Dem Party Flashback: Corporate Price-Gouging and the November 2024 Miracle that Made it All Disappear

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:10 AM on May 05, 2025
meme

Prices were soaring under President Joe Biden but you’ll recall the legacy media and their Democrat Party desperately working to find a culprit that wasn’t Biden himself. So they cooked ‘price gouging’ to blame corporations that were simply trying to handle production costs inflated by Biden’s horrendous policies. But then a miracle happened on November 5, 2024.

Check out this flashback. (WATCH)

Yes, it was all lies to deflect from the mess Biden had made.

But it all ended just as President Donald Trump was about to retake the White House. How lucky was that?

The woman lies constantly. There’s a reason she’s known as Lieawatha.

Posters point out the amazing coincidence of price gouging vanishing whenever Trump takes office.

Trump’s mere presence shifts economic problems from greedy corporations onto his own shoulders.

Posters know what’s really going on and how the Democrat Party operates.

You would think Democrat voters would get tired of being lied to, but some seem to like having new fake enemies to aim their anger at every time their party takes power. The way things are going for the Democrat Party it could be decades before ‘price gouging’ makes its triumphant return.

