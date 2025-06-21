Breaking: President Trump Announces United States Air Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Facilities

President Trump announced that the United States has carried out air strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran.

The President announced the attacks on Truth Social.

He did it. God Bless America 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Oe5MiyAbj3 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 22, 2025

Shortly after the White House released the President's comments on X.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home.… pic.twitter.com/AqCLmaLYJb — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 21, 2025

The entire post:

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter." –President Donald J. Trump

The primary target of the air strikes was the Uranium enrichment facility at Fordow, just outside of Tehran. The centrifuges at the Fordow site were deep underground, making them impossible for Israel to destroy without putting troops on the ground.

Fordow is gone and nobody knew until Trump made a Truth Social post.



Now that's stealth — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) June 22, 2025

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, a vocal supporter of Israel and US action against Iran, quickly responded to news of the attack.

As I’ve long maintained, this was the correct move by @POTUS.



Iran is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism and cannot have nuclear capabilities.



I’m grateful for and salute the finest military in the world. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YZ0pIaunff — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) June 22, 2025

Senate Majority Leader John Thune also released a comment on X.

The regime in Iran, which has committed itself to bringing ‘death to America’ and wiping Israel off the map, has rejected all diplomatic pathways to peace. The mullahs’ misguided pursuit of nuclear weapons must be stopped. As we take action tonight to ensure a nuclear weapon… — Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) June 22, 2025

The rest of the Majority Leader's comment:

The mullahs’ misguided pursuit of nuclear weapons must be stopped. As we take action tonight to ensure a nuclear weapon remains out of reach for Iran, I stand with President Trump and pray for the American troops and personnel in harm’s way.

Fox News reports that the President is scheduled to address the nation at 10:00 pm EST.