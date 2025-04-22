Martha MacCallum Claps Back at Nasty Randi Weingarten’s ‘Sweetheart’ Snipe with Savage Comeback

Randi Weingarten really is the worst. Today, she appeared on Fox News and really proved it.

Randi Weingarten: “Martha, Martha, Martha — sweetheart, sweetheart, listen to me.”



McCallum: “Please don’t call me sweetheart.”



Weingarten: “…My bad.”



😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/S3odqFSjvy — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) April 22, 2025

Can you imagine if someone called Randi 'sweetheart'? She would act so offended.

How condescending -- how fake.



Who is impressed by Randi @cspanwj https://t.co/DfzSybiNGH — TheNakedTruthReport (@KathleenTNTR) April 22, 2025

This woman is a liar and should be treated the same as Anthony Fauci. She should have charges filed against her for all she’s responsible for with the state of educators today! SWEETHEART🙄 https://t.co/ap9nOAkEff — Chuckie Duckie (@UGAfsuFAN2021) April 22, 2025

She did just as much damage as Fauci.

So disrespectful! And it was intentional. https://t.co/5dttDwhZve — Kristin (@Kristin75635031) April 22, 2025

Good for Martha. The lefties would excoriate a man who did that. https://t.co/6jlHqrUJ0o — crg53 (@crg53) April 22, 2025

They absolutely would.

No woman, should ever call another woman, "Sweetheart!" So disgustingly condescending https://t.co/51ZUlwcNNw — TerriD (@Terri_justwatch) April 22, 2025

As someone with 15+ years in education, I hate Randi Weingarten. https://t.co/9yXOjNkfej — Matt Wilson (@JamesWillson86) April 22, 2025

Most people with brains hate her.

Don't refer to any women as sweetheart, unless she is your wife (and you better not be saying it in a condescending manner) https://t.co/WGZO5KJy79 — David. 1929, we are due (@David32375134) April 22, 2025

Condescending and sexist remark from dear old Randi https://t.co/4H36OwNkXh — Joe Regan (@JGRegan807) April 22, 2025

She thinks she is better than Martha.

Randi is not good at whatever job she thinks she has. https://t.co/iDyQOaCLcz — Perry Joslin 🇺🇸 (@JoslinP71229) April 22, 2025

She is really good at convincing people to homeschool.

I hate the teachers union so much it's unreal, and that's coming from a teacher. — Cory Corson (@Cory_Corson) April 22, 2025

Randi Weingarten without a doubt is one of the most disgusting people ever to walk the face of the earth. — FredA1776 (@A1776Fred) April 22, 2025

Yet, she is a darling of the Democrats.

@rweingarten never explained why she thought it was cute to steal Dept Of Education money to fly to Ukraine to suck up to Zelensky — Debbie Laughton (@DebLaughton) April 22, 2025

Weingarten clearly believes the education system is more for indoctrination than education. She believes teachers are obligated to do this to children. Pathetic! — Jarrett Justice (@Jarrett_Justice) April 22, 2025

That's exactly what she believes. She also believes the indoctrination should be exactly what she and her comrades endorse.

You give a clown a platform to speak, expect a circus. — B. Right (@BonX41A) April 22, 2025

Fair enough!

I turned it off as soon as @marthamaccallum said the Commie was coming on. — Mrs Malindo (@MrsMalindo) April 22, 2025

Probably the best choice, honestly. At least mute it and go get a snack.