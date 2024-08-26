WOOF! Why Lie About THIS?! Tim Walz's LATEST Whopper of a Lie Should...
Legal Immigrant Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons SCHOOLING Chris Hayes on the Electoral College and BOOM

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on August 26, 2024
Gif

Man oh man, those Kamala Harris internals must NOT look good at all if the media and our pals on the Left are already crying about the Electoral College and we still have 70 days left at the time of this writing. Chris Hayes doesn't seem to understand why we need that mean ol' Electoral College although if he thought for one minute it would protect the country from being ruled by a state like Wyoming you bet your arse he'd be one of the first to fight to protect it.

But since he knows the EC protects the minority from mob rule and he's part of the mob ... he wants it gone. In fact, he feels like it is 'insanely unworkable'.

No, really.

Legal immigrant, Rex Valachorum was good enough to SCHOOL Hayes on the importance of the Electoral College and luckily he used fairly small words so MAYBE Hayes will get it:

Louder for the people in the back of the room.

But wait, there's more!

Rex gets it.

Hayes ... not so much.

Woof.

Amen.

======================================================================

