Cambridge University Awards 'Political Activist' Angela Davis Honorary Doctorate

If you don't know who Angela Davis is, here's a quick recap: she's a domestic terrorist. She purchased the shotgun that killed Judge Harold Haley during an attack on the Marin County civil center; three others were also killed. Davis was, unfortunately, acquitted and spent her life as an 'activist' promoting radical Leftist ideas and communism.

Now she's been honored by Cambridge:

🎓 Professor Angela Davis, eminent American political activist, philosopher and author, who received an honorary Doctorate in Letters pic.twitter.com/oHJVKKCE52 — Cambridge University (@Cambridge_Uni) June 25, 2025

Disgusting.

Here's the shotgun that Dr. Angela Davis, Cambridge honorary doctorate holder, bought on August 5, 1970, It is taped to the neck of Judge Harold Haley on August 7, 1970. A few minutes later, it blew Judge Haley's head off.



Say his name: Judge Harold Haley. — Steve Sailer (@Steve_Sailer) July 26, 2025

Don't forget what she did.

Angela Davis is an evil communist who lured hundreds of people to their deaths at Jonestown and defended the Soviet gulags. — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) July 24, 2025

And Cambridge honored her.

Angela Davis?



Lady who helped Jim Jones start Jonestown and Guyana and then pretended she had nothing to do with it when they all died?



That, Angela Davis? — Lawless Human (@Liberty_guy85) July 25, 2025

That Angela Davis.

Just a reminder...



Angela Davis purchased the shotgun taped to this judge's neck, which killed him.



Cambridge is a haven for radical commie bastards.https://t.co/xvTj4RvQcU pic.twitter.com/7SH7G1fapc — Random Person (@RandomP97494379) July 26, 2025

She has literal blood on her hands.

so inspiring of Cambridge to give an honorary doctorate to someone who aided and abetted murderers and suicide cults because she’s the good sort of extremist https://t.co/xJhXPDvRau pic.twitter.com/JO7WCIqSbi — TracingWoodgrains (@tracewoodgrains) July 25, 2025

She called Jim Jones a 'humanitarian' right before he killed a bunch of people.

Angela Davis is a terrorist who helped kill a judge in his courtroom. Leftists across the globe celebrate her as a hero. https://t.co/pF1uvXeWCW — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) July 27, 2025

She is the exact opposite of a hero.

The same Angela Davis who supported a Palestinian terrorist that murdered two Hebrew University students? https://t.co/FN4a1kEyVv pic.twitter.com/P8tiHFFNjl — Georgia Leigha Gilholy (@llggeorgia) July 24, 2025

That one. She's also pals with Ilhan Omar.

Everyone is talking about Angela Davis in particular (and yeah, she shouldn't really be honored) but more generally, the whole institution of the "honorary degree" is kind of gross. The NBA doesn't give out "honorary NBA titles" to celebrities.



It's fame-whoring, not academia. https://t.co/jIa5Ohkpy9 — Dilan Esper (@dilanesper) July 27, 2025

This is also correct.

It’s bizarre how the beneficiaries of civilization are the most eager to deliver it to the barbarians on a platter https://t.co/M5ca29XFu0 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 27, 2025

So bizarre. But completely on-brand.

Never forget.

Right-wing terrorists: thrown in prison for life



Left-wing terrorists: terrorism gets memory holed, given a prestigious professorship and honorary Ivy League doctorate https://t.co/TkxDMXT3uk — Baldwin of Boulogne (@CrusadesBaldwin) July 26, 2025

YUP.

