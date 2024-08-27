Hillary Clinton WRECKED for All But Salivating Over Idea of Kamala Making Abortion...
Greta Van Susteren OWNS 'Master of Disinformation' Joe Scarborough With His Own VIDEO from 2020 (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on August 27, 2024
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

If you're on Twitter/X and not following @mazemoore you are truly missing out. Maze has a way of posting impactful and even damning videos that decimate our pals on the Left. Especially when they've been completely full of it and have not been held accountable for the lies they pushed.

Like Joe Scarborough for example.

What a laying sack of snot that guy is, and always has been.

Back in 2020 he said anyone who believed Hunter Biden's laptop was real was an 'idiot' and 'useful tool'.

No really.

Watch:

Guess who's the 'idiot' and 'useful tool' now, Joe?

Heh.

Sadly, this is all too true. We rarely if ever see the mainstream media held accountable for their blatant lies and acting as the propaganda arm for the Democratic Party. They have no shame because to have shame they would first need to know what shame looks like. 

And none of them do.

We're going to go ahead and guess Joe does NOT care to comment.

Kamala Harris SO Terrified to Talk Off-Script Her Campaign Is Doing Something I've Never Seen Before

THIS --> John Kennedy DROPS Mother of All Truth Bombs About Illegals ON Kamala and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

Kamala WHO?! HA! Jen Psaki's Face Is PRICELESS When Don Lemon Admits No Ones Knows Who Kamala Is (Watch)

WOW! Gold Star Families' Request of Trump Should Scare the Hell Out of Kamala Harris and ALL Democrats

HA! So THIS Is Why Chris Hayes and Other Lefty Mouth-Breathers Are Crying About the Electoral College

