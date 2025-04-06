Oh, Look! More 'Awareness' No One Cares About: J.K. Rowling ROASTS 'International Asexuali...
ALL ABOARD: Watch the Transformation of a 'Rotting, Cat-Infested' Abandoned Rail Car Into GORGEOUS AirBNB

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on April 06, 2025
imgflip

It's Sunday, and it's time for a happy, uplifting thread.

This one came across our feed and we had to share it, because it's a testament to what some hard work, vision, and creativity can do.

Watch how it goes from train wreck to wow:

Quite the find.

It was in such disrepair.

There's always a 'but.'

Where there's a will (and some money), there's a way.

The timing could not have been more perfect, really.

And because it was Idaho, the likelihood of the government harassing people working outside was slim.

It's lovely.

But there's even more to the story.

And it does get even better!

It's all amazing

Guests will eat up a great story like that.

The things that helped make America great.

