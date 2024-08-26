AP Explores How Kamala Harris Is Getting Away With All the 'Candidate of...
Comrade Kamala Special: 60% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
Twitchy's Own Amy Curtis BLISTERS The Expert™ Tom Nichols and His Smug Pro-Kamala/Never Trump Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on August 26, 2024
Meme

Oh, look. Tom Nichols wants everyone to know that he's far more concerned with punishing the Right for choosing a candidate he doesn't approve of than he is protecting the country from full-blown communism. 

Advertisement

No, really.

See for yourselves:

Don't worry, we won't include the whole thread even though WE had to read the whole thing. We are including the last tweet in his thread though because it really does sum everything up he was trying to convey to 'the little people' beneath him.

Making a positive case for Kamala Harris does not require making stuff up.

WUT?

Wow. Tom is gone. Like, whatever conservative cred he may have had left (and admittedly, it wasn't much) is officially gone. And if he wasn't already gone when he wrote this thread, he is definitely gone NOW after our very own Amy Curtis took him apart in a brilliant thread.

Yes, yes we ARE sharing her whole thread. YOU'RE WELCOME.

Their poor little egos.

Keep going.

Yo, remind us to never piss Amy off.

And if you disagree you're just not bright enough to know it, or something.

Read that again.

It wasn't perfect, but it was different.

Bingo.

Buh-buh-buh BINGO.

THE NERVE.

And he thinks supporting Kamala makes him the smart one.

We made the same face.

Gotta keep the little people in check, ya' know. Can't have them thinking for themselves or speaking out.

And they got THEIRS so what do they care?

There will be no forgiving or forgetting.

Ahem.

Have we mentioned we love Amy?

Because we do, so much.

Indeed.

And BOOM goes the dynamite.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP TOM NICHOLS AMY CURTIS

