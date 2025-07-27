Cambridge University Awards 'Political Activist' Angela Davis Honorary Doctorate

If you don't know who Angela Davis is, here's a quick recap: she's a domestic terrorist. She purchased the shotgun that killed Judge Harold Haley during an attack on the Marin County civil center; three others were also killed. Davis was, unfortunately, acquitted and spent her life as an 'activist' promoting radical Leftist ideas and communism.
Now she's been honored by Cambridge:
🎓 Professor Angela Davis, eminent American political activist, philosopher and author, who received an honorary Doctorate in Letters pic.twitter.com/oHJVKKCE52— Cambridge University (@Cambridge_Uni) June 25, 2025
Disgusting.
Here's the shotgun that Dr. Angela Davis, Cambridge honorary doctorate holder, bought on August 5, 1970, It is taped to the neck of Judge Harold Haley on August 7, 1970. A few minutes later, it blew Judge Haley's head off.— Steve Sailer (@Steve_Sailer) July 26, 2025
Say his name: Judge Harold Haley.
Don't forget what she did.
Angela Davis is an evil communist who lured hundreds of people to their deaths at Jonestown and defended the Soviet gulags.— Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) July 24, 2025
And Cambridge honored her.
Angela Davis?— Lawless Human (@Liberty_guy85) July 25, 2025
Lady who helped Jim Jones start Jonestown and Guyana and then pretended she had nothing to do with it when they all died?
That, Angela Davis?
That Angela Davis.
Just a reminder...— Random Person (@RandomP97494379) July 26, 2025
Angela Davis purchased the shotgun taped to this judge's neck, which killed him.
Cambridge is a haven for radical commie bastards.https://t.co/xvTj4RvQcU pic.twitter.com/7SH7G1fapc
She has literal blood on her hands.
so inspiring of Cambridge to give an honorary doctorate to someone who aided and abetted murderers and suicide cults because she’s the good sort of extremist https://t.co/xJhXPDvRau pic.twitter.com/JO7WCIqSbi— TracingWoodgrains (@tracewoodgrains) July 25, 2025
She called Jim Jones a 'humanitarian' right before he killed a bunch of people.
Angela Davis is a terrorist who helped kill a judge in his courtroom. Leftists across the globe celebrate her as a hero. https://t.co/pF1uvXeWCW— Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) July 27, 2025
She is the exact opposite of a hero.
The same Angela Davis who supported a Palestinian terrorist that murdered two Hebrew University students? https://t.co/FN4a1kEyVv pic.twitter.com/P8tiHFFNjl— Georgia Leigha Gilholy (@llggeorgia) July 24, 2025
That one. She's also pals with Ilhan Omar.
Everyone is talking about Angela Davis in particular (and yeah, she shouldn't really be honored) but more generally, the whole institution of the "honorary degree" is kind of gross. The NBA doesn't give out "honorary NBA titles" to celebrities.— Dilan Esper (@dilanesper) July 27, 2025
It's fame-whoring, not academia. https://t.co/jIa5Ohkpy9
This is also correct.
It’s bizarre how the beneficiaries of civilization are the most eager to deliver it to the barbarians on a platter https://t.co/M5ca29XFu0— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 27, 2025
So bizarre. But completely on-brand.
https://t.co/F40AJdibIu pic.twitter.com/kL4p518dJQ— Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) July 25, 2025
Never forget.
Right-wing terrorists: thrown in prison for life— Baldwin of Boulogne (@CrusadesBaldwin) July 26, 2025
Left-wing terrorists: terrorism gets memory holed, given a prestigious professorship and honorary Ivy League doctorate https://t.co/TkxDMXT3uk
YUP.
