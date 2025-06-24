Sen. Patty Murray Gets Spanked by Secretary of Veterans Affairs
Annnd Now, We're DEAD: No, Your Eyes Do NOT Deceive You, Eric Swalwell's...
WHOA! Calm DOWN, Chuckles! Chuck Schumer LOSES It Over Trump During Presser, BANGS...
PFFT: Jasmine Crockett Keeps It EFF'n Classy Claiming SHE Decides If We Bomb...
THIS Is NOT a DRILL! Scott Jennings Just Dropped THE New Meme of...
Trump Obliterates Fake News Reporters to Their Faces
WOMP: Al Green to File Impeachment Articles AGAIN and X Has BLISTERING Thoughts;...
HA! Should We Tell Him? Lefty Dolt Claims Kamala Lost Because MAGA Was...
'ICE Gets Another One': Shoplifting Ends Hilariously with an Ice Rink, Two Broken...
ICE Arrests 11 Iranian Nationals Days After Tom Homan Warned of Possible Terrorist...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! AOC In All-Out MELTDOWN After Trump DECIMATED Her and Her...
Alex Padilla’s Sob Story: California’s Economy Tanks Without Illegals—Boo Freakin’ Hoo
Linda Sarsour Resurfaces, Still Preaching Martyrdom While Safely Stateside
NPR’s Tearjerker Flop: Spins Illegal Immigrant’s Arrest as a Sob Story, Ignores His...

Joe Rogan Exposes Bernie Sanders’ Fake Rage Over Musk’s Donations by Pointing Out His Dem Party Silence

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:25 PM on June 24, 2025
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Bernie Sanders is a socialist millionaire trying to protect us from capitalist billionaires. Save us, Bernie! He recently flew into Austin, we assume on a private jet, to chat with podcast king Joe Rogan. Sanders started railing against Elon Musk and his multi-million-dollar donations to President Donald Trump’s election campaign. Rogan shut him down pretty concisely.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Joe Rogan shuts down Senator Bernie Sanders after he tried slamming Elon Musk for donating $270 million in the 2024 election.

Sanders: "[Elon] spent $270 million to elect Trump as president. I think that's absurd that any one person."

Rogan: "What's the most someone donated towards the Harris campaign?"

Sanders: "They spent a lot of money on her.

Rogan: "They spent $1.5 billion in the course of a couple of months."

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

Bernie’s whole ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ schtick is so tired.

One poster says Sanders seems to only care about millions being spent on one side of the political aisle.

Recommended

THIS Is NOT a DRILL! Scott Jennings Just Dropped THE New Meme of the Year and It's Truly GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Advertisement

Because he knows that Kamala Harris had at least 30 more billionaires on her side than Trump did in the 2024 presidential election. Sanders is on the side of the billionaire party while pretending to fight it.

Commenters bring up that billionaire Mark Zuckerberg spent upwards of $400 million on Democrats five years ago.

That needs clarification as well. Sanders was against millionaires until he became one, then he conveniently switched his focus to billionaires. He's only worried about money that's bigger than his own, and only when it's spent fighting things he's for.

Advertisement

Posters note that Sanders’ hate-the-rich message rings hollow because of his hypocrisy.

Sanders is 83 years old, so you’d think he’d retire and enjoy his homes and wealth. Only gullible people take him seriously at this point; unfortunately, there’s still a surplus of people willing to hear him out.

Tags:

BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THIS Is NOT a DRILL! Scott Jennings Just Dropped THE New Meme of the Year and It's Truly GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Sen. Patty Murray Gets Spanked by Secretary of Veterans Affairs
Brett T.
WHOA! Calm DOWN, Chuckles! Chuck Schumer LOSES It Over Trump During Presser, BANGS on Podium (Watch)
Sam J.
Annnd Now, We're DEAD: No, Your Eyes Do NOT Deceive You, Eric Swalwell's Chin IS Indeed Getting Smaller
Sam J.
PFFT: Jasmine Crockett Keeps It EFF'n Classy Claiming SHE Decides If We Bomb Iran and GRRL, No (Watch)
Sam J.
'ICE Gets Another One': Shoplifting Ends Hilariously with an Ice Rink, Two Broken Legs, and a Selfie
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

THIS Is NOT a DRILL! Scott Jennings Just Dropped THE New Meme of the Year and It's Truly GLORIOUS Sam J.
Advertisement