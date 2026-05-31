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Cop Copulating Judge Reprimanded for Cheating in Chambers on the Taxpayer's Dime

Eric V.
Eric V. | 5:00 PM on May 31, 2026
Meme

They say that justice is blind. Unfortunately, for the law clerks and staff of an Obama-appointed judge in Georgia, it is not deaf.

Federal Judge Eleanor Ross has been reprimanded for an extramarital affair, which included several obnoxiously loud sexual encounters in her chambers during business hours. Staff of the Atlanta courthouse were often forced to listen to the exhibitionist adjudicator's sexcapades while they were at work.

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The post continues:

The married judge initially denied the relationship and accused a whistleblower clerk of misconduct before admitting the facts. The panel called it a “gross lack of judgment” that created a troubling workplace for staff.Ross, confirmed in 2014, is the same judge who sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years in federal prison (later pardoned by President Trump).Federal judges have lifetime appointments and face very limited accountability. This case raises serious questions about standards of conduct on the bench.Should there be stronger legal consequences for this kind of behavior by a federal judge?

Ross is married to an Atlanta-area state judge, but her partner in promiscuity is allegedly  Deputy Chief Kelley Collier from the Atlanta Police Department.

The department says they are investigating.

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The reprimand, which initially redacted the names of the frolicking fornicators, was issued by the court's chief judge, but it didn't end with Ross forcing her staff to listen to the high-decibel debatchery coming from her chambers. The investigating committee also noted that Judge lied about the affair and blamed the whistleblower who initially filed the complaint.

 Beyond having to write apology letters to her staff, the judge will face no additional discipline related to the matter.

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That's a good question.

However, the morally bankrupt judge with poor judgment will remain on the bench, passing judgment on others. 

We're pretty sure Per Curiam Opinions lack oral arguments. It's a good joke, but does it really fit this situation?

The jokes write themselves.

To paraphrase Ron White: Judge Ross had the right to remain silent, but to the misfortune of her staff, she did not have the ability.

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA CRIME DOJ GEORGIA JUDGES

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