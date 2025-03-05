AYFKM? Rachel Maddow Calls Trump 'Disgusting' for Honoring a 13-Year-Old Cancer Survivor

When it comes to absolutely horrible media takes from President Trump's address to Congress last night, particularly with respect to young DJ Daniel, we didn't think that anyone could be a worse excuse for a human being than MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace.

As Twitchy's Doug P. wrote about this morning, Wallace went on the air last night and, like she does with everything else in her broken life, associated the whole moment with January 6, actually comparing the young cancer survivor whom Trump made an honorary Secret Service agent to Capitol Police officers who committed suicide.

Still can’t get over Nicolle Wallace saying she hopes the 13-year-old with brain cancer doesn’t kill himself after getting assaulted by Trump supporters. Might be the most odious thing I’ve ever heard on cable news. Totally broken-brained punditry.

pic.twitter.com/U1kfBja9Ln — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) March 5, 2025

Good Lord. There is having a one-track mind, and then there is having a mind that has gone completely off of that track and careened into obsessive psychopathy.

Wallace's brain is obviously in the latter category.

However, her co-panelist on MSNBC last night, Rachel Maddow, must have gotten jealous of how hateful and deranged Wallace was, because she couldn't help but chime in with her own ridiculously insane take on this heartwarming moment from the speech. Watch:

Rachel Maddow says President Trump celebrating a young cancer survivor "disgusting":



"For the record—and this is disgusting—the President made a spectacle out of praising a young man who thus far survived pediatric cancer, as if the President had something to do with that."… pic.twitter.com/tpPbzhO6Mq — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 5, 2025

This was a 'disgusting spectacle'? Pardon our French, but what the actual F*** is wrong with you?

It is 'disgusting' that Trump gave this brave young man the highlight of his life and made his dream of becoming a law enforcement officer come true? Is that really your take on this?

Maddow cannot follow in the fired footsteps of Joy Reid quickly enough.

When you can’t see the good in one’s actions because of your politics, especially granting a child with brain cancer their biggest wish, it might be time to rethink what it is you really stand for. pic.twitter.com/lhOT5Wff3a — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 5, 2025

It might be time for Maddow to rethink her ENTIRE LIFE.

We have no idea what she stands for if not this. This goes way beyond normal Trump Derangement Syndrome. Maddow has simply embraced being an awful person as her entire identity.

And, for the record, no, Trump did not try to 'take credit' for Daniel surviving brain cancer, nor did he say that 'he had something to do with it,' as Maddow falsely and shamefully claimed in the clip above.

Here is what Trump actually said about Daniel's cancer (excerpted from the full speech transcript):

DJ's doctors believe his cancer likely came from a chemical he was exposed to when he was younger. Since 1975, rates of child cancer have increased by more than 40 percent. Reversing this trend is one of the top priorities for our new Presidential Commission to Make America Healthy Again, chaired by our new Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Wow. Trump said that he and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wanted to work to try to prevent other children from having to go through what Daniel went through.

What a horrible person he is, right, Maddow?

Daniel himself also thanked the president for inviting him to the speech and thanked his father for helping to save his life.

Rachel Maddow, shut up and watch: pic.twitter.com/ZxCVDIBNAA — Al Janko (@AlastairJanko) March 5, 2025

This was recorded before Daniel knew about the gift that Trump was planning on giving him by making him an honorary agent of the Secret Service.

Maddow shouldn't just watch that video. She should be forced to watch it. And then look in a mirror until she realizes who the truly 'disgusting' person is here.

Just when you thought the elected officials who didn’t applaud the DJ were the biggest a**holes in the room, here comes Rachel Maddow… https://t.co/3LTXfjl4wO — Laura Beth (@LauraBeth710) March 5, 2025

There is no bar that Maddow (and Wallace) cannot slither under. They are malicious and broken people.

I guess @maddow prefers when kids don’t survive cancer. @MSNBC must be proud of he and @NicolleDWallace for providing the worst moments in cable news on the same night. https://t.co/AhdfXx9Dvz — The Doctor (@TennantRob) March 5, 2025

No wonder Comcast is dumping the network. There's not a single redeemable person on it.

Rachel Maddow owes that boy and his family an apology.



Pure trash all these Demorats are. pic.twitter.com/wbQ6NdhLlD — Jack's 🇺🇲✝️ 🎗 (@jackisaidit27) March 5, 2025

She absolutely needs to apologize to Daniel for trying to ruin his wonderful moment.

But she won't. Because the only thing Maddow cares about is herself, and trying to make the rest of the world as miserable and self-loathing as she is.

Daniel seemed to really enjoy the moment pic.twitter.com/lb9yT2LuFU — Ogard (@ogard1911) March 5, 2025

Every person with a heart and with a soul LOVED the moment.

Sadly, Maddow, Wallace, and the Democrats in the chamber last night don't qualify.

Imagine being @maddow and you actually thought this was a good take. https://t.co/p3AzKACJFq — G Hughes (@g2thelove) March 5, 2025

The joke about Maddow and MSNBC on social media (and in the headline image for this article) is that their slogan should be 'Always Wrong, Never In Doubt.'

But this take from Maddow is so much worse than just being wrong. It is being inhuman.

People are furious at Rachel Maddow for what she said last night, and they absolutely should be.

But we also feel sorry for her.

She's the one who has to live with the horrible person she is.