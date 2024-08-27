HA! So THIS Is Why Chris Hayes and Other Lefty Mouth-Breathers Are Crying About the Electoral College

WOW! Gold Star Families' Request of Trump Should Scare the Hell Out of...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on August 27, 2024
AP Photo/John Locher

We figured things weren't looking great for Kamala Harris when we saw people on the Left ALREADY complaining about how the Electoral College isn't fair because it doesn't allow giant states like California and New York to determine our president. They just can't accept the fact the STATES elect the highest office in the land ... as it should be. Every state should have some say, not just leftist-filled crap holes.

Honestly, if we're being fair we figured it was internals that looked bad but nope.

The three swing-states Harris should have wrapped up are TIED.

Even Michigan.

No wonder they're freaking out.

BINGO.

Our pals on the Left are handling it well. JUST KIDDING ...

Maybe because Kamala sucks? Just sayin'.

Because you know, Jake Tapper is known for sharing GOP polls. 

Most people with brains in their heads saw this claim was debunked, that's why. 

They're such simple creatures.

What it really boils down to is we know most polls feature more Democrat voters, they just do. And if Trump is tied with Kamala in those states he's likely already beating her and that's why they're already screeching about the Electoral College. They do every time they think they're losing.

Grab Your Nonsense Word Salad Secret Decoder Ring As Kamala Attempts to Explain DEI (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
True dat.

OOF! X Goes Full BEAST-Mode After Mark Zuckerberg Says He 'Regrets' Doing Biden/Harris's Bidding in 2020

Democrats' Attempt to List 'Wins' By the Biden/Harris Administration Only Makes Things WORSE for Kamala

And. Here. We. GOOO! Tulsi Gabbard Just Ended Kamala's Campaign AGAIN, Officially Endorses Trump (Watch)

TISSUE? Billy Baldwin Takes BUTTHURT to a Whole New LEVEL in Weepy Post Shaming Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

WHOA, That's a Double-Digit DROP! Young Men Are LEAVING the Democratic Party in Droves=

Tags: ELECTORAL COLLEGE KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP WISCONSIN

