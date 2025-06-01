Bill Clinton Says He Never Noticed Biden’s Obvious Cognitive Decline and He's In Good Shape

Former President Bill Clinton says former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline is news to him - he says he never saw it. If you truly believe that, then you must also think he never had sexual relations with Monica Lewinsky.

Here’s an excerpt of Sunday’s interview on CBS News. (READ)

CBS News Correspondent Tracy Smith presses Bill Clinton on Biden's decline — he denies *EVER* seeing it SMITH: "Did you ever have a moment with him where you thought maybe he was unfit to run for president?" CLINTON: "No ... I had never seen him and walked away thinking he can’t do this anymore. He was always on top of his brief." SMITH: "You never saw any cognitive decline?"CLINTON: "No ... I saw President Biden not very long ago and I thought he was in good shape."

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

Bubba hasn’t looked too hot lately himself. — SmirKing Revenge (@InvisibleHand78) June 1, 2025

To be fair, Clinton might be declining too. — Alexandre Lores 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇨🇺 (@alexandre_lores) June 1, 2025

That and a life with Hillary Clinton is enough to make Bill block out what’s going on around him.

Most likely, he’s just lying, which was something he excelled at while in office. It’s a Democrat tradition that's not going away anytime soon.

You have to admire the democrats for one thing if nothing else. Once they decide the narrative, they will go down with the ship over it. — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) June 1, 2025

They know there are no repercussions so why not? — munkeeboy (@dubledeeeez) June 1, 2025

and they don't bat an eye with zero remorse reciting the lie over and over again. — Alex Justin (@hm52nx49j4) June 1, 2025

Believe him?! Lmao ‘I did not have sexual relations with that woman.’ Same guy? — SS💞 (@stephaniii23) June 1, 2025

Bill Clinton is old school deny deny deny — Jared (@Jar3d__) June 1, 2025

See, it’s tradition!

You’re probably wondering if there was any clue Biden was sinking fast. Of course, there was. (WATCH)

No!

We saw what we saw and there's video and audio as evidence. — Steve Wilson (@wilstv) June 1, 2025

Clinton is lying like usual. We all saw the cognitive decline in Biden. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 1, 2025

Yes, everyone saw it except ‘journalists’ and Democrats. We just repeated ourselves. Seems convenient, don’t you think? Bill Clinton is just embracing Democrat tradition. You did a good job, Bill. You deserve a cigar. Uh, on second thought.