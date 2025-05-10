J6 Attorney to Storming Congress Critters: Win Stupid Games, Get Stupid Prison Sentences

ALOHA Hypocrisy: Hawaii Sues Oil Companies Over Climate Change, Save for the One...
justmindy
justmindy | 5:15 PM on May 10, 2025
imgflip

Oh, the irony. It's thick enough to cut with a knife, and @shipwreckedcrew, a J6 defendant attorney, is here to serve it up piping hot. In a tweet that has the internet buzzing, he points out the glaring double standard in how the Biden DOJ handled January 6 defendants compared to the recent antics of some House Democrats. Let's dive in, shall we?

Now, let's see how the Twitterverse responded. Some folks are clapping, others are rolling their eyes, and a few are just plain confused. But hey, that's the internet for you.

Ah, the classic "OVERSIGHT" defense. Because nothing says "I'm here to oversee" like shoving past federal officers and storming a facility. Maybe next time, they can just yell "ABRACADABRA" and see if that works too.

Oh, the hypocrisy meter is off the charts! It's like watching a game of  'Simon Says' where the rules only apply when it's convenient. 'But it's different when we do it!' they cry. Newsflash: it's not. Double standards are so last season, folks. Time to retire them.

Oh, the irony of ironies. 'Nobody is above the law' until, you know, it's inconvenient. It's like watching a politician eat their own words for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Delicious, isn't it? Maybe now they'll realize that laws apply to everyone, not just the peons.

So there you have it. @shipwreckedcrew's tweet has sparked a firestorm of righteous indignation and snarky comebacks. Will justice be served? Only time will tell. But one thing's for sure: the internet will be here, popcorn in hand, ready to commentate. With President Trump at the helm, maybe the right thing will FINALLY be done.

