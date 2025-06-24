Joe Rogan Exposes Bernie Sanders’ Fake Rage Over Musk’s Donations by Pointing Out His Dem Party Silence

Bernie Sanders is a socialist millionaire trying to protect us from capitalist billionaires. Save us, Bernie! He recently flew into Austin, we assume on a private jet, to chat with podcast king Joe Rogan. Sanders started railing against Elon Musk and his multi-million-dollar donations to President Donald Trump’s election campaign. Rogan shut him down pretty concisely.

Joe Rogan shuts down Senator Bernie Sanders after he tried slamming Elon Musk for donating $270 million in the 2024 election. Sanders: "[Elon] spent $270 million to elect Trump as president. I think that's absurd that any one person." Rogan: "What's the most someone donated towards the Harris campaign?" Sanders: "They spent a lot of money on her. Rogan: "They spent $1.5 billion in the course of a couple of months."

I love that they think their side is exempt from the same things they try to accuse Trump of doing. S/O Joe Rogan for shutting that down — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) June 24, 2025

Old man Bernie loves being owned.



Such an absolute fool. — X (@fau1in) June 24, 2025

Bernie’s whole ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ schtick is so tired.

One poster says Sanders seems to only care about millions being spent on one side of the political aisle.

Crazy hypocrisy here. Bernie only cares if money was spent on one side.



Did he say anything when Soros was pumping money into the DNC? Did he say anything about the billions Kamala Harris blew through?



Clearly it isn't about money spent - its about HOW the money was spent. — Have_It_Make_Sense (@Pop_Collapse) June 24, 2025

Notice how he always uses Elon Musk as the example.



It's never someone on the D side. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 24, 2025

If people still think Elon Musk is the "bad guy" then they're incredibly misled or duped by the media.



Elon Musk just knew the country could not continue under a Biden/Kamala presidency. — Have_It_Make_Sense (@Pop_Collapse) June 24, 2025

Im not picking on republicans... but I only ever point them out.

Such a phony. — Runningbear (@RunningBearTx) June 24, 2025

Yeah, exactly.



"Oh, that's the point. It's bad no matter who does it."



Then why does he only use Elon Musk as an example? — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 24, 2025

Because he knows that Kamala Harris had at least 30 more billionaires on her side than Trump did in the 2024 presidential election. Sanders is on the side of the billionaire party while pretending to fight it.

Commenters bring up that billionaire Mark Zuckerberg spent upwards of $400 million on Democrats five years ago.

Zuckerberg alone spent north of $400 million in 2020. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) June 24, 2025

Bernie Sanders never had a problem until it was a right-wing billionaire beating the Democrats at their own game. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 24, 2025

That isn't true, Bernie has always been against big money in politics — Derek Dobosz (@DerekDobosz) June 24, 2025

That needs clarification as well. Sanders was against millionaires until he became one, then he conveniently switched his focus to billionaires. He's only worried about money that's bigger than his own, and only when it's spent fighting things he's for.

Posters note that Sanders’ hate-the-rich message rings hollow because of his hypocrisy.

Bernie Sanders is a liar.



This is the same guy who complained about capitalism while cashing in on multiple books. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) June 24, 2025

Millionaire socialists are a strange bunch. — Jeremy Sartor (@Jeremy_Sartor) June 24, 2025

Nobody fight the oligarchs harder than a career politician with a private jet and 3 homes — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) June 24, 2025

Sanders is 83 years old, so you’d think he’d retire and enjoy his homes and wealth. Only gullible people take him seriously at this point; unfortunately, there’s still a surplus of people willing to hear him out.