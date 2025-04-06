Canceler CANCELLED: Oklahoma Softball Coach Scoffs at Reporter's 'Gotcha' Question About Riley Gaines

ALL ABOARD: Watch the Transformation of a 'Rotting, Cat-Infested' Abandoned Rail Car Into...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 2:00 PM on April 06, 2025
Meme

The Oklahoma University women's softball team is a national powerhouse. Under head coach Patty Gasso, who took the reins of the program in 1995, the team has won 15 Big Ten regular season championships, nine Big Ten tournament championships, and eight Women's College World Series (WCWS) titles. She has the highest winning percentage of any softball coach in college history, has been named Big XII Coach of the Year 15 times, and she and her staff have won the NFCA Coaching Staff of the Year eight times. 

Gasso's Sooners are currently the four-time defending national champions. In fact, the last time they were beaten in the WCWS, it wasn't by another team; it was by COVID. In 2025, the Lady Sooners are 34-3 and ranked third in the nation. 

So, naturally, when Gasso held a press conference a couple of days ago after her team won yet another game, a reporter in the room wanted to ask the coach about why her team went to meet and listen to Riley Gaines speak on campus. 

Coach wasn't having any of it. Watch: 

'It is their right. I support them and whatever they choose.' 

Expertly handled of course, and the only one who comes out of the exchange looking badly is the reporter who -- unsolicited by anyone -- wanted to make a political issue out of women going to listen to another woman speak about defending the rights of women in sports.

Gasso is a better person than we are because we would have asked the reporter why he was asking such a stupid question. 

Gaines herself agreed. 

The reporter, who we have not been able to identify, is even more craven than this clip shows. At the press conference, Gasso was flanked on either side by two of her players, Audrey Lowry and Ella Parker. 

The reporter did not address either player. He only addressed his question to Gasso. But if you take a look at the full clip of the press conference on YouTube, you can see both players practically roll their eyes at the question.

That pretty much sums up the exchange, yes. And it sums up what 'progressives' are all about. 

HA. 

We think our sarcasm meter just exploded. 

We're pretty sure we caught Gasso rolling her eyes a little bit there as well. 

Or at least just sighing as if to say, 'Really, dude? REALLY?'

Hang on. We're searching for some pearls to clutch.

Gasso's Lady Sooners had just beaten UCF 6-0, so of course, this was a TOTALLY relevant question for the press conference.

How controversial! 

Yeah, not a chance.

Don't give him any ideas. He sounds creepy enough that he would actually do that. 

And it's none of the reporter's business. 

So does Coach Gasso and she infuses her faith into her coaching. Scandalous! 

Some users on X wished that Gasso had laid into the reporter a bit more, but that's not really who she is. While she is a devout Christian, she has declined to speak about political issues such as abortion in the past. 

She seems to be more focused on supporting her players, coaching them to excellence, and winning games and championships. 

This is likely why Patty Gasso is in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame while this reporter is a nameless nobody who will wallow in obscurity. 

