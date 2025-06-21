'He Knows My Name!' Alex 'José' Padilla Runs to MSNBC, Still Teary-Eyed Over...
Iran, Look Over Here! Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin Says B-2 Bombers Headed to Guam Were a Distraction

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:40 PM on June 21, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Saturday evening, President Donald Trump announced that American planes had successfully bombed three nuclear sites in Iran. It sounds like Iran may have been caught flat-footed. Per Jennifer Griffin of Fox News, B-2 bombers heading to Guam were a distraction to mislead Iran as to Trump’s true intentions.

Here’s more background. (READ)

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin says the B-2 bombers heading to Guam were a distraction to keep all eyes "looking west."

"It's notable how much deception was involved in this operation. All eyes were looking west towards Guam..."

"The 30,000-pound bunker buster bombs were dropped at Fordow. And as we have reported, there are two entrances to Fordow."

"At least two bombs at each, two entrances, which suggests at least two B-2s were involved over Fordow. My suspicion is that there were more."

Here’s Griffin on Fox News. (WATCH)

Apparently, there were no leaks.

Posters praised the successful bombing operation.

In and out before Iran knew what hit them.

Commenters say Iran would have been better prepared if its military had just watched two Hollywood blockbusters.

Now we have to listen to Kenny Loggins’ ‘Danger Zone.’ Crank it up!

DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

