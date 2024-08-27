OOF! X Goes Full BEAST-Mode After Mark Zuckerberg Says He 'Regrets' Doing Biden/Harris's Bidding in 2020

We know we're not supposed to even utter the possibility that the 2020 election was stolen but when you see things like this come to light four years later, it's hard not to wonder. Oh sure, they all bragged about how they 'fortified' the election after the fact (their egos wouldn't quite let them get away with it), but it would appear it goes even deeper.

Mark Zuckerberg really regrets the fact he helped the Biden/Harris administration control what people did and did not see with COVID and he won't be doing it again this year. Yes, Facebook has admitted they literally interfered with the 2020 election by doing one camp's censorship bidding.

But hey, he regrets it, right? Sent a letter?

ARGLE. BARGLE. RAR.

JUST IN - Zuckerberg regrets working with the Biden-Harris administration to censor Covid era information online. pic.twitter.com/vD4Ug5ebqh — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 26, 2024

He regrets it.

Huh.

He regrets getting caught.

Did we mention it goes deeper than COVID?

Mark Zuckerberg just admitted three things:



1. Biden-Harris Admin "pressured" Facebook to censor Americans.



2. Facebook censored Americans.



3. Facebook throttled the Hunter Biden laptop story.



Big win for free speech. pic.twitter.com/ALlbZd9l6K — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) August 26, 2024

Sen. Mike Lee with the NUKE:

Facebook may have changed the outcome of the 2020 presidential race.



Four years later, we get a letter saying “sorry.” https://t.co/xCAHutOh8h — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) August 27, 2024

Yeah, sorry about that whole election interference thing but hey, we regret it.

Unreal.

Wait, sorry ... it's all too real.

Not just the 2020 Election outcome.



America as we know it. — AG 🔥 (@Yolo304741) August 27, 2024

But guys, he REALLY regrets it and won't be doing it again.

2020 WAS Stolen. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) August 27, 2024

*cough cough*

So what are you guys doing about it???? — blumtnskye (@blumtnskye) August 27, 2024

That's a good question. And if it's just another strongly-worded letter maybe the GOP shouldn't even bother. Clearly that doesn't change anything.

Maybe it’s time that the Republicans stop writing firm letters and actually do something about it? — MAGS (@TAftermath2020) August 27, 2024

DING DING DING.

