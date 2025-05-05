Dem Party Flashback: Corporate Price-Gouging and the November 2024 Miracle that Made it All Disappear

Prices were soaring under President Joe Biden but you’ll recall the legacy media and their Democrat Party desperately working to find a culprit that wasn’t Biden himself. So they cooked ‘price gouging’ to blame corporations that were simply trying to handle production costs inflated by Biden’s horrendous policies. But then a miracle happened on November 5, 2024.

Check out this flashback. (WATCH)

Remember when Democrats blamed high prices under Biden on “price gouging” — and demanded that major action be taken to rein it in?



All of that rhetoric magically disappeared after November 5, 2024.



Like it never happened. pic.twitter.com/oZckvDqNaF — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 4, 2025

"Like it never happened"



Like they knew it was a lie all along. — Cosisiwa Shamatari (@cosisiwa18701) May 4, 2025

Democrats are an assembly line of lies. — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) May 4, 2025

Yes, it was all lies to deflect from the mess Biden had made.

But it all ended just as President Donald Trump was about to retake the White House. How lucky was that?

Elzabeth Warren’s last post on price gouging was two days before the election. How convenient! pic.twitter.com/OsxyUloB7b — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 4, 2025

Elizabeth Warren statements, opinions, anything out of her mouth mean nothing to me. — Sue Soileau (@SUEPSIOL) May 4, 2025

The woman lies constantly. There’s a reason she’s known as Lieawatha.

Posters point out the amazing coincidence of price gouging vanishing whenever Trump takes office.

Isn't that amazing! It's no longer a problem? Those corporate gougers must have been frightened by the fierce democrat rhetoric.

Now they have a new target, Donald Trump. — Unruly Julie (@UnrulyJulie15) May 4, 2025

It is really nice of those companies to stop price gouging every time Trump takes over. I wouldn’t think with them being evil capitalists and all that they would but they must just really like the guy. — Dave Switzer (@profswitzer) May 4, 2025

Funny how “corporate greed” stopped being a crisis the second their guy lost. Almost like the outrage was rented, not real. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 4, 2025

Yes, now the narrative is "Trump's fault".



The D party is one gigantic mess of inconsistency — Neon_Wolf (@RMG_Neon) May 4, 2025

Trump’s mere presence shifts economic problems from greedy corporations onto his own shoulders.

Posters know what’s really going on and how the Democrat Party operates.

The left uses trial balloons .. send it aloft and see if it floats .. you never know which one will be the next “gift that keeps on giving” .. like the Russia hoax — G Man (@GegouxTheodore) May 4, 2025

They were also blaming gas station owners for gas prices.



Another narrative that went *poof* — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 4, 2025

And the border is secure. Or we can’t do anything with the border without legislation. Gaslighting is their only strategy. — Charlie Hogue (@Hogueless42) May 4, 2025

They will say anything to deflect. Yet their voters never seem to catch it. — CLM (@CindyLM1969) May 4, 2025

You would think Democrat voters would get tired of being lied to, but some seem to like having new fake enemies to aim their anger at every time their party takes power. The way things are going for the Democrat Party it could be decades before ‘price gouging’ makes its triumphant return.