Rep. Eric Swalwell Lies Again About 'Deported' 4-Year-Old to Slam VP JD Vance

Vice President J.D. Vance knows how to have fun on X. He posted this earlier Tuesday:

I wonder if other VPs had as much excitement as I do 😂 — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 24, 2025

Advertisement

It has been a busy few days, but Rep. Eric Swalwell, of the ever-shrinking chin, thought he'd dive back into the archive of Democrat lies to slam Vance.

You’re the first VP to deport a 4-year-old American battling cancer. But go on. https://t.co/mrrzjp4rFD — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 24, 2025

It was a full two months ago that border czar Tom Homan appeared on CBS News' "Face the Nation" and was asked about deporting American-born children, one a 4-year-old with stage four cancer. Homan cleared up that children are not deported, and American citizens are not deported. The mother of the girl was, and she chose to take her daughter and other children with her. And as far as we know, Mexico isn't so primitive that it doesn't have hospitals that treat cancer patients. "Isn't there some basis for compassionate consideration?" asked CBS News' Margaret Brennan, who has been embarrassed by Homan, Vance, and Marco Rubio.

This isn’t true — Gentry Gevers (@gentrywgevers) June 24, 2025

All that you guys have left is lies. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) June 24, 2025

No, it's not true, but Democrats have a story they can use to exploit people emotionally, and they're going to run with it.

The 4 year old could have stayed with sponsors. She wasn’t deported. She’s a U.S. citizen. — Jammles (@jammles9) June 24, 2025

Didn't realize that a mother wanting to take her child with her was 'deporting an American'.



You cry when families get broken up.



You cry when families stay together.



But please go on. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) June 24, 2025

Did you want him to separate the child from the parents? You can have it one of 2 ways but the illegals are going home. — American Patriot 2.0 (@AmerPatriot2_0) June 24, 2025

Why do you spew propoganda? — Sleepy Dog (@Mye251999) June 24, 2025

Don't worry they have hospitals in Mexico. — Laurie M (@LaurieM65533565) June 24, 2025

Stop pretending you care about kids with cancer when none of you could even applaud for one 🤫 pic.twitter.com/vHYcGNTHvc — FO𝕏 YOU (@F0XYOU) June 24, 2025

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow even went so far as to call making DJ Daniel an honorary Secret Service agent "disgusting": "For the record—and this is disgusting—the President made a spectacle out of praising a young man who thus far survived pediatric cancer."

You are the first congressman to bang a Chinese spy. But go on. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 24, 2025

Yeah, he needs to be the first VP to deport a U.S. Congressman. — Robert Nagby (@robwnagby) June 24, 2025

DHS could send Swalwell to China to reunite with Fang Fang.

***