Tim Walz's Minnesota Debates Giving Wild Rice More Rights Than Unborn Children (No, Seriously They Are)

Yeah, we got nothing. What can you say about a story like this?

Minnesota legislators are currently debating whether or not a plant -- namely wild rice -- has a right to 'exist and thrive.

Unborn children in the state will enjoy no such right, of course:

Legislators debate whether state law should recognize ‘inherent right’ of wild rice to ‘exist and thrive’



Republican Sen. Nathan Wesenberg said he can't support the bill in its current form because it "gives a plant an inherent right over people." pic.twitter.com/XwLuHC7Z3q — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) April 6, 2025

More from Alpha News:

A bill making the rounds at the Capitol that would increase environmental protections for uncultivated wild rice across the state also includes a provision that would make it the 'policy of the state to recognize the inherent right of uncultivated wild rice to exist and thrive in Minnesota.' Sen. Mary Kunesh, DFL-New Brighton, is the chief author of the proposal, SF1247. On its face, the bill includes a handful of clauses that would enhance environmental protections for uncultivated wild rice, which grows on its own and is often harvested by Minnesota residents and members of tribal nations. Specifically, the bill would prohibit operating any motorized 'watercraft in or through an uncultivated wild rice bed.' It would also prohibit operating motorized watercrafts 'at greater than slow-no-wake speed within 150 feet of an uncultivated wild rice bed.' While representatives for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have told legislators they have some concerns over how that language would impact those who own lake shore homes or who navigate rivers and lake channels that may include some wild rice beds, that wasn’t a major focus of the discussion on Thursday.

Sigh.

We all know this means people with lake homes and those who spend time on water are going to be heavily regulated and oppressed by the state.

We all see it coming.

When do we just start holding our legislative sessions at the asylum? — Juls (@Julskihl) April 6, 2025

Yesterday would've been good.

How is this even a thing folks? Imagine having it so good we want to give rights to plants????



How about fix the impending deficit. — Andrew Erickson (@AndrewEric23506) April 6, 2025

Minnesota has no other problems, apparently.

People wonder why Minnesota is so weird…look at what the legislators are debating. — Morring (@Morning21178948) April 6, 2025

That whole state government is loony.

Minnesota Democrats are pushing to give Wild Rice more rights than human babies.



Priorities. https://t.co/vDMrKNPE5Z — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 6, 2025

Their priorities are so out of whack.

Million bucks says these people think preborn human babies don’t have the ‘inherent right’ of human children not to be killed. https://t.co/DnJXN6hJ4Q — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) April 6, 2025

Safest bet ever.