Twitchy's Own Amy Curtis BLISTERS The Expert™ Tom Nichols and His Smug Pro-Kamala/Never Trump Thread

Oh, look. Tom Nichols wants everyone to know that he's far more concerned with punishing the Right for choosing a candidate he doesn't approve of than he is protecting the country from full-blown communism.

No, really.

See for yourselves:

I like to think @stephenfhayes and @JonahDispatch and @SarahLongwell25 and I all come from the same church but different pews. But I admit that I am over on Sarah's side of the aisle about what it means to be Never Trump: It means not only criticizing him, but stopping him. /1 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 25, 2024

Don't worry, we won't include the whole thread even though WE had to read the whole thing. We are including the last tweet in his thread though because it really does sum everything up he was trying to convey to 'the little people' beneath him.

But especially against Trump, this shouldn't really be an argument among Never Trumpers, and I'm not sure why making a positive case for Harris - one that does not, btw, require making stuff up! - has to be regarded as some kind of ideological betrayal. /6x — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 25, 2024

Making a positive case for Kamala Harris does not require making stuff up.

WUT?

Wow. Tom is gone. Like, whatever conservative cred he may have had left (and admittedly, it wasn't much) is officially gone. And if he wasn't already gone when he wrote this thread, he is definitely gone NOW after our very own Amy Curtis took him apart in a brilliant thread.

Yes, yes we ARE sharing her whole thread. YOU'RE WELCOME.

THREAD TIME



1/X



THIS what this has ALWAYS been about: guys like Tom spent YEARS forcing milquetoast candidates on us, candidates who didn’t care about the voters they supposedly represented.



So when Trump came along, the fed up electorate turned their backs on the so-called experts … https://t.co/g1usNlhJx6 pic.twitter.com/t2BN2LifMG — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 26, 2024

Their poor little egos.

Keep going.

2/X



After the Bush years (yay, endless war and suppressive surveillance state!) they gave us John McCain and Mitt Romney. Guys who never met a Democrat they wouldn’t compromise with.



“XZY issue isn’t the hill to die on!” screamed guys like Tom and their preferred candidates… pic.twitter.com/TRtRUTVqQq — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 26, 2024

Yo, remind us to never piss Amy off.

3/X



Meanwhile, the Left ran roughshod over the political landscape.



“Just shut up and take it!” said guys like Tom. “I’m the expert here!” pic.twitter.com/QqzwdCnKHe — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 26, 2024

And if you disagree you're just not bright enough to know it, or something.

4/X



After years of this, Trump came along.



Brash, crass, and completely not like the jerks the Washington Generals of Punditry demanded we settle for time and again.



It wasn’t perfect, but it was different. pic.twitter.com/xiXCbmlZfC — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 26, 2024

Read that again.

It wasn't perfect, but it was different.

Bingo.

5/X



Having been kicked in the head repeatedly by guys like Tom, voters decided to say



“F**k it. Why should we listen to pundits who don’t really give a sh*t about anything other than rubbing elbows in DC?” pic.twitter.com/ZaUfDuIjAn — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 26, 2024

Buh-buh-buh BINGO.

6/X



This made Tom SO MAD.



How dare the little people he constantly sneers at defy him!



He’s the EXPERT!



How dare they pretend to know their lives and needs and political preferences better than him!



He wouldn’t set foot in their hometowns, but he knows how to run them! pic.twitter.com/xKjJ829VQS — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 26, 2024

THE NERVE.

7/X



So rather than take two minutes for some introspection — to realize maybe voters wanted something other than a rehash of Romney or Bush or McCain — Tom lashed out.



“I bear no responsibility for how we got here, even though I’m the self-proclaimed expert!” pic.twitter.com/RWPgREXrTV — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 26, 2024

And he thinks supporting Kamala makes him the smart one.

We made the same face.

8/X



Since 2016, the entire raison d'etre of guys like Tom has been to punish the voters for defying him.



That’s it.



He — and many of his cohort and colleagues — are out for revenge.



It’s not more complicated than that. pic.twitter.com/OYUuLYawMk — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 26, 2024

Gotta keep the little people in check, ya' know. Can't have them thinking for themselves or speaking out.

9/X



Tom and friends don’t give a sh*t if you can’t afford food. If you lose private health insurance. If Kamala Harris wrecks the country.



In their eyes, we *deserve* it for not obeying them.



They, at least economically, are insulated from it. This is a middle finger to US. pic.twitter.com/EHFOB7DN67 — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 26, 2024

And they got THEIRS so what do they care?

10/X



But the Left — once Tom and crew stop being useful — will destroy them.



The Left always does.



In his conceit and arrogance, Tom thinks he’ll either avoid this by being a good foot soldier or the right will forgive and forget. pic.twitter.com/PAMXqXGWnf — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 26, 2024

There will be no forgiving or forgetting.

11/X



We won’t.



But we’ll vote for Trump to stop Kamala.



And Tom will benefit from that.



He’ll still be a spiteful, ungrateful prick.



But he’ll also continue to enjoy not paying insane capital gains taxes. pic.twitter.com/fbsRzmzgu5 — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 26, 2024

Ahem.

12/X



My vote for Trump is not *for* him. It’s *against* Kamala and it’s also *against* guys like Tom who — after years of shitty candidates and “compromises” — STILL think they can tell me how to run my life. pic.twitter.com/pAL7nQgefJ — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 26, 2024

Have we mentioned we love Amy?

Because we do, so much.

13/X



It’s against guys who have the audacity to admit this entire thing is about punishing us for not kissing their rings. pic.twitter.com/A9QgKfUzID — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 26, 2024

Indeed.

14/14



Guys like Tom deserve nothing but contempt and scorn.



When Karma comes a-knockin’, it’ll come HARD.



Enjoy it when it does. pic.twitter.com/enmoBdxC9v — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 26, 2024

And BOOM goes the dynamite.

