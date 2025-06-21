'He Knows My Name!' Alex 'José' Padilla Runs to MSNBC, Still Teary-Eyed Over...
Breaking: President Trump Announces United States Air Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Facilities

Eric V.
Eric V. | 8:50 PM on June 21, 2025
Townhall Media

President Trump announced that the United States has carried out air strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran.

The President announced the attacks on Truth Social.

Shortly after the White House released the President's comments on X.

The entire post:

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter." –President Donald J. Trump

The primary target of the air strikes was the Uranium enrichment facility at Fordow, just outside of Tehran. The centrifuges at the Fordow site were deep underground, making them impossible for Israel to destroy without putting troops on the ground.

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, a vocal supporter of Israel and US action against Iran, quickly responded to news of the attack.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune also released a comment on X.

The rest of the Majority Leader's comment:

The mullahs’ misguided pursuit of nuclear weapons must be stopped. As we take action tonight to ensure a nuclear weapon remains out of reach for Iran, I stand with President Trump and pray for the American troops and personnel in harm’s way.

Fox News reports that the President is scheduled to address the nation at 10:00 pm EST.

