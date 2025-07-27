Law En-FARCE-ment: Judge Lets Man Arrested AGAIN for Multiple Sex Crimes Walk With INSULTINGLY Low Bail

If you have high blood pressure, you might want to skip this story or take an extra dose of your meds, because this will make you angry.

It should make everyone angry.

In New York, 44-year-old Brent Trimbell was arrested again by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for multiple alleged sex crimes against children.

Trimbell was then released by a judge who made him post $1 bail.

No, that's not a typo.

ALLEGED R*PIST RELEASED ON $1 BAIL



Meet Brent Trimbell, who was arrested in NY on charges of first-degree rape, aggravated sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child, was RELEASED from custody after Justice Michael Ripa set his bail to ONE DOLLAR.



Why is an alleged… pic.twitter.com/LtNg8D3hVJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 25, 2025

Here's more from CBS 6 Albany:

Investigators from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Trimbell reportedly sent at least 6 pornographic videos or images to a child, including videos of himself masturbating. These acts were reportedly part of his grooming process related to the original charges. On July 23, 2025, Trimbell was arrested again at the Delaware County Correctional Facility, following his release on bond, and charged with 6 additional counts of disseminating indecent material to a minor, all class D felonies.

Trimbell was arraigned at the Delaware County CAP Court before Town of Walton Justice Michael Rippa. Despite the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office requesting a bail of $100,000 cash or $200,000 secured property bond, Justice Rippa set bail at $1.00. The Public Defender’s Office posted the bail, and Trimbell was released from custody. Sheriff DuMond expressed his dismay at the bail decision, stating, 'Based on the reprehensible and disgusting details of this case, it’s impossible to logically determine why the defendant was released on $1.00 bail. This shocks the conscious and is a disgrace concerning the protection and well-being of the defenseless victims of these crimes, innocent children.'

Just maddening.

There is no 'justice' for the victims of crimes in Democrat-controlled states. Only 'justice' for the criminals who harm them.

How is this possible?! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 25, 2025

'Restorative justice.'

Those types of crimes should be a minimum seven figure bail.

Preferably no bail. — Freedom First USA (@Tomfreeusa) July 26, 2025

No bail works.

The DA requested $100K bail. The judge gave no explanation of why he gave such low bail, but you have to wonder if NY's bail reform laws are the reason.



The Sheriff said, “Based on the reprehensible and disgusting details of this case, it’s impossible to logically determine why… — Citizen Caller (@CitizenCallerUS) July 25, 2025

New York's bail reform undoubtedly played a role in this.

I blame @GovKathyHochul



She wants child rapists walking the streets of New York State.

The same streets your kids use.



Time for a change, New York.

For safety's sake.



Your kids' safety. — OldSaltCityAce 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 👑 (@OldSaltCityAce) July 25, 2025

Everyone in Albany who voted for the bail reform is responsible.

The judge is responsible.

These sick judges should be removed for doing this. https://t.co/I2oouugkPo — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) July 25, 2025

Yes. By whatever process necessary.

If our forefathers could see this, they would spin in their graves. https://t.co/AnD2pzeI1Z — Ashton Cox (@coxashton82) July 26, 2025

They sure would.