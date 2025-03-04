Typically Boring Jim Acosta Show Podcast Inadvertently Solves Celebrity Separated-at-Birth...
Democrats Can't Applaud a Child Who Survived Brain Cancer

Brett T.  |  11:10 PM on March 04, 2025
Perhaps the star of the night at President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress was D.J. Daniels, who always dreamed of being a police officer and was sworn in as a Secret Service agent.

You'd think the sour-faced Democrats could have applauded a kid who survived cancer.

It's OK to applaud something like this, Dems. It's OK, we won't tell anyone.


