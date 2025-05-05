In the Past 48 Hours NPR and PBS Reps Have LAUGHABLY Claimed Their...
Leftist Losers Assemble! Sean Penn, Jim Acosta, and Eric Swalwell Compare Trump to a Spouse Murderer

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:10 AM on May 05, 2025
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File

You’d be hard pressed to come up with a bigger loser trio than this: Sean Penn, Eric Swalwell, and Jim Acosta. The three assembled recently on Jim Acosta’s podcast to talk about how President Donald Trump plans to destroy the world. No, really! Leftists truly live in an alternate reality from the rest of us.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

More like TDS Hell if you ask us.

Commenters find it crazy how Trump, with an action or a word, can make his enemies adopt the most insane positions on any subject.

There would be asphyxiating Democrats with tied bags over their heads.

Many posters see Sean Penn as a modern-day Hanoi Jane.

His best day is still pretty bad.

One commenter recalls a ludicrous debate about Acosta that they once endured.

All Democrats eventually morph into Rosie O’Donnell (see Keith Olbermann) by adopting the glasses, short hair, and trademark pudgy pale face. It’s an advanced symptom of TDS to which there is sadly no cure.

