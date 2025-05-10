J6 Attorney to Storming Congress Critters: Win Stupid Games, Get Stupid Prison Sentences

Oh, the irony. It's thick enough to cut with a knife, and @shipwreckedcrew, a J6 defendant attorney, is here to serve it up piping hot. In a tweet that has the internet buzzing, he points out the glaring double standard in how the Biden DOJ handled January 6 defendants compared to the recent antics of some House Democrats. Let's dive in, shall we?

Absolutely 1000% this level of forceful contact would have resulted in a felony Sec. 111(a) charge in connection with Jan6 defendants.



That is "assault" on a federal officer under the definition of "assault" used by the Biden DOJ.



Convictions of hundreds of J6 defendants were based on nothing more than video evidence just like this.



There is no question but that this must be charged.



It could be "aggravated assault" in that it was committed with the intent to commit another crime -- entry into the ICE facility. Depending on the facts, it is possible that is a separate felony.



If so, she will be facing 3-5 years in federal prison.



Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.



There is NO justification for not charging her. — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) May 10, 2025

Now, let's see how the Twitterverse responded. Some folks are clapping, others are rolling their eyes, and a few are just plain confused. But hey, that's the internet for you.

I don’t know Ship.



That “I get to assault federal officers and impede law enforcement as part of OVERSIGHT” argument seems like a compelling defense.



Especially when the OVERSIGHT is capitalized. That capitalization really changes things. — Mitt🧤Romney is a Hologram (@GlennWhite1) May 10, 2025

👆🏽Yes…& They are using, almost word for word, the excuses of 95% of the J6ers



But now, since it’s happening to Democrats, those excuses are totally valid.



Can’t have it both ways people — We’re Still Under Hostile Occupation 🚨 (@WhenTheHonk) May 10, 2025

I wonder how many times she has repeated the mantra, "nobody is above the law." I hope she finds the truth of that now as it generally has not seemed to apply to Democrats for some time. — Shanna ❤️🇺🇸🏊‍♀️ (@Emily_lvs1) May 10, 2025

So there you have it. @shipwreckedcrew's tweet has sparked a firestorm of righteous indignation and snarky comebacks. Will justice be served? Only time will tell. But one thing's for sure: the internet will be here, popcorn in hand, ready to commentate. With President Trump at the helm, maybe the right thing will FINALLY be done.