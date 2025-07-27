VIP
Cambridge University Awards 'Political Activist' Angela Davis Honorary Doctorate

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on July 27, 2025

If you don't know who Angela Davis is, here's a quick recap: she's a domestic terrorist. She purchased the shotgun that killed Judge Harold Haley during an attack on the Marin County civil center; three others were also killed. Davis was, unfortunately, acquitted and spent her life as an 'activist' promoting radical Leftist ideas and communism.

Now she's been honored by Cambridge:

Disgusting.

Don't forget what she did.

And Cambridge honored her.

That Angela Davis.

She has literal blood on her hands.

She called Jim Jones a 'humanitarian' right before he killed a bunch of people.

She is the exact opposite of a hero.

That one. She's also pals with Ilhan Omar.

This is also correct.

So bizarre. But completely on-brand.

Never forget.

YUP.

