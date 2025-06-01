Older Americans Are Protesting Trump and Turning Once-Youthful Political Events into Senior Moments

Hey! Hey!

Ho! Ho!

We’re gray seniors!

And we’re paid to show!

If you’ve seen any recent anti-Trump or anti-Musk protests, that’s how it feels. Nothing but gray-haired protesters as far as the eye can see. This sudden senior revolution has many on X wondering why the elderly are out in the streets instead of enjoying their retirement.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

You know what I don't understand?



The newfound Elderly Opposition to President Trump.



One of his policy hallmarks, no tax on Social Security, would benefit them IMMENSELY.



And yet all of these silly demonstrations we see are filled with retirees.



Why on earth is that? — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 1, 2025

First, let’s take a look at some recent geriatric-heavy protests. (WATCH)

Protestors outside JD Vance's house. Average age seems to be 65+, skews heavily female pic.twitter.com/uBW871XHRN — cd (@siegfriedmuell) April 20, 2025

Protesters out in full force by the library. Mostly older people. Why no young people?! Lots of encouraging honking by passers by. pic.twitter.com/w4NsVfaaDY — Susie Kline (@SusieKline) May 31, 2025

Is it me or does it look like most of these protesters are older, retired people probably looking for an extra buck for their retirement…..? pic.twitter.com/HzjuUmQBID — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) March 30, 2025

They are retar... I mean retired with nothing better to do. Add many are getting PAID to show up. That really changes the dynamic. — Grumpy Old Gen-X 🇺🇸 (@SilentPatriotic) June 1, 2025

We’ve seen many posters say these protesters are being paid. Guess it’s better than being a greeter at Walmart.

Even if they’re being paid, some commenters say these aged Americans are true believers when it comes to the Democrat Party. Can you guess why?

I know two men in their late 80’s that only watch MSNBC, it’s wild to hear what they repeat. — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) June 1, 2025

I know several older folks who are TDS hardliners no matter what. The common denominator is their news source…. MSNBC. I can’t even engage in a rational difference of opinion discussion with them. — Man of Manyhats (@Caymanese) June 1, 2025

R maddow had my late father in law convinced that trump was going to start WWIII in his first term. He said he woke up every morning expecting to be at war, yet Trump was the most opposed to conflict — Merlinismycat (@Merlinismycat1) June 1, 2025

They still watch MSM. That has been their window on the world all of their life. Propaganda unfortunately works oftentimes. — Joshua Richards (@joshuaprichards) June 1, 2025

Leftovers from the 60s reliving their youth — MOMof DataRepublican (@data_republican) June 1, 2025

In the minds of the progressive Boomer, they are marching in Selma. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) June 1, 2025

It seems a lot of seniors are still plugged into legacy media, especially pro-Democrat slop-servers like CNN and MSNBC. Throw in that they’re reliving the glory days of the late 60s and early 70s protest culture, and it’s easy to see why political demonstrations are now a sea of gray hair with the overpowering stench of BENGAY signaling their arrival.