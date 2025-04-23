Human Fishing Lure Says He's Still a Woman, Regardless of the U.K. Supreme...
RULE OF LAW? CA Poised to Release Early Illegal Immigrant Drunk Driver Who Killed Two Teens In Crash

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on April 23, 2025
ImgFlip

The Democratic Party is making it very clear who they side with, and it isn't innocent Americans. 

Rather, they're going to the mattresses for illegal immigrants of all stripes, traveling to El Salvador to demand the release of an MS-13 gang member, and now releasing an illegal immigrant who killed two California teens in a drunk driving crash.

Bill Melugin reports:

The entire post reads:

Oscar Eduardo Ortega-Anguiano, a twice deported Mexican illegal alien, had a lengthy rap sheet prior to killing 19-year-olds Anya Varfolomeev & Nikolay Osokin in the DUI crash on the 405 freeway in Seal Beach in November 2021. Both were US citizens, and they were dating. Ortega-Anguiano had several felony convictions, had gone to state prison, and had multiple convictions for driving without a license, but was still on the streets when he crashed into the teens' vehicle.

In spring of 2022, Ortega-Anguiano was convicted in OC of two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated for killing the teens, and a judge sentenced him to serve 10 years in prison for each count, but concurrently, meaning he would serve both 10-year-sentences at the same time.

The victims' families felt that was already a weak sentence, but they tell me they were notified by the CA Department of Corrections on Easter Sunday that Ortega-Anguiano is scheduled for an early release on July 19th, 2025, only a little more than 3 years into his sentence, leaving the victims' families shocked, and outraged given the seriousness of the crime and his prior criminal history. They provided us the CDCR document showing the July 19th release date.

The CA Department of Corrections wouldn't confirm the release date when I reached out, saying they 'cannot provide information on an incarcerated person's release date or location in advance of their release.' They added that 'incarcerated persons may earn credits for participating in rehabilitative programming, which may move parole eligible dates to an earlier date.ICE confirms to @FoxNews that they have placed a detainer on Ortega-Anguiano with the CA Dept of Corrections and intend to take him into custody upon his release. 

They hope the CA Dept. of Corrections will honor the detainer request and transfer him to their custody upon his release, which they often do. But the families fear, even if he is deported, he will just re-enter the US as a gotaway, as he's done twice before.

Will Democrats try to stop President Trump from deporting this guy, too? Will some judge rule he gets to stay, despite a lengthy criminal record and the deaths of two teenagers to his name?

Wouldn't be surprised if the answer to those questions is 'yes,' sadly.

Democrats don't care about this family, or those teens.

The Left views everything through a lens of intersectionality, which means those teens were 'privileged' and the drunk driver illegal alien who killed them was 'oppressed', so it's somehow acceptable that they died. And it's 'justice' that this guy not only gets out of prison early, but gets to stay in America.

That's how the Left thinks.

It's sick.

They do write themselves.

The pain of every Angel Family is unimaginable.

We hope so.

That would be (D)ifferent.

He sure did. And so did Gavin Newsom and California Democrats, and every member of the Democratic Party who allowed unfettered illegal immigration.

That it hasn't come to vigilantism yet is a testament to how patient and non-violent Americans really are.

Nothing good, that's what.

And we all see what -- or who -- those exceptions apply to.

