Sen. Chris Van Hollen Blasts Trump’s ’Sick Global Apartheid Policy’ of Receiving White...
VIP
David French’s Act is Nothing More Than Pandering to Dems While Pretending to...
ALOHA Hypocrisy: Hawaii Sues Oil Companies Over Climate Change, Save for the One...
Maher to Dems: Stop Hugging Terror Fans or Say Buh-Bye to Your Party’s...
Pseudo Science: Council for British Archaeology Pens Angry Letter About U.K. Court Followi...
Roy Cooper FLEES Like the Coward He Is After Being Confronted About His...
J6 Attorney to Storming Congress Critters: Win Stupid Games, Get Stupid Prison Sentences
Get WRECKED, Fang Bang! Rep. Brandon Gill Ends Eric Swalwell With One Screenshot
Dem Sen. Brian Schatz Trips Over Some Old Tweets While Getting Triggered by...
Scott Jennings Comes Up With the PERFECT Metaphor for Joe Biden's Assertion He...
DHS Drops Bomb: Congress Members May Face Arrest for 'Body Slamming' ICE Officer
WoMEN Rule: Politico Proves Once Again Democrats Think Men Make the Best Women
Here's What Trump Will Do With the Money Biden Was Giving to Illegals...
Serial Road Rage Driver Released From CA Prison Early Only to Get Arrested...

Congresswoman at Protest Tells CNN ICE Has Manufactured Bodycam Footage

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on May 10, 2025
Twitter

Our apologies that this video clip is so long — over seven minutes — but it's worth sitting through to the end. Rep. Bonnie Coleman, who says she tried to shield Newark Mayor Ras Baraka from any harm from ICE agents at a protest Friday, tells her side of the story to CNN … and remarkably, her version of events from her perspective is that nobody did anything wrong but ICE. They were on public property, and "how ridiculous does that sound" that a 200-pound ICE agent with a gun on his arm is being pushed around by a mayor or members of Congress.

Advertisement

We're not sure who the CNN host is, but she describes the bodycam video to Coleman and sees just what Coleman saw. It's not what any unbiased person saw. Coleman connects ICE's lies to the lies of President Donald Trump, who can't breathe without lying, who has ICE snatching people off the street for simply living their lives — going to work, dropping their kids off at school, going to the grocery store.

Again, we can't expect anyone to sit through this whole segment, but jump ahead to 6:30 when Coleman says that any footage disputing her claims is "manufactured."

Recommended

Get WRECKED, Fang Bang! Rep. Brandon Gill Ends Eric Swalwell With One Screenshot
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

A tour could have been arranged in advance through their congressional offices.

Nice catch.

Advertisement

We've done three or so posts in the last month showing how valuable bodycam footage is in showing how restrained and calm law enforcement is in the face of insanity. We'll add this one to the list.

***

Tags: ARREST CNN CONGRESS ICE LIES MAYOR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Get WRECKED, Fang Bang! Rep. Brandon Gill Ends Eric Swalwell With One Screenshot
Amy Curtis
Sen. Chris Van Hollen Blasts Trump’s ’Sick Global Apartheid Policy’ of Receiving White Refugees
Brett T.
ALOHA Hypocrisy: Hawaii Sues Oil Companies Over Climate Change, Save for the One That Donates to Dems
Amy Curtis
J6 Attorney to Storming Congress Critters: Win Stupid Games, Get Stupid Prison Sentences
justmindy
Roy Cooper FLEES Like the Coward He Is After Being Confronted About His Failure to Protect Women's Sports
Amy Curtis
Pseudo Science: Council for British Archaeology Pens Angry Letter About U.K. Court Following the Science
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Get WRECKED, Fang Bang! Rep. Brandon Gill Ends Eric Swalwell With One Screenshot Amy Curtis
Advertisement