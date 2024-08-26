We Regret to Inform You Hakeem Jeffries Is LYING AGAIN About Trump, Abortion,...
And. Here. We. GOOO! Tulsi Gabbard Just Ended Kamala's Campaign AGAIN, Officially Endorses Trump (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:40 PM on August 26, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Do you hear that? That's the sound of the wind going out of Kamala Harris's wings after last week's DNC. Oh sure, it started on Friday when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump but seeing this and knowing how badly Tulsi Gabbard wrecked Kamala and her attempt at running for president back in 2020 is simply SPECTACULAR. 

We'd love to be a fly on the wall watching as Kamala watches this.

Again, knowing this is the second time Tulsi has ended her chance to be president.

Watch:

Democrats have become the party of hate, division, violence, abortion, war, poverty, and ultimately, even communism. You know it's bad when there are Democrats now jumping ship and joining efforts with Donald Trump.

Hey, we've been watching RINOS pretend Trump is so horrible so they have to vote for Kamala.

It's refreshing to see the same thing happening on the Left.

The Blue Dog Democrats are fighting to not only take their party back, but the country back as well. And while we may not all agree with one another, we can all agree on a need for peace and freedom once again in America.

Let's do this.

