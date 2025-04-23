RULE OF LAW? CA Poised to Release Early Illegal Immigrant Drunk Driver Who Killed Two Teens In Crash

The Democratic Party is making it very clear who they side with, and it isn't innocent Americans.

Rather, they're going to the mattresses for illegal immigrants of all stripes, traveling to El Salvador to demand the release of an MS-13 gang member, and now releasing an illegal immigrant who killed two California teens in a drunk driving crash.

Advertisement

Bill Melugin reports:

EXCLUSIVE: The families of two teens killed by an illegal alien who crashed into them while drunk, high, & speeding at 100 mph in OC in 2021 have been told by the state of CA that their killer will be released from prison early in July, just 3.5 years into a 10-year sentence for… pic.twitter.com/XMJbCvC7cT — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 23, 2025

The entire post reads:

Oscar Eduardo Ortega-Anguiano, a twice deported Mexican illegal alien, had a lengthy rap sheet prior to killing 19-year-olds Anya Varfolomeev & Nikolay Osokin in the DUI crash on the 405 freeway in Seal Beach in November 2021. Both were US citizens, and they were dating. Ortega-Anguiano had several felony convictions, had gone to state prison, and had multiple convictions for driving without a license, but was still on the streets when he crashed into the teens' vehicle. In spring of 2022, Ortega-Anguiano was convicted in OC of two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated for killing the teens, and a judge sentenced him to serve 10 years in prison for each count, but concurrently, meaning he would serve both 10-year-sentences at the same time. The victims' families felt that was already a weak sentence, but they tell me they were notified by the CA Department of Corrections on Easter Sunday that Ortega-Anguiano is scheduled for an early release on July 19th, 2025, only a little more than 3 years into his sentence, leaving the victims' families shocked, and outraged given the seriousness of the crime and his prior criminal history. They provided us the CDCR document showing the July 19th release date. The CA Department of Corrections wouldn't confirm the release date when I reached out, saying they 'cannot provide information on an incarcerated person's release date or location in advance of their release.' They added that 'incarcerated persons may earn credits for participating in rehabilitative programming, which may move parole eligible dates to an earlier date.ICE confirms to @FoxNews that they have placed a detainer on Ortega-Anguiano with the CA Dept of Corrections and intend to take him into custody upon his release. They hope the CA Dept. of Corrections will honor the detainer request and transfer him to their custody upon his release, which they often do. But the families fear, even if he is deported, he will just re-enter the US as a gotaway, as he's done twice before.

Will Democrats try to stop President Trump from deporting this guy, too? Will some judge rule he gets to stay, despite a lengthy criminal record and the deaths of two teenagers to his name?

Wouldn't be surprised if the answer to those questions is 'yes,' sadly.

I sat down with the families of the victims for an emotional interview. They are furious about the scheduled early release, and say they will never forgive the illegal alien who killed their kids.



Full story here. pic.twitter.com/KioP38eSOo — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 23, 2025

Democrats don't care about this family, or those teens.

United States Attorney General Pam Bondi reacts:https://t.co/x67FNxNeft — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 23, 2025

The Left views everything through a lens of intersectionality, which means those teens were 'privileged' and the drunk driver illegal alien who killed them was 'oppressed', so it's somehow acceptable that they died. And it's 'justice' that this guy not only gets out of prison early, but gets to stay in America.

That's how the Left thinks.

It's sick.

Once again, the midterm ads will write themselves if the Republicans care about winning. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 23, 2025

They do write themselves.

I can’t begin to imagine the anguish and outrage of these fathers.



The simple truth is that Democrats care much more about illegal criminals than them and their lost children. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 23, 2025

Advertisement

The pain of every Angel Family is unimaginable.

.@RealTomHoman is on it. This POS will be prosecuted for felony re-entry and sent to El Salvador.



The families didn't get justice in California, but they will federally because of President Trump and Tom Homan.



Bill, thank you for telling this story and God bless the families. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) April 23, 2025

We hope so.

@GavinNewsom has zero compassion. Imagine how he'd feel if these were his kids. — John Hamblin (@JohnDHamblin) April 23, 2025

That would be (D)ifferent.

My heart breaks for the family of the victims.



Joe Biden did this. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) April 23, 2025

He sure did. And so did Gavin Newsom and California Democrats, and every member of the Democratic Party who allowed unfettered illegal immigration.

You want vigilantism?

Because this is how you get it. https://t.co/GRWh3qZdsW — TexasAF❎️🇺🇸 (@DillowTalk2) April 23, 2025

That it hasn't come to vigilantism yet is a testament to how patient and non-violent Americans really are.

It's hard not to notice that illegals are a special caste, superior to American citizens in the eyes of the government.



What does that say about the government? https://t.co/ZBhfAGb10e — ⚡David Angelo⚡ (@MrDavidAngelo) April 23, 2025

Nothing good, that's what.

Big ‘Rule of Law’ party* these days



*exceptions apply https://t.co/lzOywGZeYt — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 23, 2025

And we all see what -- or who -- those exceptions apply to.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.