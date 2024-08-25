Oh, Honey, NO! Lefty Broad DRAGGED So Much for CUH-RAZY Lie About NC Republicans She DELETED (We Got It)

Natalie Weaver, an advocate of some sort, claimed she overheard a group of Republicans in a small North Carolina town talking about how much they hate Trump and how they will not vote for him. One Republican even magically said he wasn't voting at all BUT his wife was voting for Kamala Harris.

She just happened to sit next to a table of people who happened to tell the world they were Republicans who just happened to complain about Trump at JUST that moment.

Right.

Someone really should tell these people if they have to lie about Kamala being popular there's a bigger problem for them than Trump.

Sadly, we cannot pull her tweet as she has deleted it but as we all know, tweets are forever.

Does anyone believe this story? 🤡 pic.twitter.com/L3C4ipMT6v — Mrs Denosko🇺🇸 🌝 (@Denosko1) August 24, 2024

No.

Clearly nobody believed her.

I deleted my post. It’s not worth being harassed by MAGA. They are using pics of my kids & my daughter’s death to harm me. Anyway, that conversation doesn’t matter or mean anything. It just gave me hope and we will see in November. The hate and cruelty still astounds me. ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/hvDJRm6GEg — Natalie Weaver (@Nataliecweaver) August 25, 2024

The hate and cruelty astounds her.

We could say the same about her hateful and cruel post.

She posted the story, she put it out there, and now she's the victim because people called the lie out.

She is literally the troll meme.

LMAO! Yeah, right. Bc ppl ALWAYS just randomly announce their political affiliation when they go out to eat. Just so everyone knows, right? Natalie Weaver is a terrible LIAR! — Jules (@Julie_S_69) August 25, 2024

Good point. It's not often you sit down next to a table of people and they say, 'HEY, I'M A REPUBLICAN AND HERE IS WHAT I THINK ... ' blah blah blah. That in and of itself makes her story very hard to believe from the get-go.

Evidently Natalie Weaver knew they were all Republicans because they were wearing MAGA hats. pic.twitter.com/g6KkWImYvm — @amuse (@amuse) August 24, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yeah, that's what it was.

Wow.

Of all the things that never happened, this never happened the most. https://t.co/U8Me2j6M1C — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 24, 2024

Yeah, it's pretty bad.

--This lie first circulated on a reddit sub months ago. — Randall Durant (@ChowdaheadRandy) August 24, 2024

And there it is.

