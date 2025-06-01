Bill Clinton Says He Never Noticed Biden’s Obvious Cognitive Decline and He's In Good Shape

Nancy Pelosi Reminds Us of the Day Racist Democrats Burned Down Tulsa's Black...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:50 PM on June 01, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Former President Bill Clinton says former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline is news to him - he says he never saw it. If you truly believe that, then you must also think he never had sexual relations with Monica Lewinsky.

Here’s an excerpt of Sunday’s interview on CBS News. (READ)

CBS News Correspondent Tracy Smith presses Bill Clinton on Biden's decline — he denies *EVER* seeing it

SMITH: "Did you ever have a moment with him where you thought maybe he was unfit to run for president?"

CLINTON: "No ... I had never seen him and walked away thinking he can’t do this anymore. He was always on top of his brief."

SMITH: "You never saw any cognitive decline?"CLINTON: "No ... I saw President Biden not very long ago and I thought he was in good shape."

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

That and a life with Hillary Clinton is enough to make Bill block out what’s going on around him.

Most likely, he’s just lying, which was something he excelled at while in office. It’s a Democrat tradition that's not going away anytime soon.

See, it’s tradition!

You’re probably wondering if there was any clue Biden was sinking fast. Of course, there was. (WATCH)

Yes, everyone saw it except ‘journalists’ and Democrats. We just repeated ourselves. Seems convenient, don’t you think? Bill Clinton is just embracing Democrat tradition. You did a good job, Bill. You deserve a cigar. Uh, on second thought.

