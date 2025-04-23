Earth Day Lecture Backfire! Bernie Sanders Gets Reminded That He Does NOT Believe His Own BS

When it comes to people like Sen. Bernie Sanders along with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and their dire warnings about what will happen if we continue to burn fossil fuels, they'd really appreciate it if everybody would listen to what they say and not watch what they do.

Bernie Sanders' Earth Day post yesterday about needing "bold action to reverse climate change" was a prime example.

Today is Earth Day.



Unless we take bold action to reverse climate change, future generations will look back and ask a very simple question:



“Where were they? Why didn’t the United States of America lead on preventing the devastation that scientists were sure would come?" — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 22, 2025

Sanders doesn't believe a word he says. It's all about power and wealth transfer under the guise of "saving the planet."

Hey Bernie, maybe climate change would be easier to reverse if you'd stop living like one of those oligarchs you criticize:

Let me know when you care enough to give up the private jets and energy sucking multiple houses. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) April 23, 2025

Looks like the best way to fight against oligarchy and climate change is to live like an oligarch!

Don’t tell us what to do when you are flying private jets all over the place. https://t.co/jEenwDvMGN — Jo Glass (@JoGlass93427112) April 23, 2025

They expect everybody else to sacrifice while their lifestyles are elevated even higher (sometimes with the help of private jets).