Bill Maher Calls Army’s Birthday Parade ‘Vaguely Fascist,’ Gets Schooled

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on June 21, 2025
Twitchy

We'll admit we weren't familiar with Rep. Wesley Hunt, but somehow he found his way onto Bill Maher's show, and boy, was it a show. Maher, who's said some pretty based things recently but is still a flaming liberal, just had to throw in "vaguely fascist" to describe "Trump's" parade. We don't even know if he knows what he meant by vaguely fascist. Anyone who actually watched the parade saw a celebration of 250 years of the U.S. Army.

Watch as Hunt, a former Army Apache pilot, destroys Maher's dig at the "vaguely fascist" parade.

The post continues:

… the Corps of Cadets as they walked past him. I watched him salute the 75th Ranger Regiment as they walked past him. I sat there and watched the fireworks behind the Washington Monument. And you know what I thought? ‘Damn. That’s absolutely outstanding.’ And it’s far better than Joe Biden checking his watch when bodies were being returned to Dover.”

Liberal guest tries interrupting: “Okay, wait a minute.”

HUNT: “Hold on. This is a contrast that we were talking about on why you lost, because we are talking about a man that’s talking about patriotism. And in parades like that, when I was growing up, I served because I used to go to these parades and watch my dad participate in them.

“I saw the Blackhawks landing. I visited my sister at West Point. I said, ‘By God, I want to serve this country, too.’ And so the dichotomy of what we’re seeing with President Trump and his patriotism—saluting the flag, actually making an effort—whether you like it or agree with the execution, the effort is there. That’s all we want to see.”

My gosh, that was beautifully said.

Maher had no comeback. He was forced to retreat and ended up thanking Hunt for his service.

Brett T.
It was beautifully said. Hunt was the wrong person to tangle with over the Army's 250th birthday celebration.

The parade was awesome and educational.

It became "Trump's parade" to detractors because it happened to coincide with his birthday, so they think this was all a present from Trump to himself, when planning had begun under the Biden administration. "Vaguely" fascist … in other words, it wasn't fascist at all as we all pictured it would be.

***

