VIP
A Non-Nuclear Iran? Impeach the President! Hakeem Jeffries Predictably Has His Sights on...
Trump Addresses Nation After U.S. Military Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Facilities, Issues Retal...
VIP
Beta With Nose Piercing Says People Will Be Afraid to Say They Voted...
THERE It Is! AOC Has Already Spotted 'Clear Grounds for Impeachment' of President...
'He Knows My Name!' Alex 'José' Padilla Runs to MSNBC, Still Teary-Eyed Over...
State Dept. Visa Specialist Wants Elon Musk Lynched and Much More
Iran, Look Over Here! Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin Says B-2 Bombers Headed to...
Adam Kinzinger Suddenly Concerned About the Media Not Pushing Back
Breaking: President Trump Announces United States Air Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Facilitie...
Rep. AOC Escorts Pro-Hamas Activist Mahmoud Khalil to Cheers From Supporters
Bill Maher Calls Army’s Birthday Parade ‘Vaguely Fascist,’ Gets Schooled
ABC News: Ketanji Brown Jackson Blasts ‘Narrow-Minded’ SCOTUS Decisions
Reuters: Trump’s Aid Cuts Infecting Gay African Men With HIV
Dodgers to Donate $1 Million to Families Affected by ICE Raids

Chaotic and Neurotic: John Fetterman Begs His Fellow Dems to Drop the Virtue-Signaling and Just Be Normal

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:54 AM on June 22, 2025
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

Senator John Fetterman’s frustration with his fellow Democrats keeps growing. Despite Fetterman’s reputation as a bit of an eccentric because of his unconventional clothing choices while working on Capitol Hill, he’s calling for Democrats to just try being normal for a change.

Advertisement

We don't think they're going to listen, John. (READ)

A Republican? No. An Independent? Now, that’s a possibility.

Fetterman may be making sense, but commenters warn against trusting him across the board.

Some Democrats in so-called safe seats fear that the more radical elements of their party will primary them.

Recommended

Trump Addresses Nation After U.S. Military Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Facilities, Issues Retaliation Warning
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Commenters say it’s only going to get worse since the Democrat Party seems incapable or unwilling to course correct.

And nuts, too.

Commenters marvel at the bizarre twist that the lone Democrat speaking some sense is the one who has suffered a severe stroke.

We wouldn’t wish a stroke on anyone, but some days it feels like the only thing that could save the Democrat Party from itself is something that scary and life-altering.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS COVID-19 DEMOCRAT PARTY JASMINE CROCKETT JOHN FETTERMAN WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Addresses Nation After U.S. Military Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Facilities, Issues Retaliation Warning
Warren Squire
THERE It Is! AOC Has Already Spotted 'Clear Grounds for Impeachment' of President Trump
Doug P.
State Dept. Visa Specialist Wants Elon Musk Lynched and Much More
Brett T.
A Non-Nuclear Iran? Impeach the President! Hakeem Jeffries Predictably Has His Sights on Trump - Again
Warren Squire
Iran, Look Over Here! Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin Says B-2 Bombers Headed to Guam Were a Distraction
Warren Squire
Bill Maher Calls Army’s Birthday Parade ‘Vaguely Fascist,’ Gets Schooled
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Addresses Nation After U.S. Military Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Facilities, Issues Retaliation Warning Warren Squire
Advertisement