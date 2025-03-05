AYFKM? Rachel Maddow Calls Trump 'Disgusting' for Honoring a 13-Year-Old Cancer Survivor

The Biggest Losers From Trump's Legendary Address
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  2:00 PM on March 05, 2025

When it comes to absolutely horrible media takes from President Trump's address to Congress last night, particularly with respect to young DJ Daniel, we didn't think that anyone could be a worse excuse for a human being than MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace. 

As Twitchy's Doug P. wrote about this morning, Wallace went on the air last night and, like she does with everything else in her broken life, associated the whole moment with January 6, actually comparing the young cancer survivor whom Trump made an honorary Secret Service agent to Capitol Police officers who committed suicide.

Good Lord. There is having a one-track mind, and then there is having a mind that has gone completely off of that track and careened into obsessive psychopathy. 

Wallace's brain is obviously in the latter category. 

However, her co-panelist on MSNBC last night, Rachel Maddow, must have gotten jealous of how hateful and deranged Wallace was, because she couldn't help but chime in with her own ridiculously insane take on this heartwarming moment from the speech. Watch:

This was a 'disgusting spectacle'? Pardon our French, but what the actual F*** is wrong with you? 

'Yikes'! Here's a BIG Clue Dem Leadership Knows Last Night Did NOT Go Well for Them
Doug P.
It is 'disgusting' that Trump gave this brave young man the highlight of his life and made his dream of becoming a law enforcement officer come true? Is that really your take on this? 

Maddow cannot follow in the fired footsteps of Joy Reid quickly enough. 

It might be time for Maddow to rethink her ENTIRE LIFE. 

We have no idea what she stands for if not this. This goes way beyond normal Trump Derangement Syndrome. Maddow has simply embraced being an awful person as her entire identity. 

And, for the record, no, Trump did not try to 'take credit' for Daniel surviving brain cancer, nor did he say that 'he had something to do with it,' as Maddow falsely and shamefully claimed in the clip above. 

Here is what Trump actually said about Daniel's cancer (excerpted from the full speech transcript):

DJ's doctors believe his cancer likely came from a chemical he was exposed to when he was younger. Since 1975, rates of child cancer have increased by more than 40 percent. Reversing this trend is one of the top priorities for our new Presidential Commission to Make America Healthy Again, chaired by our new Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Wow. Trump said that he and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wanted to work to try to prevent other children from having to go through what Daniel went through. 

What a horrible person he is, right, Maddow?

Daniel himself also thanked the president for inviting him to the speech and thanked his father for helping to save his life. 

This was recorded before Daniel knew about the gift that Trump was planning on giving him by making him an honorary agent of the Secret Service. 

Maddow shouldn't just watch that video. She should be forced to watch it. And then look in a mirror until she realizes who the truly 'disgusting' person is here. 

There is no bar that Maddow (and Wallace) cannot slither under. They are malicious and broken people. 

No wonder Comcast is dumping the network. There's not a single redeemable person on it. 

She absolutely needs to apologize to Daniel for trying to ruin his wonderful moment. 

But she won't. Because the only thing Maddow cares about is herself, and trying to make the rest of the world as miserable and self-loathing as she is. 

Every person with a heart and with a soul LOVED the moment. 

Sadly, Maddow, Wallace, and the Democrats in the chamber last night don't qualify. 

The joke about Maddow and MSNBC on social media (and in the headline image for this article) is that their slogan should be 'Always Wrong, Never In Doubt.'

But this take from Maddow is so much worse than just being wrong. It is being inhuman.

People are furious at Rachel Maddow for what she said last night, and they absolutely should be.

But we also feel sorry for her.

She's the one who has to live with the horrible person she is.

