D. Vance knows how to have fun on X. He posted this earlier Tuesday:

It has been a busy few days, but Rep. Eric Swalwell, of the ever-shrinking chin, thought he'd dive back into the archive of Democrat lies to slam Vance.

It was a full two months ago that border czar Tom Homan appeared on CBS News' "Face the Nation" and was asked about deporting American-born children, one a 4-year-old with stage four cancer. Homan cleared up that children are not deported, and American citizens are not deported. The mother of the girl was, and she chose to take her daughter and other children with her. And as far as we know, Mexico isn't so primitive that it doesn't have hospitals that treat cancer patients. "Isn't there some basis for compassionate consideration?" asked CBS News' Margaret Brennan, who has been embarrassed by Homan, Vance, and Marco Rubio. 

No, it's not true, but Democrats have a story they can use to exploit people emotionally, and they're going to run with it.

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow even went so far as to call making DJ Daniel an honorary Secret Service agent "disgusting": "For the record—and this is disgusting—the President made a spectacle out of praising a young man who thus far survived pediatric cancer."

DHS could send Swalwell to China to reunite with Fang Fang.

***

