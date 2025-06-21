Bill Maher Calls Army’s Birthday Parade ‘Vaguely Fascist,’ Gets Schooled

We'll admit we weren't familiar with Rep. Wesley Hunt, but somehow he found his way onto Bill Maher's show, and boy, was it a show. Maher, who's said some pretty based things recently but is still a flaming liberal, just had to throw in "vaguely fascist" to describe "Trump's" parade. We don't even know if he knows what he meant by vaguely fascist. Anyone who actually watched the parade saw a celebration of 250 years of the U.S. Army.

Advertisement

Watch as Hunt, a former Army Apache pilot, destroys Maher's dig at the "vaguely fascist" parade.

WATCH: Rep. Wesley Hunt Destroys Bill Maher After He Calls Trump’s Parade “Fascist”



MAHER: “Do I think it was a good idea to have a parade? No, but if you’re going to have a vaguely fascist parade, do it right.”@WesleyHuntTX: “You know what I saw? I saw the President salute… pic.twitter.com/9RAhZkZNsC — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 21, 2025

The post continues:

… the Corps of Cadets as they walked past him. I watched him salute the 75th Ranger Regiment as they walked past him. I sat there and watched the fireworks behind the Washington Monument. And you know what I thought? ‘Damn. That’s absolutely outstanding.’ And it’s far better than Joe Biden checking his watch when bodies were being returned to Dover.” Liberal guest tries interrupting: “Okay, wait a minute.” HUNT: “Hold on. This is a contrast that we were talking about on why you lost, because we are talking about a man that’s talking about patriotism. And in parades like that, when I was growing up, I served because I used to go to these parades and watch my dad participate in them. “I saw the Blackhawks landing. I visited my sister at West Point. I said, ‘By God, I want to serve this country, too.’ And so the dichotomy of what we’re seeing with President Trump and his patriotism—saluting the flag, actually making an effort—whether you like it or agree with the execution, the effort is there. That’s all we want to see.” My gosh, that was beautifully said. Maher had no comeback. He was forced to retreat and ended up thanking Hunt for his service.

It was beautifully said. Hunt was the wrong person to tangle with over the Army's 250th birthday celebration.

The Democrats primary complaint after that parade was, if they are honest, that it didn't look fascist enough for their desired narrative. — Eupeptic Joe (@jmotivator) June 21, 2025

Wesley Hunt just served a 4th of July-level mic drop. Saluting cadets and honoring our military isn’t “fascism” it’s patriotism. Sorry Bill, but America still loves a parade. 🎖🇺🇸 — OneStepCollective (@OneStepCol) June 21, 2025

That's the best response I've heard to this, holy crap — Lane Maxwell (@lanemax) June 21, 2025

So many patriotic voices resonating, pushing back on haters. — StringofPearls (@PattyTodt) June 21, 2025

Wesley Hunt is awesome and I’m sick of the narrative of the left, anyone who actually watched the parade saw exactly what Wesley saw….a celebration of our military and historical lesson of the past service. 🇺🇸 — Mishelle Scott 🇺🇸 (@mishelle_scott) June 21, 2025

The parade was awesome and educational.

This was an absolute masterpiece! — Victoria Bestolarides (@vhbesto) June 21, 2025

Easy pickings for @WesleyHuntTX.



I almost felt sorry for @billmaher. — 🇺🇸 Philly the Kid 🇺🇸 (@GAVolb) June 21, 2025

I believe this parade was initially planned and scheduled by the previous administration. It is a celebration of a national anniversary. Stop trying to make it about Trump. — Youth Baseball POV (@YouthBallPOV) June 21, 2025

Advertisement

It became "Trump's parade" to detractors because it happened to coincide with his birthday, so they think this was all a present from Trump to himself, when planning had begun under the Biden administration. "Vaguely" fascist … in other words, it wasn't fascist at all as we all pictured it would be.

***