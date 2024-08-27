Flip to the Flop to the FLIPPITY-FLOP! Check Out Kamala on the Border In Her Own Words Over the Years

Kamala Harris has decided she wants to build the wall along the southern border.

She also wants to extend the child tax credit.

What next? MAGA hats for Democrats?

We're sure Trump would really like her to stop stealing his ideas.

The only actual policies she's come up with on her own involve price controls and taxing unrealized revenue ... well that, and making abortion without restriction the law of the land but we digress.

This border piece is pretty damn funny when you look at what she's said about it over the years.

Here's Kamala, in her own words:

Kamala Harris on the border wall over the years:



2017: "Asking taxpayers to pay for a border wall is a terrible idea."



2018: "Funding Trump’s unrealistic border wall would be a gross misuse of taxpayer money."



2019: "Trump's border wall is stupid."



2020: "As I said, Trump's… pic.twitter.com/RxWrRZ1MRh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 27, 2024

His exceptional post continues:

2020: "As I said, Trump's border wall is a complete waste of taxpayer money and won't make us any safer." 2021: *Becomes border czar and lets millions of illegals in* 2022: *Lets millions of illegals in* 2023: *Lets millions of illegals in* 2024: "Build The Wall!" Time for the media to do more cleanup.

Wouldn't count on that happening any time soon.

All she does is steal other policies because she has none — Jack (@jackunheard) August 27, 2024

She's an empty vessel of vapid nothingness.

Flip flop Kamala just changed her position on a border wall and stole another policy from Trump pic.twitter.com/Vv0uT6bge1 — Crazy Moments (@Crazymoments01) August 27, 2024

She’s announcing her new slogan tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/RBow5nmaHm — Night (@Xisntfeespeech) August 27, 2024

HAAAAAAAAAA

