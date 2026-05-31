Cop Copulating Judge Reprimanded for Cheating in Chambers on the Taxpayer's Dime

They say that justice is blind. Unfortunately, for the law clerks and staff of an Obama-appointed judge in Georgia, it is not deaf.

Federal Judge Eleanor Ross has been reprimanded for an extramarital affair, which included several obnoxiously loud sexual encounters in her chambers during business hours. Staff of the Atlanta courthouse were often forced to listen to the exhibitionist adjudicator's sexcapades while they were at work.

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Obama-appointed federal judge Eleanor Ross has been privately reprimanded after a judicial panel found she had a two-year extramarital affair involving repeated sexual encounters in her court chambers during business hours — with sounds audible to her law clerks.



The married… pic.twitter.com/1RcWR3v9l1 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 28, 2026

The post continues:

The married judge initially denied the relationship and accused a whistleblower clerk of misconduct before admitting the facts. The panel called it a “gross lack of judgment” that created a troubling workplace for staff.Ross, confirmed in 2014, is the same judge who sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years in federal prison (later pardoned by President Trump).Federal judges have lifetime appointments and face very limited accountability. This case raises serious questions about standards of conduct on the bench.Should there be stronger legal consequences for this kind of behavior by a federal judge?

Ross is married to an Atlanta-area state judge, but her partner in promiscuity is allegedly Deputy Chief Kelley Collier from the Atlanta Police Department.

The department says they are investigating.

Cop who had loud sex with judge in chambers ID'd as deputy chief with Atlanta police: report https://t.co/YWBVanl5kQ pic.twitter.com/lHy82NuUzS — New York Post (@nypost) May 28, 2026

🚨WHAT THE HELL?!!!



The Obama-appointed federal judge who sent Todd Chrisley to prison was caught having LOUD S*X in her chambers during work hours for 2 YEARS, LIED to investigators about it, and got NOTHING but a "private reprimand."



Read that again.



Her name is Judge… pic.twitter.com/26ayXu5uyi — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) May 29, 2026

The reprimand, which initially redacted the names of the frolicking fornicators, was issued by the court's chief judge, but it didn't end with Ross forcing her staff to listen to the high-decibel debatchery coming from her chambers. The investigating committee also noted that Judge lied about the affair and blamed the whistleblower who initially filed the complaint.

Beyond having to write apology letters to her staff, the judge will face no additional discipline related to the matter.

Good lord that only gets you a reprimand? How does that not remove her from her position? She sits in judgment of others with that type of a record? No! — cardinal157 (@cardinal157) May 28, 2026

Judges should have higher moral values than others as they are the ones sitting in judgement on everyone they see. Reprimand is too lenient for her actions. — Holly 💜 (@Love_my_Ravens) May 28, 2026

How can a person with no morals hand out punishment to other people — MAMorris 🇺🇸 (@sarahalexlee) May 29, 2026

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That's a good question.

However, the morally bankrupt judge with poor judgment will remain on the bench, passing judgment on others.

Now that's what I call a Per Curiam Opinion pic.twitter.com/nuJp3oRWFm — Chris (@chriswithans) May 28, 2026

We're pretty sure Per Curiam Opinions lack oral arguments. It's a good joke, but does it really fit this situation?

Dude presented his briefs.



Judge declared a Hung Jury. — FiatLux (@MikeMikewelch3) May 28, 2026

He really took ‘protect and serve’ to the next level in chambers. 😂 — Muiz Elahi (@muizelahi) May 29, 2026

I object! My clients were simply making oral arguments regarding penal codes! — Obsidian (@ObsidiusOne) May 29, 2026

The jokes write themselves.

To paraphrase Ron White: Judge Ross had the right to remain silent, but to the misfortune of her staff, she did not have the ability.