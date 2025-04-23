RULE OF LAW? CA Poised to Release Early Illegal Immigrant Drunk Driver Who...
Oh, Really? Randi Weingarten Admits Even SHE Wouldn't Read Some LGBTQ Books to Little Kids (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on April 23, 2025
ImgFlip

Yesterday, we told you how the Supreme Court heard arguments in a huge parental rights case out of Maryland, where parents of all backgrounds united to fight back against public schools prohibiting opt-outs of lessons containing LGBTQ books.

It's looking good for parents, which is making the Leftists who infect education and media very, very sad.

Randi Weingarten -- who has done more to harm children's education and development than almost anyone in history -- went on Fox News with Martha MacCallum (and it was cringe).

But she also admitted she probably wouldn't read some of those books to kids, either.

WATCH:

And yet her union and schools are going all in on defending these books, taking the fight to the Supreme Court.

In other words, Randi is a lying, partisan hack trying to cover her own butt.

As this writer told you yesterday (and as Twitchy's reported in the past), the LGBTQ books the Left forces on our students -- from kindergarten to high school -- are so graphic and inappropriate, school boards won't let parents read from them at meetings.

Says all we need to know.

When they tell you who they are, believe them.

'Socialized' is Randi-speak for 'gaslighted.'

This is all social engineering to get kids to believe there are 57 genders and we're just 'assigned' sex at birth. It's evil.

And she's handsomely paid for it.

Every time her lips move.

YUP.

They don't need kids to read and write, they need them to be Democratic voters.

Very telling.

Those AWFLs love sacrificing their children on the altar of virtue signaling.

Your definition, Lefties.

