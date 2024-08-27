OOF! X Goes Full BEAST-Mode After Mark Zuckerberg Says He 'Regrets' Doing Biden/Harris's Bidding in 2020

WOW! Gold Star Families' Request of Trump Should Scare the Hell Out of...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:55 AM on August 27, 2024
AP Photo/Nick Wass

We know we're not supposed to even utter the possibility that the 2020 election was stolen but when you see things like this come to light four years later, it's hard not to wonder. Oh sure, they all bragged about how they 'fortified' the election after the fact (their egos wouldn't quite let them get away with it), but it would appear it goes even deeper.

Mark Zuckerberg really regrets the fact he helped the Biden/Harris administration control what people did and did not see with COVID and he won't be doing it again this year. Yes, Facebook has admitted they literally interfered with the 2020 election by doing one camp's censorship bidding.

But hey, he regrets it, right? Sent a letter?

ARGLE. BARGLE. RAR.

He regrets it. 

Huh.

He regrets getting caught.

Did we mention it goes deeper than COVID?

Sen. Mike Lee with the NUKE:

Yeah, sorry about that whole election interference thing but hey, we regret it.

Unreal.

Wait, sorry ... it's all too real.

But guys, he REALLY regrets it and won't be doing it again.

Grab Your Nonsense Word Salad Secret Decoder Ring As Kamala Attempts to Explain DEI (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
*cough cough*

That's a good question. And if it's just another strongly-worded letter maybe the GOP shouldn't even bother. Clearly that doesn't change anything.

DING DING DING.

======================================================================

