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Erick Erickson on Platner: They Will Run From Him

Jacob B. | 3:21 PM on May 31, 2026

They are going to run from him, predicts Erick Erickson.

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Erickson's full tweet reads as follows.

What’s going to happen is very predictable. When the more serious allegations against Platner fully metastasize (they are starting to be whispered about), the pod bros, bulwark, etc. will flee from the guy. They stayed with him when he was just a jew hating Nazi. They will use their later flight from him to claim virtue.

A scandal flows.

Such a scandal brings more shame than could be articulated or enumerated on the entire political process, the government, and our society. This has to stop, now. Good behavior should qualify those seeking leadership positions, and the reciprocal can also prove true. Think about all of the laws that must be made for the protection and dignity of the people, and then think about how a salacious scandal could undermine the moral and political capital necessary to do that, while making what our lawmaking bodies process out to be a laughingstock. It does have consequences. Conscience must be consulted.

It should also lead others to take heed. Nothing to hide is great. Do not be arrogant.

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GRAHAM PLATNER

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