Point of NO Return! Schumer Lets Mask Slip, Reveals Indefinite 1-Party RULE if Kamala Wins in November

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on August 25, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

This is absolutely terrifying.

Can't even joke or be snarky about something like this ...

For a long while now, many of us have been sounding the alarm about what a Kamala Harris administration could do to this country basically unraveling our basic fundamentals and turning us into a communist state and of course the Left, and even some people on the Right who like to pretend they're smarter than we 'conspiracy theorists' are just rolled their eyes. Mocked us. Made jokes about it.

And once again, we were right.

Heck, Chuck Schumer himself admitted as much:

A point of not return.

From the New York Post:

Chuck Schumer is doing us a favor. 

Often, parties try to obscure or deny their radical plans prior to an election, but the Senate majority leader is being more candid.

In a session with reporters at the Democratic National Convention, Schumer (D-NY) suggested that — should Democrats win the White House, Senate and House in November — he would seek to end the filibuster for purposes of passing voting rights and abortion legislation.

This would be an inflection point in American government. 

There’s no nuking the legislative filibuster a little bit. The end run around the Senate’s long-standing requirement for 60 votes to pass nonfiscal legislation might begin with voting rights and abortion, but it surely wouldn’t end there.

Democrats are mad with and for power.

They are literally the ones attacking our democracy while telling their moronic voters Trump will destroy democracy. 

What does Schumer care? He's wealthy. He has power and so does his family. Socialists don't mind socialism as long as they are the ruling class.

Yup.

Did we say this is terrifying because HELLO, this is terrifying.

Indeed.

And all for money and power.

It is, after all, the Democrat way.

=======================================================================

Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

