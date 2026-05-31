Turley: Rep. Wasserman Schultz Yesterday's News in Democrat Land

A few tweets have been posted by law professor Jonathan Turley regarding the reelection prospects of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Florida).

Debbie Wasserman Schultz has gone from identity warrior to "carpetbagger" in one election cycle. In trying to win a minority district after redistricting, Wasserman is being denounced by Democrats as "the rot in the Democratic Party." https://t.co/vPREGfNMMK ... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 31, 2026

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...Wasserman Schultz, of course, has every right to run in the district and the voters can make their own decision. However, she is now finding herself the target of the very identity politics that she has used as a cudgel against others for years... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 31, 2026

...She is not the only establishment figures being pursued by the very mob that he or she once hoped would keep her in power. Rep. Dan Goldman in New York is struggling with his own "let-them-eat-impeachments" pitch against a Mamdani-endorsed opponent. https://t.co/hFkVWNV6JT — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 31, 2026

Rep. Wasserman Schultz is serving her 11th term representing the 25th Congressional District of the state of Florida. She has long since been a member of the Democratic Party establishment. This type of thing is seen too often where one party will get mad with those who have been there a long time. They may even throw them out in favor of new blood. Democrats have to soul-search and find out whether Schultz is the problem or something else is. Eating themselves alive months before a midterm election does not seem to portend favorably for their chances of winning a majority in the House of Representatives.