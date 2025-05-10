ALOHA Hypocrisy: Hawaii Sues Oil Companies Over Climate Change, Save for the One That Donates to Dems

Hawaii is a beautiful state. This writer took a vacation there last July, and the weather was perfect, the food was delicious, and you couldn't beat the views. It is also a state that's really expensive and rife with abject poverty (there are several homeless tent cities around the Big Island).

That's because Hawaii is a blue state, run by hypocritical and stupid Democrats.

Which explains why they're suing oil companies for climate change.

But not all oiil companies:

Surprise: Hawaii Sues Oil Industry for Causing Climate Change—But Spares State's Largest Refiner Whose Executives Donate to Demshttps://t.co/PzB9FWmGZ3 pic.twitter.com/pr9DzjFJB0 — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 9, 2025

Oh, really?

Here's more from the Free Beacon:

The State of Hawaii filed a major lawsuit against a dozen major oil companies and the nation's largest oil industry group, accusing them of marketing and selling products that have caused higher temperatures, increased sea levels, more frequent flooding, coastal erosion, and more intense heat waves. But Hawaii's sprawling complaint—which prosecutors hope will force oil industry defendants to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in damages—excluded Houston-based Par Pacific and its subsidiary Par Hawaii, the oil company that operates Hawaii's sole petroleum refinery and remains the state's leading supplier of gasoline and jet fuel. That means prosecutors spared a company that is likely the single largest driver of the emissions in the state. The complaint makes just one reference to Par's Hawaii refinery, chastising ExxonMobil for supplying crude oil to the facility that is then 'refined on Hawaii and distributed to consumers.' In addition to ExxonMobil and the American Petroleum Institute, BP, Chevron, Shell, Equilon Enterprises, Sunoco, Aloha Petroleum, ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66, Woodside Energy Hawaii, BHP Hawaii are all listed as defendants.

This writer isn't sure how Hawaii would get supplies and food without fossil fuels, but that's not her problem.

It's interesting, though, that climate change is such an existential crisis that Hawaii must sue oil companies. But that the threat they pose is somehow ameliorated by donations to Democratic politicians.

Can Iowa sue Hawaii for Not Causing Climate Change?



Asking for a friend who doesn't live in a tropical paradise. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) May 10, 2025

*laughs in Wisconsin winters*

Are they suing in Hawaii? How would it have personal jurisdiction over any company other than the one that actually refines in Hawaii? — Jean-Luc Canard (@JLCanard) May 10, 2025

Because reasons.

Don't ask the Left hard questions.

I see they found someone to blame for the volcano eruptions. — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) May 10, 2025

The Left has said volcanic eruptions are caused by climate change, after all.

Between this and the Tesla vandals, I’m pretty sure that clinches “climate change” as definitely a partisan racket and probably a hoax — Victor Morton (@vjmfilms) May 9, 2025

Yup.

Hawaii has a million problems, but the major oil companies are not responsible for them. It would make more sense to sue Hormel for making Hawaiians fat from Spam. — Dave Rogers (@iahphx) May 9, 2025

THIS.

But it's easier to sue the oil companies for tens of millions than address the major problems it has.

These refineries are (D)ifferent, just like Bernie Sanders’ jets https://t.co/zO22GOQrYP — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 10, 2025

Ding! Ding! Ding!

Look up “hypocrisy” in the dictionary… It’ll show a picture of the Democrat party logo. https://t.co/jCP8YipVGc — Tweeting Indiscriminately (@mgcat) May 10, 2025

It sure wil.

Politicians; are they ever NOT crooked a*****es? https://t.co/82vWjW2SZu — Christopher Long (@OctaneBoy) May 10, 2025

They are not.

Perfect...just (chef's kiss) perfect...



You somehow thought Hawaii Democrats were somehow better than national Dems you see on TV? Nope...🥴 https://t.co/ua5OtTJgPo — NewsRadio 830 KHVH (@khvh) May 10, 2025

The biggest of NOPES.

Cut off all oil and gas supplies to Hawaii. Let's see how serious they are about "climate". https://t.co/1hBmxMGDdr — J L Fairchild 🇺🇸🇮🇱📟 (@J_L_Fairchild) May 10, 2025

That'll last about three seconds, because Hawaii relies on tourism, and no one is taking a sailboat to the island.

Climate change is a partisan racket https://t.co/uviXmFvlo5 — Gary in DFW (@LakerGMC_) May 10, 2025

No lies detected.

