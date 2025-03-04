Democrats Can't Applaud a Child Who Survived Brain Cancer

Perhaps the star of the night at President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress was D.J. Daniels, who always dreamed of being a police officer and was sworn in as a Secret Service agent.

President Trump gives a shoutout to D.J. Daniels, who was diagnosed over six years with brain cancer, and was given five months to live.



He was sworn in as an honorary police officer, and now President Trump made him a Secret Service agent. pic.twitter.com/Vm3mvzNdUx — Media Research Center (@theMRC) March 5, 2025

Wow what a moment for DJ. This is what America is all about. pic.twitter.com/VNV5cXdUOF — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 5, 2025

lol...kid's eyes got big as saucers when Trump said he was making him an agent of the Secret Service — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 5, 2025

You'd think the sour-faced Democrats could have applauded a kid who survived cancer.

Democrats refused to stand and clap for a 13 year old cancer survivor getting an honorary secret service badge. Watch this. Best part of the night unless you have a heart of stone: pic.twitter.com/Z8jaJa5YAR — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 5, 2025

Democrats REFUSE to stand and clap for a little kid fighting brain cancer: pic.twitter.com/0RdZfqDpTX — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 5, 2025

DEMOCRATS: "Listen, we don't clap. We don't stand. No matter what he says!!!!"



*Trump honors amazing 13-year-old with brain cancer*



DEMOCRATS: pic.twitter.com/lC8dYQ02rY — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 5, 2025





Leftist degenerates in the House and Senate refuse to clap for a 13-year-old boy battling brain cancer.



Their hatred for President Trump runs so deep, they can’t even show basic human decency. pic.twitter.com/tzA248TJee — Veterans for America First - Veterans for Trump (@VFAFWarroom) March 5, 2025

🚨🚨🚨



A terminally ill child with brain cancer is given an honorary Secret Service award and the Democrats refuse to stand or clap for the child. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 5, 2025

Democrats, I think it's ok to clap for the child with brain cancer made an honorary member of the Secret Service.



You can clap for that one thing, surely. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) March 5, 2025

Some of the Democrats can’t even clap for the kid with cancer — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 5, 2025

if you’re not clapping for a kid with brain cancer, you have serious mental issues. pic.twitter.com/vplrWazDwA — Central Valley Politics (@CV__Politics) March 5, 2025

Democrats are sitting and refusing to clap for a child with brain cancer. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 5, 2025

They are pathetic. Go DJ! — Robert Johnson (@Rob_1_42728) March 5, 2025

They really are showing their colors and they don’t know how bad they look — Carol Skarlat (@CarolSkarlat) March 5, 2025

It's OK to applaud something like this, Dems. It's OK, we won't tell anyone.

A touching moment when new 13-year-old Secret Service Agent DJ high-fives Jason, the new West Point cadet. I was telling a friend before the speech: Trump uses the entire room. He plays it like an instrument. It's an incredible show: stagecraft, but also spontaneous authenticity. — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) March 5, 2025





