Legal Immigrant Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons SCHOOLING Chris Hayes on the Electoral College and BOOM

Man oh man, those Kamala Harris internals must NOT look good at all if the media and our pals on the Left are already crying about the Electoral College and we still have 70 days left at the time of this writing. Chris Hayes doesn't seem to understand why we need that mean ol' Electoral College although if he thought for one minute it would protect the country from being ruled by a state like Wyoming you bet your arse he'd be one of the first to fight to protect it.

But since he knows the EC protects the minority from mob rule and he's part of the mob ... he wants it gone. In fact, he feels like it is 'insanely unworkable'.

No, really.

I really feel duty bound to keep pointing out to people that the electoral college is an insane unworkable mess and creates wild distortions in the single most important election in the country that literally don't exist in any other election. https://t.co/RV6fsX0bC6 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) August 23, 2024

Legal immigrant, Rex Valachorum was good enough to SCHOOL Hayes on the importance of the Electoral College and luckily he used fairly small words so MAYBE Hayes will get it:

Since you've been failed by your teachers, as a legal immigrant I feel duty bound to educate you: the Electoral College was conceived as a Covenant between States guaranteeing the smaller, less populated of them are not relegated to the status of perpetual political unimportance. https://t.co/BwSbe3V9Gb — Rex Valachorum (@RexValachorum) August 25, 2024

Louder for the people in the back of the room.

But wait, there's more!

"By its very nature, democracy forces the genius to stand next to the idiot and listen to him saying: "what's up, bro?". In direct democracies exceptional people become captives and subjects of the whims of democratic mobs"

--Petre Țuțea, Romanian philosopher, political prisoner pic.twitter.com/eUvrkbOwWc — Rex Valachorum (@RexValachorum) August 25, 2024

Here is another one: "I cannot remain indifferent to the inability of democracy to ensure the natural selection of values. Democrats think the social body is arithmetical: count all the heads and where there's a majority, come to power. Suffrage of the sheep herd!" — Rex Valachorum (@RexValachorum) August 25, 2024

Rex gets it.

Hayes ... not so much.

Portrait of a guy who thinks he's smarter than the Founders: pic.twitter.com/vqHCCqn18f — ColonelGruber 🐦‍⬛ (@ColonelGruber) August 25, 2024

Woof.

They can't even understand the function of their own bodies, let alone the electoral college. — Robert Bailey (@moretrash4me) August 26, 2024

You can lead the left to facts but you can’t make them think. — Ms Construed aka Carolyn (@caste315) August 26, 2024

Hey Rex, in the unlikely event that no one has ever said this-



Welcome to the USA, we are thankful to have you here🇺🇸 — Andrew Keith (@_SeeMonkeyDo_) August 25, 2024

Amen.

