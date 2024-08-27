Greta Van Susteren OWNS 'Master of Disinformation' Joe Scarborough With His Own VIDEO from 2020 (Watch)

If you're on Twitter/X and not following @mazemoore you are truly missing out. Maze has a way of posting impactful and even damning videos that decimate our pals on the Left. Especially when they've been completely full of it and have not been held accountable for the lies they pushed.

Like Joe Scarborough for example.

What a laying sack of snot that guy is, and always has been.

Back in 2020 he said anyone who believed Hunter Biden's laptop was real was an 'idiot' and 'useful tool'.

No really.

Watch:

October, 2020. Joe Scarborough on people who believed the Hunter Biden laptop was real: "History will expose you all as idiots and useful fools for the Russians." pic.twitter.com/VdzgPFHzks — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 14, 2024

Guess who's the 'idiot' and 'useful tool' now, Joe?

Thoughts about this? https://t.co/o1D3M6yufM — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) August 27, 2024

Heh.

What amazes me is how many people will choose to ignore that they were lied to and continue to go to these hacks for their information. — Nikki Moonitz (@NMoonitz) June 14, 2024

Sadly, this is all too true. We rarely if ever see the mainstream media held accountable for their blatant lies and acting as the propaganda arm for the Democratic Party. They have no shame because to have shame they would first need to know what shame looks like.

And none of them do.

These gems are so delicious 😂😂 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) June 14, 2024

The internet is forever @JoeNBC — Allen (@AllenIn2112) June 14, 2024

@JoeNBC, would you care to comment? — ✞︎ 𝗪𝗬𝗢𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗚 🇺🇸 𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐊 ✞︎ (@WyomingRick) June 14, 2024

We're going to go ahead and guess Joe does NOT care to comment.

