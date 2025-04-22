Martha MacCallum Claps Back at Nasty Randi Weingarten’s ‘Sweetheart’ Snipe with Savage Comeback

E. Jean Carroll's Lawyers Say Justice Department Should Not Be Allowed to Stand...
justmindy
justmindy | 5:15 PM on April 22, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Randi Weingarten really is the worst. Today, she appeared on Fox News and really proved it.

Can you imagine if someone called Randi 'sweetheart'? She would act so offended. 

She did just as much damage as Fauci.

They absolutely would.

NICHT SO GUT: NYPost Gets BUSTED for False Narrative About German Tourists Who Lied on Travel Visas
Amy Curtis
Most people with brains hate her. 

She thinks she is better than Martha.

She is really good at convincing people to homeschool. 

Yet, she is a darling of the Democrats.

That's exactly what she believes. She also believes the indoctrination should be exactly what she and her comrades endorse.

Fair enough!

Probably the best choice, honestly. At least mute it and go get a snack.

