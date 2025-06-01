Nancy Pelosi Reminds Us of the Day Racist Democrats Burned Down Tulsa's Black Wall Street

The events that stemmed from the arrest of a black teenager on May 31st, 1921 in Tulsa Oklahoma would escalate over eighteen hours and lead to one of the worst acts of racial violence in American history. The Tulsa Race Massacre would leave as many as three hundred dead and much of the Greenwood section of the city (also known as Black Wall Street) destroyed.

Contrary to popular belief, Nancy Pelosi was not in Congress in 1921. It only seems like she's been around that long. Still, she took the opportunity to sew the seeds of division on the anniversary of the infamous day.

104 years ago, a white supremacist mob burned homes, murdered families and destroyed Black prosperity in Tulsa’s Greenwood District.



The Tulsa Race Massacre remains a stain on our nation. We must honor the victims by continuing the fight for equality and justice in our time. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 31, 2025

Identity politics have been the cornerstone of the Democrat's strategy for generations. Divided people are easier to control. White vs black, rich vs poor, and us vs them, are at the core of who the Democrats are, and they have become masters of nurturing those divisions and taking political advantage.

Building a false narrative requires a bit of truth, and the first sentence of Nancy's post is truthful. Those events did happen. It's what she leaves out that builds the falsehood, a lie of omission.

What Nancy fails to mention is that it was Democrats, many members of the local branch of the KKK, who were largely responsible for the death and destruction in Greenwood on that fateful day.

CONVENIENTLY LEFT OUT OF YOUR POST:

It was a Tulsa @DNC organized White Supremacist Mob. Led by Tulsa KKK member Democrat Mayor T.D. Evans; followed by Tulsa’s next Mayor Democrat KKK member HF Newblock; who was succeeded by KKK member Democrat Tulsa Mayor Geo L. Watkins.#Facts — ConserValidity (@ConserValidity) June 1, 2025

Your moral condemnation rings hollow, when you don’t mention the fact that it was done by Democrats.



Also, you probably wouldn’t have even mentioned it if it wasn’t depicted on HBO you complete hypocrite. https://t.co/niXTsDJhVj — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) June 1, 2025

Pelosi omitting the culpability of Democrats in the Tulsa massacre is, of course, by design as projection is also at the core of the Democrat's strategy.

104 years ago, a DEMOCRAT white supremacist mob burned homes, murdered families and destroyed Black prosperity in Tulsa’s Greenwood District.



fixed it for you. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 31, 2025

While some details of the event remain a mystery (including the true number of fatalities) because of a cover-up, here's what is known.

On May 30th a black teenager named Dick Rowland was working as a shoeshiner in Tulsa and was seen running from a building. He had been alone in an elevator with a young white woman named Sarah Page, who was heard screaming as Rowland ran away. He was taken into custody for questioning the next day.

Rumors spread like wildfire and the Tulsa Tribune ran an unsubstantiated front-page story that claimed Rowland had been arrested for sexually assaulting Page. By the evening of May 31st, a lynch mob had gathered at the courthouse where Rowling was being held demanding he be turned over to them. Sheriff Willard McCullough refused and barricaded himself, along with his men, in the courthouse to protect their prisoner.

When news of the stand-off reached Greenwood at least 25 men, most WWI Veterans, armed themselves and went to the courthouse to help protect Rowland from the mob. The sheriff sent them away, but as they were returning to Greenwood they were met by a larger number of armed white men. The two groups exchanged fire, and it is thought that as many as a dozen men were killed between the two groups.

By the early morning hours of June 1st, tensions had reached a boiling point. Instead of trying to de-escalate the situation city officials deputized many of the men who would attack Greenwood. The residents of Greenwood knew what was coming and took defensive positions on rooftops and anywhere they could find cover to defend their neighborhood, but they were grossly outgunned and outnumbered. The attack began at dawn. By the end of the day as many as three hundred men, women, and children lay dead in the streets, and in the ashes of burned buildings.

Democrat Governor J.B.A. Robertson declared martial law in Tulsa by the evening of June 1st. The National Guard arrived and restored order. As many as six thousand black Tulsans were held under armed guard a local fairgrounds. Bodies of the dead were loaded onto cattle trucks and buried in mass graves. To this day some families have never officially discovered the fate of their loved ones.

Greenwood never completely recovered.

Dick Rowland was released from custody the next morning and never charged. Police determined he had most likely stepped on the young woman's foot which caused her to scream. He left Tulsa immediately and never returned.

In the decades that followed it was discovered that police records and media accounts of the event had conveniently disappeared. Including the article by the Tulsa Tribune that originally incited a lynch mob to try and hang an innocent man. The media helping Democrats with a cover-up sounds familiar somehow. Does it?

I live in Tulsa metro area, and I have heard many stories about your party, and the destruction they wrought on the Greenwood district. I also know how President Warren Harding, a Republican, used the event to call for equality for the black Americans, something your party… https://t.co/H440s2inhN — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) June 1, 2025

…still doesn’t do. You all have never stopped pushing for segregation/polarization. You still see blacks as inferior and in need of government assistance in order to equal their white counterparts.

You’re still the party of Woodrow Wilson, who re-segregated government and… — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) June 1, 2025

…screened The Birth of a Nation, the romanticized story of the KKK, in the White House. — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) June 1, 2025

The Democrats may be more subtle today, but they still depend on division and dependency.

Democrats today don’t act much differently than they did 1921. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) May 31, 2025

The events in Tulsa in 1921 stand as a reminder of the tragedy that can befall a divided people. A lesson in the dangers of 'Us vs Them' politics. We are stronger when we stand together. A lesson from history that Democrats, like Nancy Pelosi, would be wise to take to heart.

