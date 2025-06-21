State Dept. Visa Specialist Wants Elon Musk Lynched and Much More

'He Knows My Name!' Alex 'José' Padilla Runs to MSNBC, Still Teary-Eyed Over...
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on June 21, 2025
Meme

Normally, we don't post long videos, but this 10-minute video from O'Keefe Media Group is captivating all the way through. Listen to Arslan Akhtar, a visa specialist for the State Department, give his views on white people ('It's a culture of hatred, ultimately, and it's a culture of dominance"), terrible Jewish people in the State Department, "like really garbage people," and Elon Musk ("I would love for him to be dragged out of the building, with his hair plugs … and lynched on the street"). And that's just in the first minute.

The post continues:

… want a loophole, keep your mouth shut.”

“F**ck these people [Israelis]… I hate them to death.”

We guess we should have said above that he's a former State Department contractor:

The post continues:

… advises them, he said:

“Don’t admit the truth. Don’t tell them what you did.”

In response, the State Department issued a statement to OMG:

“The contractor is no longer employed… Upholding the rule of law and protecting the integrity of our immigration system is essential, which is why the Department will launch a new contractor screening and vetting process.”

This is the power of accountability.

The department will launch a new contractor vetting process? New, as in they didn't have one before? How did this guy ever get hired?

Yeah, we picked up on that, too. 

Does the federal government do any screening of contractors at all? It sure doesn't seem like it.

***

