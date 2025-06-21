THERE It Is! AOC Has Already Spotted 'Clear Grounds for Impeachment' of President Trump

Trump Addresses Nation After U.S. Military Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Facilities, Issues Retal...
Doug P. | 10:28 PM on June 21, 2025

Saturday evening President Trump announced that U.S. forces carried out massive strikes on three separate Iranian nuclear facilities.

In a subsequent address to the nation, Trump -- joined by JD Vance, Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio -- said that "Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated." 

It's also looking like media reports of B-2 bombers heading from the U.S. to Guam could have been a distraction while a separate operation was taking place. 

Add it all up and, as usual, the Democrats are triggered (except for John Fetterman, who praised Trump's actions). 

Not only are some Democrats troubled by what happened, but Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has returned to the tiresome "I"-word: Impeach!

Good luck with that, congresswoman! But expect to see a lot more of that from Democrats in the coming days.

Yeah, AOC's had a banner week. But at least we know what the Democrat "priorities" are. 

***

