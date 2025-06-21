State Dept. Visa Specialist Wants Elon Musk Lynched and Much More

Normally, we don't post long videos, but this 10-minute video from O'Keefe Media Group is captivating all the way through. Listen to Arslan Akhtar, a visa specialist for the State Department, give his views on white people ('It's a culture of hatred, ultimately, and it's a culture of dominance"), terrible Jewish people in the State Department, "like really garbage people," and Elon Musk ("I would love for him to be dragged out of the building, with his hair plugs … and lynched on the street"). And that's just in the first minute.

‘F*CK AMERICANS, F*CK ISRAEL’: US State Dept. Visa Specialist Admits to Helping Illegals Evade Deportation: “Don’t Admit the Truth, Don’t Tell Them What You Did”



“I do say it to cab drivers that are from, like, Hispanic descent. I’m like, ‘don’t talk to the police’... If you… pic.twitter.com/RUPSmUwJFv — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 20, 2025

… want a loophole, keep your mouth shut.” “F**ck these people [Israelis]… I hate them to death.”

We guess we should have said above that he's a former State Department contractor:

BREAKING: State Department Terminates Visa Specialist Arslan Akhtar Caught on OMG Hidden Camera, Vows to Launch New Employee Screening Measures



In our investigation, Akhtar admitted to helping illegal immigrants exploit loopholes to stay in the country. Speaking about how he… https://t.co/y2ctvXgNTe pic.twitter.com/pALCKDsGSM — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 20, 2025

… advises them, he said: “Don’t admit the truth. Don’t tell them what you did.” In response, the State Department issued a statement to OMG: “The contractor is no longer employed… Upholding the rule of law and protecting the integrity of our immigration system is essential, which is why the Department will launch a new contractor screening and vetting process.” This is the power of accountability.

The department will launch a new contractor vetting process? New, as in they didn't have one before? How did this guy ever get hired?

Jail this traitor for his federal crimes. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 20, 2025

Don't just fire this guy, fire the people who hired him. — Justin Lurking (@Justin_Lurking) June 21, 2025

Arrest, prosecute, after jail, revoke citizenship, deport to country of origin. — John (@Tazmanian5) June 21, 2025

Wonder where he went to school?

I also wonder who will hire him next. — Donna (@web_buzz) June 21, 2025

"White people are a culture of hate"... Goes on to express hatred toward Indians, Bangladeshis, white people, Jews, Yemenis, Israel and Elon Musk. Do these people even hear themselves talk? — Leagrak of Meisho (@moinsd) June 20, 2025

Investigate everyone he associates with. The entire system is corrupt from the inside out. — 𝕁𝔼𝔽𝔽𝔼ℝ𝕊𝕆ℕ𝕊 𝕍𝕀𝕆𝕃𝕀ℕ (@Rust_And_Decay) June 20, 2025

I have no doubt there are more like him in the State Department — Jake Avra (@jakeavra) June 21, 2025

It’s sickening that the actual racists are the ones crying about racism — Sunshine Sunnybunz (@SunshineS58469) June 21, 2025

These people should be charged, prosecuted and sent to El Salvador. Time to make an example out of a few folks who are against America. — Alaska Outdoors TV (@AKODTV) June 21, 2025

What exactly is this guy doing on a date with a woman in the first place? doesn’t seem like his type… — Crowdsource The Truth (@JG_CSTT) June 20, 2025

Yeah, we picked up on that, too.

Does the federal government do any screening of contractors at all? It sure doesn't seem like it.

