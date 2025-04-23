Earth Day Lecture Backfire! Bernie Sanders Gets Reminded That He Does NOT Believe His Own BS

RULE OF LAW? CA Poised to Release Early Illegal Immigrant Drunk Driver Who...
Doug P. | 3:36 PM on April 23, 2025
ImgFlip

When it comes to people like Sen. Bernie Sanders along with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and their dire warnings about what will happen if we continue to burn fossil fuels, they'd really appreciate it if everybody would listen to what they say and not watch what they do. 

Bernie Sanders' Earth Day post yesterday about needing "bold action to reverse climate change" was a prime example.

Sanders doesn't believe a word he says. It's all about power and wealth transfer under the guise of "saving the planet."

Hey Bernie, maybe climate change would be easier to reverse if you'd stop living like one of those oligarchs you criticize: 

Looks like the best way to fight against oligarchy and climate change is to live like an oligarch!

They expect everybody else to sacrifice while their lifestyles are elevated even higher (sometimes with the help of private jets).

