HA! So THIS Is Why Chris Hayes and Other Lefty Mouth-Breathers Are Crying About the Electoral College

We figured things weren't looking great for Kamala Harris when we saw people on the Left ALREADY complaining about how the Electoral College isn't fair because it doesn't allow giant states like California and New York to determine our president. They just can't accept the fact the STATES elect the highest office in the land ... as it should be. Every state should have some say, not just leftist-filled crap holes.

Honestly, if we're being fair we figured it was internals that looked bad but nope.

The three swing-states Harris should have wrapped up are TIED.

Even Michigan.

Checked in with sources in MI WI and PA today and all of them said the race is essentially tied — within the margin of error. https://t.co/UGOKAFAYkW — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 26, 2024

No wonder they're freaking out.

This is why Chris Hayes was mouthing off last night about the electoral college. https://t.co/gNJPUaux6f — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 26, 2024

BINGO.

Our pals on the Left are handling it well. JUST KIDDING ...

i cant understand how this is even possible, seriously i can not. — Kar Ma (@getthrutheday) August 26, 2024

Maybe because Kamala sucks? Just sayin'.

She’s not.



We had a Michigan poll released yesterday by a GOP pollster that showed her up by 2.



If that’s a GOP poll, she’s up around 4 or 5. — The Political HQ (@ThePoliticalHQ) August 26, 2024

Because you know, Jake Tapper is known for sharing GOP polls.

How is it possible that the race is tied when Trump called our fallen soldiers “suckers and losers” and refused to go to the American military cemetery in France? — point reyes (@puntoreyes) August 26, 2024

Most people with brains in their heads saw this claim was debunked, that's why.

They're such simple creatures.

What it really boils down to is we know most polls feature more Democrat voters, they just do. And if Trump is tied with Kamala in those states he's likely already beating her and that's why they're already screeching about the Electoral College. They do every time they think they're losing.

So Trump's winning.



Noted. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 27, 2024

True dat.

