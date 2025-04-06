Oh, Look! More 'Awareness' No One Cares About: J.K. Rowling ROASTS 'International Asexuali...
Tim Walz's Minnesota Debates Giving Wild Rice More Rights Than Unborn Children (No, Seriously They Are)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on April 06, 2025
Yeah, we got nothing. What can you say about a story like this?

Minnesota legislators are currently debating whether or not a plant -- namely wild rice -- has a right to 'exist and thrive.

Unborn children in the state will enjoy no such right, of course:

More from Alpha News:

A bill making the rounds at the Capitol that would increase environmental protections for uncultivated wild rice across the state also includes a provision that would make it the 'policy of the state to recognize the inherent right of uncultivated wild rice to exist and thrive in Minnesota.'

Sen. Mary Kunesh, DFL-New Brighton, is the chief author of the proposal, SF1247.

On its face, the bill includes a handful of clauses that would enhance environmental protections for uncultivated wild rice, which grows on its own and is often harvested by Minnesota residents and members of tribal nations.

Specifically, the bill would prohibit operating any motorized 'watercraft in or through an uncultivated wild rice bed.' It would also prohibit operating motorized watercrafts 'at greater than slow-no-wake speed within 150 feet of an uncultivated wild rice bed.'

While representatives for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have told legislators they have some concerns over how that language would impact those who own lake shore homes or who navigate rivers and lake channels that may include some wild rice beds, that wasn’t a major focus of the discussion on Thursday.

Sigh.

We all know this means people with lake homes and those who spend time on water are going to be heavily regulated and oppressed by the state.

We all see it coming.

Yesterday would've been good.

Minnesota has no other problems, apparently.

That whole state government is loony.

Their priorities are so out of whack.

Safest bet ever.

Tags: DEMOCRATS MINNESOTA RIGHTS UNBORN TIM WALZ

