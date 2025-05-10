Sen. Chris Van Hollen Blasts Trump’s ’Sick Global Apartheid Policy’ of Receiving White...
ALOHA Hypocrisy: Hawaii Sues Oil Companies Over Climate Change, Save for the One That Donates to Dems

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on May 10, 2025
ImgFlip

Hawaii is a beautiful state. This writer took a vacation there last July, and the weather was perfect, the food was delicious, and you couldn't beat the views. It is also a state that's really expensive and rife with abject poverty (there are several homeless tent cities around the Big Island).

That's because Hawaii is a blue state, run by hypocritical and stupid Democrats.

Which explains why they're suing oil companies for climate change.

But not all oiil companies:

Oh, really?

Here's more from the Free Beacon:

The State of Hawaii filed a major lawsuit against a dozen major oil companies and the nation's largest oil industry group, accusing them of marketing and selling products that have caused higher temperatures, increased sea levels, more frequent flooding, coastal erosion, and more intense heat waves.

But Hawaii's sprawling complaint—which prosecutors hope will force oil industry defendants to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in damages—excluded Houston-based Par Pacific and its subsidiary Par Hawaii, the oil company that operates Hawaii's sole petroleum refinery and remains the state's leading supplier of gasoline and jet fuel. That means prosecutors spared a company that is likely the single largest driver of the emissions in the state.

The complaint makes just one reference to Par's Hawaii refinery, chastising ExxonMobil for supplying crude oil to the facility that is then 'refined on Hawaii and distributed to consumers.' In addition to ExxonMobil and the American Petroleum Institute, BP, Chevron, Shell, Equilon Enterprises, Sunoco, Aloha Petroleum, ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66, Woodside Energy Hawaii, BHP Hawaii are all listed as defendants.

This writer isn't sure how Hawaii would get supplies and food without fossil fuels, but that's not her problem.

It's interesting, though, that climate change is such an existential crisis that Hawaii must sue oil companies. But that the threat they pose is somehow ameliorated by donations to Democratic politicians.

*laughs in Wisconsin winters*

Because reasons.

Don't ask the Left hard questions.

The Left has said volcanic eruptions are caused by climate change, after all.

Yup.

THIS.

But it's easier to sue the oil companies for tens of millions than address the major problems it has.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

It sure wil.

They are not.

The biggest of NOPES.

That'll last about three seconds, because Hawaii relies on tourism, and no one is taking a sailboat to the island.

No lies detected.

