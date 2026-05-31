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Turley: Rep. Wasserman Schultz Yesterday's News in Democrat Land

Jacob B. | 3:01 PM on May 31, 2026
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

A few tweets have been posted by law professor Jonathan Turley regarding the reelection prospects of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Florida).

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Rep. Wasserman Schultz is serving her 11th term representing the 25th Congressional District of the state of Florida. She has long since been a member of the Democratic Party establishment. This type of thing is seen too often where one party will get mad with those who have been there a long time. They may even throw them out in favor of new blood. Democrats have to soul-search and find out whether Schultz is the problem or something else is. Eating themselves alive months before a midterm election does not seem to portend favorably for their chances of winning a majority in the House of Representatives.

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