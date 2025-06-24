Sen. Patty Murray Gets Spanked by Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Texas Teen Karmelo Anthony Indicted for Murder in High School Stabbing Shocker
Brett T. | 4:00 PM on June 24, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

Sen. Patty Murray seems to be getting her "facts" from The Guardian, which recently published a piece on Veterans Affairs hospitals removing "politics and marital status from guidelines protecting patients from discrimination." If you look at the URL for the piece, it reads "va-doctors-refuse-treat-patients." If The Guardian intended to scare veterans, it may have accomplished its goal. If it was intended to provide fodder for hacks like Sen. Patty Murray, it succeeded spectacularly.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins was not one bit intimidated by Murray as she questioned him at a hearing. We'll probably see a post from her later today about how she was disrespected because she's a woman.

Beautiful.

And Collins let her know.

This editor maintains that it's Sen. Mazie Hirono, but we'll allow it.

