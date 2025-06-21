Iran, Look Over Here! Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin Says B-2 Bombers Headed to Guam Were a Distraction

Saturday evening, President Donald Trump announced that American planes had successfully bombed three nuclear sites in Iran. It sounds like Iran may have been caught flat-footed. Per Jennifer Griffin of Fox News, B-2 bombers heading to Guam were a distraction to mislead Iran as to Trump’s true intentions.

Here’s more background. (READ)

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin says the B-2 bombers heading to Guam were a distraction to keep all eyes "looking west." "It's notable how much deception was involved in this operation. All eyes were looking west towards Guam..." "The 30,000-pound bunker buster bombs were dropped at Fordow. And as we have reported, there are two entrances to Fordow." "At least two bombs at each, two entrances, which suggests at least two B-2s were involved over Fordow. My suspicion is that there were more."

Here’s Griffin on Fox News. (WATCH)

That’s what I love about Trump: he never tells you what he’s really thinking. — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) June 22, 2025

Apparently, there were no leaks.

Posters praised the successful bombing operation.

They were watching Guam. Trump was already over Fordow. Psychological warfare, military precision, and zero press leaks, this was art. It has also changed the game with deterrence. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) June 22, 2025

This was a masterful operation.



Clean, quick and efficient.



Well done. — Real Defender (@real_defender) June 22, 2025

Secrecy, no leaks. Awesome move and job will done. — Paul Irving (@2rogi337) June 22, 2025

Masterclass in military strategy. — Masculine Based (@MasculineBased) June 22, 2025

In and out before Iran knew what hit them.

Commenters say Iran would have been better prepared if its military had just watched two Hollywood blockbusters.

This is basically the plot of top gun maverick — Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) June 22, 2025

If Iran had watched Top Gun, they would have seen this coming. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 22, 2025

You beat me to it…lol — Lance Storm McMann (@McmannLanc7478) June 22, 2025

Now we have to listen to Kenny Loggins’ ‘Danger Zone.’ Crank it up!