Democrats Can't Applaud a Child Who Survived Brain Cancer

Perhaps the star of the night at President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress was D.J. Daniels, who always dreamed of being a police officer and was sworn in as a Secret Service agent.
President Trump gives a shoutout to D.J. Daniels, who was diagnosed over six years with brain cancer, and was given five months to live.— Media Research Center (@theMRC) March 5, 2025
He was sworn in as an honorary police officer, and now President Trump made him a Secret Service agent. pic.twitter.com/Vm3mvzNdUx
Wow what a moment for DJ. This is what America is all about. pic.twitter.com/VNV5cXdUOF— Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 5, 2025
lol...kid's eyes got big as saucers when Trump said he was making him an agent of the Secret Service— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 5, 2025
You'd think the sour-faced Democrats could have applauded a kid who survived cancer.
Democrats refused to stand and clap for a 13 year old cancer survivor getting an honorary secret service badge. Watch this. Best part of the night unless you have a heart of stone: pic.twitter.com/Z8jaJa5YAR— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 5, 2025
Democrats REFUSE to stand and clap for a little kid fighting brain cancer: pic.twitter.com/0RdZfqDpTX— TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 5, 2025
DEMOCRATS: "Listen, we don't clap. We don't stand. No matter what he says!!!!"— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 5, 2025
*Trump honors amazing 13-year-old with brain cancer*
DEMOCRATS: pic.twitter.com/lC8dYQ02rY
Leftist degenerates in the House and Senate refuse to clap for a 13-year-old boy battling brain cancer.— Veterans for America First - Veterans for Trump (@VFAFWarroom) March 5, 2025
Their hatred for President Trump runs so deep, they can’t even show basic human decency. pic.twitter.com/tzA248TJee
🚨🚨🚨— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 5, 2025
A terminally ill child with brain cancer is given an honorary Secret Service award and the Democrats refuse to stand or clap for the child.
Democrats, I think it's ok to clap for the child with brain cancer made an honorary member of the Secret Service.— Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) March 5, 2025
You can clap for that one thing, surely.
Some of the Democrats can’t even clap for the kid with cancer— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 5, 2025
if you’re not clapping for a kid with brain cancer, you have serious mental issues. pic.twitter.com/vplrWazDwA— Central Valley Politics (@CV__Politics) March 5, 2025
Democrats are sitting and refusing to clap for a child with brain cancer.— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 5, 2025
They are pathetic. Go DJ!— Robert Johnson (@Rob_1_42728) March 5, 2025
They really are showing their colors and they don’t know how bad they look— Carol Skarlat (@CarolSkarlat) March 5, 2025
It's OK to applaud something like this, Dems. It's OK, we won't tell anyone.
A touching moment when new 13-year-old Secret Service Agent DJ high-fives Jason, the new West Point cadet. I was telling a friend before the speech: Trump uses the entire room. He plays it like an instrument. It's an incredible show: stagecraft, but also spontaneous authenticity.— Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) March 5, 2025
***
