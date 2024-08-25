That Was Quick! Secret Service No Longer Providing Protection to RFK Jr., per...
Billionaires and Yalies: Jon Stewart ROASTS the DNC for GLARING Hypocrisy (WATCH)
Once Again, Alleged Journalist Jon Karl Seems SHOCKED Kamala Harris is Basically a...
Got Some 'SPLAININ' to Do! Lincoln Project's 2024 Election Financials are SUPER Damning...
We Are Going to WIN: Former Dem/Kennedy Voter Goes OFF on 'Lost, Corrupt,...
Here's RFK Jr. Explaining EXACTLY What MAGA Means and It's GREAT (No Wonder...
'Who's FOO?!' Elon Musk HILARIOUSLY Mocks Foo Fighters Because Trump DID Actually Buy...
Point of NO Return! Schumer Lets Mask Slip, Reveals Indefinite 1-Party RULE if...
Adam Schiff Runs and HIDES Behind Female Capitol Officer When Asked About Trump...
'Bag of Human Debris' Bradley Whitford Goes Full SEXIST Attacking RFK Jr's WIFE...
Obvious Post/Tweet Script Dropping RIGHT After Trump/Kennedy Alignment Tells Us Democrats...
Holy S**T Is RIGHT! Former Kamala Harris Intern's Story About Kamala As a...
Rolling Stone Has a Galactically Dumb Explanation for Nobody Watching Woke Star Wars
Rashida Tlaib Says It Was Racist of the DNC Not to Have a...

Oh, Honey, NO! Lefty Broad DRAGGED So Much for CUH-RAZY Lie About NC Republicans She DELETED (We Got It)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on August 25, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Natalie Weaver, an advocate of some sort, claimed she overheard a group of Republicans in a small North Carolina town talking about how much they hate Trump and how they will not vote for him. One Republican even magically said he wasn't voting at all BUT his wife was voting for Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

She just happened to sit next to a table of people who happened to tell the world they were Republicans who just happened to complain about Trump at JUST that moment.

Right.

Someone really should tell these people if they have to lie about Kamala being popular there's a bigger problem for them than Trump.

Sadly, we cannot pull her tweet as she has deleted it but as we all know, tweets are forever.

No. 

Clearly nobody believed her.

The hate and cruelty astounds her.

We could say the same about her hateful and cruel post.

She posted the story, she put it out there, and now she's the victim because people called the lie out. 

She is literally the troll meme.

Good point. It's not often you sit down next to a table of people and they say, 'HEY, I'M A REPUBLICAN AND HERE IS WHAT I THINK ... ' blah blah blah. That in and of itself makes her story very hard to believe from the get-go.

Recommended

'Who's FOO?!' Elon Musk HILARIOUSLY Mocks Foo Fighters Because Trump DID Actually Buy the Rights and LOL
Sam J.
Advertisement

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yeah, that's what it was. 

Wow.

Yeah, it's pretty bad.

And there it is.

=======================================================================

Related:

We Are Going to WIN: Former Dem/Kennedy Voter Goes OFF on 'Lost, Corrupt, Degenerate' Democrats and WOW

'Who's FOO?!' Elon Musk HILARIOUSLY Mocks Foo Fighters Because Trump DID Actually Buy the Rights and LOL

Point of NO Return! Schumer Lets Mask Slip, Reveals Indefinite 1-Party RULE if Kamala Wins in November

Adam Schiff Runs and HIDES Behind Female Capitol Officer When Asked About Trump Winning in 2024 (Watch)

'Bag of Human Debris' Bradley Whitford Goes Full SEXIST Attacking RFK Jr's WIFE Over Trump Endorsement

=======================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS LEFTIST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Who's FOO?!' Elon Musk HILARIOUSLY Mocks Foo Fighters Because Trump DID Actually Buy the Rights and LOL
Sam J.
Once Again, Alleged Journalist Jon Karl Seems SHOCKED Kamala Harris is Basically a Socialist
justmindy
Billionaires and Yalies: Jon Stewart ROASTS the DNC for GLARING Hypocrisy (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
We Are Going to WIN: Former Dem/Kennedy Voter Goes OFF on 'Lost, Corrupt, Degenerate' Democrats and WOW
Sam J.
Sarah Palin Lights Rick Wilson Up Over His Sudden Concern Over Attacking the Children of Politicians
Aaron Walker
That Was Quick! Secret Service No Longer Providing Protection to RFK Jr., per NBC News
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Who's FOO?!' Elon Musk HILARIOUSLY Mocks Foo Fighters Because Trump DID Actually Buy the Rights and LOL Sam J.
Advertisement