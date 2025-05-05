Leftist Losers Assemble! Sean Penn, Jim Acosta, and Eric Swalwell Compare Trump to a Spouse Murderer

You’d be hard pressed to come up with a bigger loser trio than this: Sean Penn, Eric Swalwell, and Jim Acosta. The three assembled recently on Jim Acosta’s podcast to talk about how President Donald Trump plans to destroy the world. No, really! Leftists truly live in an alternate reality from the rest of us.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

NEW: Actor Sean Penn says President Trump is like a "spouse-murd*rer," floats a "worst-case scenario" where Trump destroys the world.



This guy looks horrible.



The comment came as Penn was discussing with Jim Acosta and Eric Swalwell about what the rest of Trump's presidency… pic.twitter.com/Q2cOUhtnPR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 4, 2025

Ah yes, Sean Penn—America’s foreign policy expert and part-time revolutionary—now moonlighting as a couples counselor for democracy. Comparing Trump to a "spouse-murderer" on CNN with Jim Acosta and Eric Swalwell? That’s not a political panel, that’s a cry for help. — Jane Adams (@iLoveJaneAdams) May 4, 2025

LOL, Penn and Swalwell... a match made in TDS heaven... — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) May 4, 2025

More like TDS Hell if you ask us.

Commenters find it crazy how Trump, with an action or a word, can make his enemies adopt the most insane positions on any subject.

Trump can make the Democrat party come out for or against anything, anytime he wants.



And the amount of control he has over some of these rich Democrats is even more wild. They see imaginary dangers and live in fear, changing their entire lives based on Trump. Now that’s a cult. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 4, 2025

Trump should say "Oxygen is good for you, breath lots of it." — JohnASloan6 (@Sloan6A) May 4, 2025

There would be asphyxiating Democrats with tied bags over their heads.

Many posters see Sean Penn as a modern-day Hanoi Jane.

Sean Penn is washed up Hollywood trash. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 4, 2025

He’s the slightly more masculine Jane Fonda. — Goldmember (@Goldmember653) May 4, 2025

And that’s on his best day. — Cool Hand Longhorn (@mhanna88) May 4, 2025

His best day is still pretty bad.

One commenter recalls a ludicrous debate about Acosta that they once endured.

I once had someone argue with me that Jim Acosta is right down the middle. 🤣. Listen to this drivel — Ozarky (@patrickparish) May 5, 2025

Why does Acosta look like Rosie O’Donnell? — Scott J Mira (@ScottJMira) May 4, 2025

Sean Penn, Robert De Niro, Keith Olbermann, Stephen King.

Old angry boomers. — LizG (@ItWillBeOk24) May 4, 2025

All Democrats eventually morph into Rosie O’Donnell (see Keith Olbermann) by adopting the glasses, short hair, and trademark pudgy pale face. It’s an advanced symptom of TDS to which there is sadly no cure.