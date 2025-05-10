Congresswoman at Protest Tells CNN ICE Has Manufactured Bodycam Footage

Our apologies that this video clip is so long — over seven minutes — but it's worth sitting through to the end. Rep. Bonnie Coleman, who says she tried to shield Newark Mayor Ras Baraka from any harm from ICE agents at a protest Friday, tells her side of the story to CNN … and remarkably, her version of events from her perspective is that nobody did anything wrong but ICE. They were on public property, and "how ridiculous does that sound" that a 200-pound ICE agent with a gun on his arm is being pushed around by a mayor or members of Congress.

We're not sure who the CNN host is, but she describes the bodycam video to Coleman and sees just what Coleman saw. It's not what any unbiased person saw. Coleman connects ICE's lies to the lies of President Donald Trump, who can't breathe without lying, who has ICE snatching people off the street for simply living their lives — going to work, dropping their kids off at school, going to the grocery store.

Again, we can't expect anyone to sit through this whole segment, but jump ahead to 6:30 when Coleman says that any footage disputing her claims is "manufactured."

🚨JUST NOW: These members of Congress know they are in some deep sh*t right now.



They are claiming that any additional footage from body cams will be "manufactured" to show violence.



These people need to be reigned in and held accountable for what happened yesterday. pic.twitter.com/kRanvBxyZM — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 10, 2025

They will try anything to seem legit — Political Maverick (@PoliticalMav) May 10, 2025

Charge them and give them the due process they have been crying for. — Casual_Hex1036 (@Hex_Stake1036) May 10, 2025

They can try to prove that I’m a court of law after they are arrested, charged and tried. — Richard Moreland (@rhmoreland) May 10, 2025

Videos don't lie — Great Whistler (@GoodiesWhistler) May 10, 2025

We already saw some of the video clearly showing the assaults. — Tedex (@Tedworld4) May 10, 2025

how does one "manufacture" bodycam footage. — Eileen Dahlquist (@DahlquistEileen) May 9, 2025

Right, the FOOTAGE is the problem. Good grief! — GhostPepz (@GhostPeppaz1980) May 10, 2025

Nice try. The jig is up. — kimby Cave (@CaveKimby) May 10, 2025

She keeps using the word "tour."



A tour implies an arranged agreed upon situation between two parties.



Did they have a prior arrangement with ICE or DHS?



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Brog (@Brogtog) May 10, 2025

"We were there for a tour" Thats an odd way to say that you showed up uninvited, with no appointment, and demanded a tour, which you have no right to. — George Bliss (@GeorgeBliss2452) May 10, 2025

A tour could have been arranged in advance through their congressional offices.

ICE mandates a 24 hour notice for Congress & their staffers for the purpose of oversight & to prepare for any security concerns. If Congress wants to speak with Detainees, they need to have consent forms. — becca💐ky💐usa (@becca_usa) May 10, 2025

She said ICE officers weigh 200 lbs. She left out that congresswoman in red weighs 350 lbs. So what was her point? — Michael Osborne (@NxWitness) May 10, 2025

Nice catch.

Oh what I saw was not manufactured! What I saw was obstruction and battery on peace officers. They belong in prison! If this was anyone else they would still be in a jail cell. Rules for thee but not for me — Jackie Edwards (@jackie_xai) May 10, 2025

Yep. They begged for bodycams to prove how violent the police were. I'll bet they regret that now. It's proven, for the most part, to show how restrained the police actually are and how violent some in our society actually are. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) May 10, 2025

We've done three or so posts in the last month showing how valuable bodycam footage is in showing how restrained and calm law enforcement is in the face of insanity. We'll add this one to the list.

***