THERE It Is! AOC Has Already Spotted 'Clear Grounds for Impeachment' of President Trump

Saturday evening President Trump announced that U.S. forces carried out massive strikes on three separate Iranian nuclear facilities.

In a subsequent address to the nation, Trump -- joined by JD Vance, Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio -- said that "Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated."

Advertisement

It's also looking like media reports of B-2 bombers heading from the U.S. to Guam could have been a distraction while a separate operation was taking place.

Add it all up and, as usual, the Democrats are triggered (except for John Fetterman, who praised Trump's actions).

Not only are some Democrats troubled by what happened, but Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has returned to the tiresome "I"-word: Impeach!

The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers.



He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations.



It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 22, 2025

Good luck with that, congresswoman! But expect to see a lot more of that from Democrats in the coming days.

This is the reason you should not speak when you do not comprehend the Constitution. You would have to impeach every president forever. pic.twitter.com/Fal9TKDg0S — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 22, 2025

This plus celebrating anti-America pro-terrorist Khalil - bold move! https://t.co/tVC07sHhsK — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) June 22, 2025

Yeah, AOC's had a banner week. But at least we know what the Democrat "priorities" are.

***

Related:

Rep. AOC Escorts Pro-Hamas Activist Mahmoud Khalil to Cheers From Supporters