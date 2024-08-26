And. Here. We. GOOO! Tulsi Gabbard Just Ended Kamala's Campaign AGAIN, Officially Endorses Trump (Watch)

Do you hear that? That's the sound of the wind going out of Kamala Harris's wings after last week's DNC. Oh sure, it started on Friday when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump but seeing this and knowing how badly Tulsi Gabbard wrecked Kamala and her attempt at running for president back in 2020 is simply SPECTACULAR.

We'd love to be a fly on the wall watching as Kamala watches this.

Again, knowing this is the second time Tulsi has ended her chance to be president.

Watch:

Tulsi Gabbard endorses Trump:



"If you love our country as I do, if you cherish peace and freedom as we do, I invite you to join you me in doing all that we can to save our country and elect President Donald J. Trump and send him back to the White House..." pic.twitter.com/AUSgkpcVsF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 26, 2024

Democrats have become the party of hate, division, violence, abortion, war, poverty, and ultimately, even communism. You know it's bad when there are Democrats now jumping ship and joining efforts with Donald Trump.

Hey, we've been watching RINOS pretend Trump is so horrible so they have to vote for Kamala.

It's refreshing to see the same thing happening on the Left.

Excellent news!

Tulsi will carry a lot of weight, as RFK Jr. did.

The sane, patriotic elected Dems are jumping ship.

I hope the rest of the sane Dems will follow them. — RetiredPublius (@ProffesorPubli1) August 26, 2024

The Blue Dog Democrats are fighting to not only take their party back, but the country back as well. And while we may not all agree with one another, we can all agree on a need for peace and freedom once again in America.

Let's do this.

