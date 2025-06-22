Chaotic and Neurotic: John Fetterman Begs His Fellow Dems to Drop the Virtue-Signaling and Just Be Normal

Senator John Fetterman’s frustration with his fellow Democrats keeps growing. Despite Fetterman’s reputation as a bit of an eccentric because of his unconventional clothing choices while working on Capitol Hill, he’s calling for Democrats to just try being normal for a change.
Dems will ding a fellow Dem for … a bottle of water.— U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) June 21, 2025
It’s just weird, judgmental and straight-up unlikable.
Maybe my party should be less neurotic, quit the virtue signaling, and be normal. pic.twitter.com/rgnr5StTHF
🚨 John Fetterman just SLAMMED the Democrat Party: “Maybe my party should be less neurotic, quit the virtue signaling, and be normal.”— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 21, 2025
That sure as hell won’t happen anytime soon, given they keep promoting AOC, Jasmine Crockett, and Tim Walz.
Sorry John 🤣 pic.twitter.com/m9M0jLU203
He’ll be a Republican or Independent before his next election.— Victoria, Queen of Sass 🐚🏖️🦀👩🌾🌻🌱 (@_HRHVictoria_) June 21, 2025
A Republican? No. An Independent? Now, that’s a possibility.
Fetterman may be making sense, but commenters warn against trusting him across the board.
… I agree with John Fetterman on this one, but the dude also says some absolutely insane s***— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) June 21, 2025
I totally agree with him on this point, but watch out for some of the other stuff he says…
…Anyone who thinks this guy is in ANY WAY republican has not done their homework
Any REASONABLE Democrat (or human) should agree with Fetterman on this one.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 21, 2025
However, run of the mill Democrats are afraid to speak out against their woke faction out of fear of being “canceled”
That’s just reality.
Some Democrats in so-called safe seats fear that the more radical elements of their party will primary them.
Commenters say it’s only going to get worse since the Democrat Party seems incapable or unwilling to course correct.
The liberalism mental illness is only getting worse.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 21, 2025
Even after being absolutely SMACKED in the last election, they’re still doubling down on woke bullsht.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 21, 2025
I’m cool with it. More and more Americans are moving to our side.
Democrats - the party of fakes, frauds and liars— LynyrdsMom (@Lynyrds_Mom) June 21, 2025
You forgot flakes.— Susan Taylor (@SusanTa73439725) June 21, 2025
And nuts, too.
Commenters marvel at the bizarre twist that the lone Democrat speaking some sense is the one who has suffered a severe stroke.
How is the most sensible Democrat a man who suffered brain damage— CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) June 21, 2025
Proof that all it takes for a Democrat to think logically, is having a stroke.— Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) June 21, 2025
When you put it that way… 🤣— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 21, 2025
We wouldn’t wish a stroke on anyone, but some days it feels like the only thing that could save the Democrat Party from itself is something that scary and life-altering.
