Oh, Really? Randi Weingarten Admits Even SHE Wouldn't Read Some LGBTQ Books to Little Kids (WATCH)

Yesterday, we told you how the Supreme Court heard arguments in a huge parental rights case out of Maryland, where parents of all backgrounds united to fight back against public schools prohibiting opt-outs of lessons containing LGBTQ books.

It's looking good for parents, which is making the Leftists who infect education and media very, very sad.

Randi Weingarten -- who has done more to harm children's education and development than almost anyone in history -- went on Fox News with Martha MacCallum (and it was cringe).

But she also admitted she probably wouldn't read some of those books to kids, either.

WATCH:

Randi Weingarten says “these would not be the books I would be reading…to kids who are four to six years old.”



Then why is her union defending policies that force this content into classrooms while student achievement craters? Parents are right to push back. pic.twitter.com/brMV38a7pK — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) April 22, 2025

And yet her union and schools are going all in on defending these books, taking the fight to the Supreme Court.

In other words, Randi is a lying, partisan hack trying to cover her own butt.

But she will when they’re 7 years old. Sick. — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) April 22, 2025

As this writer told you yesterday (and as Twitchy's reported in the past), the LGBTQ books the Left forces on our students -- from kindergarten to high school -- are so graphic and inappropriate, school boards won't let parents read from them at meetings.

Says all we need to know.

We are fighting back on the school here in NJ pushing wildly inappropriate content on children, now our Legislature/Governor signed a bill into law to protect those pushing it, it's completely insane — Wake Up NJ 🇺🇸 New Jersey (@wakeupnj) April 22, 2025

When they tell you who they are, believe them.

Another disturbing thing she said is that parents have to be “socialized’ before introducing new books into the classroom. (i.e controversial ones) Then compared these books to Catcher In the Rye and To Kill a Mockingbird. — NannyBeans (@EileenAnne4) April 23, 2025

'Socialized' is Randi-speak for 'gaslighted.'

Here’s a bigger question…why are they even published? Who decided this was needed in our lives? Who are the creepy as AF “authors”? Who besides woke school districts would ever buy them? Why do they even exist !!?? — NJB1963 (@NJBBLNSB) April 23, 2025

This is all social engineering to get kids to believe there are 57 genders and we're just 'assigned' sex at birth. It's evil.

Randi Weingarten is dishonorable and dishonest. She fails to

acknowledge or understand how detrimental her Union’s policies have

been to education in our nation. She’s another overpaid charlatan. — Flossin McCracken (@FlossinMcC369) April 23, 2025

And she's handsomely paid for it.

Randi lies a lot. https://t.co/LUcUXhmsDo — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) April 23, 2025

Every time her lips move.

Randi Weingarten is evil. https://t.co/bV6e7BxCYo — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) April 23, 2025

YUP.

It is not age appropriate for these kids to be exposed to sexuality especially in their books period. However the Left is obsessed in forcing sexuality and gender on our kids instead of fixing failing reading and writing scores. What a disgrace this had to go to the SC. China is… https://t.co/Bu70AyD0To — Karl Miller (@karlmiller1776) April 23, 2025

They don't need kids to read and write, they need them to be Democratic voters.

It’s telling that Randi thinks this is a “shocking” statement https://t.co/3XqtAHJu6h — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 23, 2025

Very telling.

Democrats are giving sexualized & gay/trans indoctrination at age 3.

They are normalizing sexualizing kids & most liberal women seem absolutely fine with it. It is sick. https://t.co/rQnwZk2tjc — Callista (@Cher5555555) April 23, 2025

Those AWFLs love sacrificing their children on the altar of virtue signaling.

Randi called removing these books from the classrooms, Book Banning https://t.co/5AZpk2R92m — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) April 23, 2025

Your definition, Lefties.