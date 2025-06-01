Bill Clinton Says He Never Noticed Biden’s Obvious Cognitive Decline and He's...
Older Americans Are Protesting Trump and Turning Once-Youthful Political Events into Senior Moments

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:20 PM on June 01, 2025
Twitchy

Hey! Hey!

Ho! Ho!

We’re gray seniors!

And we’re paid to show!

If you’ve seen any recent anti-Trump or anti-Musk protests, that’s how it feels. Nothing but gray-haired protesters as far as the eye can see. This sudden senior revolution has many on X wondering why the elderly are out in the streets instead of enjoying their retirement.

Start here. (READ)

First, let’s take a look at some recent geriatric-heavy protests. (WATCH)

We’ve seen many posters say these protesters are being paid. Guess it’s better than being a greeter at Walmart.

Even if they’re being paid, some commenters say these aged Americans are true believers when it comes to the Democrat Party. Can you guess why?

It seems a lot of seniors are still plugged into legacy media, especially pro-Democrat slop-servers like CNN and MSNBC. Throw in that they’re reliving the glory days of the late 60s and early 70s protest culture, and it’s easy to see why political demonstrations are now a sea of gray hair with the overpowering stench of BENGAY signaling their arrival.

