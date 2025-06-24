Sen. Patty Murray Gets Spanked by Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Sen. Patty Murray seems to be getting her "facts" from The Guardian, which recently published a piece on Veterans Affairs hospitals removing "politics and marital status from guidelines protecting patients from discrimination." If you look at the URL for the piece, it reads "va-doctors-refuse-treat-patients." If The Guardian intended to scare veterans, it may have accomplished its goal. If it was intended to provide fodder for hacks like Sen. Patty Murray, it succeeded spectacularly.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins was not one bit intimidated by Murray as she questioned him at a hearing. We'll probably see a post from her later today about how she was disrespected because she's a woman.

WATCH: @SecVetAffairs Doug Collins CLAPS BACK at Democrat Sen. Patty Murray: "I'm not going to let you get away with this! You're not being truthful with this." pic.twitter.com/pv4Tbjlirr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 24, 2025

Beautiful.

She’s lying — Timothy Daly (@TimDaly71) June 24, 2025

And Collins let her know.

She was absolutely embarrassed.



She has zero shame.



Good job to the Secretary for standing up for our veterans. — James (@tiredofthemall) June 24, 2025

She continues to demonstrate why she’s been known as the stupidest member of the Senate for more than 30 years. — RGWNCC41 (@SeniorVPofOps) June 24, 2025

This editor maintains that it's Sen. Mazie Hirono, but we'll allow it.

2 women in the back are big mad that the secretary is calling out the lies — Bala (@skorpien) June 24, 2025

They probably wrote the question for Murray.

I love how each and every one of Trump’s cabinet claps back at these buffoons. — Peg (@Fireborn63) June 24, 2025

That's one thing we've particularly enjoyed about President Donald Trump's second term. His Cabinet picks aren't at all intimidated by the screeching harpies in Congress. If we had it handy, here's where we'd put that meme of Murray, Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, and we believe Hirono all screaming at an uncowed Pete Hegseth.

