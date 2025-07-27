Law En-FARCE-ment: Judge Lets Man Arrested AGAIN for Multiple Sex Crimes Walk With INSULTINGLY Low Bail

CORRUPT to the Core: Eye-Opening Thread Alleges Gavin Newsom Laundered FireAid Money
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on July 27, 2025
ImgFlip

If you have high blood pressure, you might want to skip this story or take an extra dose of your meds, because this will make you angry.

It should make everyone angry.

In New York, 44-year-old Brent Trimbell was arrested again by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for multiple alleged sex crimes against children.

Trimbell was then released by a judge who made him post $1 bail.

No, that's not a typo.

Here's more from CBS 6 Albany:

Investigators from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Trimbell reportedly sent at least 6 pornographic videos or images to a child, including videos of himself masturbating. These acts were reportedly part of his grooming process related to the original charges.

On July 23, 2025, Trimbell was arrested again at the Delaware County Correctional Facility, following his release on bond, and charged with 6 additional counts of disseminating indecent material to a minor, all class D felonies.


Trimbell was arraigned at the Delaware County CAP Court before Town of Walton Justice Michael Rippa. Despite the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office requesting a bail of $100,000 cash or $200,000 secured property bond, Justice Rippa set bail at $1.00. The Public Defender’s Office posted the bail, and Trimbell was released from custody.

Sheriff DuMond expressed his dismay at the bail decision, stating, 'Based on the reprehensible and disgusting details of this case, it’s impossible to logically determine why the defendant was released on $1.00 bail. This shocks the conscious and is a disgrace concerning the protection and well-being of the defenseless victims of these crimes, innocent children.'

CORRUPT to the Core: Eye-Opening Thread Alleges Gavin Newsom Laundered FireAid Money
Amy Curtis
Just maddening.

There is no 'justice' for the victims of crimes in Democrat-controlled states. Only 'justice' for the criminals who harm them.

'Restorative justice.'

No bail works.

New York's bail reform undoubtedly played a role in this.

Everyone in Albany who voted for the bail reform is responsible.

The judge is responsible.

Yes. By whatever process necessary.

They sure would.

