Point of NO Return! Schumer Lets Mask Slip, Reveals Indefinite 1-Party RULE if Kamala Wins in November

This is absolutely terrifying.

Can't even joke or be snarky about something like this ...

For a long while now, many of us have been sounding the alarm about what a Kamala Harris administration could do to this country basically unraveling our basic fundamentals and turning us into a communist state and of course the Left, and even some people on the Right who like to pretend they're smarter than we 'conspiracy theorists' are just rolled their eyes. Mocked us. Made jokes about it.

Advertisement

And once again, we were right.

Heck, Chuck Schumer himself admitted as much:

Chuck Schumer removed the mask



Democrat victory in 2024 = no more filibuster



No more filibuster = permanently progressive federal government + indefinite rule by Democrats



You can’t put this genie back in the bottle



This is a point of no returnhttps://t.co/MmjQwS7Qfn — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) August 24, 2024

A point of not return.

From the New York Post:

Chuck Schumer is doing us a favor. Often, parties try to obscure or deny their radical plans prior to an election, but the Senate majority leader is being more candid. In a session with reporters at the Democratic National Convention, Schumer (D-NY) suggested that — should Democrats win the White House, Senate and House in November — he would seek to end the filibuster for purposes of passing voting rights and abortion legislation. This would be an inflection point in American government. There’s no nuking the legislative filibuster a little bit. The end run around the Senate’s long-standing requirement for 60 votes to pass nonfiscal legislation might begin with voting rights and abortion, but it surely wouldn’t end there.

Democrats are mad with and for power.

They are literally the ones attacking our democracy while telling their moronic voters Trump will destroy democracy.

One political party ruled Mexico for most of the 20th century.



That could happen here, and that is where Schumer’s plan would naturally lead.



I’m sure that’s not lost on him. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) August 24, 2024

What does Schumer care? He's wealthy. He has power and so does his family. Socialists don't mind socialism as long as they are the ruling class.

You better believe a packed Supreme Court. — tiredofthecrap789 (@tiredofthe63251) August 24, 2024

Yup.

Yes, that too. And it’ll be the end of the rule of law, as I explain in Saving Nine. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) August 24, 2024

Did we say this is terrifying because HELLO, this is terrifying.

Schumer is yet another example of why we need Term Limits on Congress. — Elon Made Me Join (@ElonJoin839) August 24, 2024

Indeed.

If you are an America 1st, and you aren't registered to vote, get registered NOW!!!



Everyone of us must vote to save our Republic!



We MUST take back the WH and Senate! — NWRain (@RYboating) August 24, 2024

They are selling out the country. Ripping up the floorboards, liquidating for profit, down to the last nails. Chopped and sold to the highest (or the lowest) bidders. — American Brushfire 🔥 (@AmBrushfire) August 24, 2024

And all for money and power.

It is, after all, the Democrat way.

Advertisement

=======================================================================

Related:

Adam Schiff Runs and HIDES Behind Female Capitol Officer When Asked About Trump Winning in 2024 (Watch)

'Bag of Human Debris' Bradley Whitford Goes Full SEXIST Attacking RFK Jr's WIFE Over Trump Endorsement

Obvious Post/Tweet Script Dropping RIGHT After Trump/Kennedy Alignment Tells Us Democrats ARE Scared

Holy S**T Is RIGHT! Former Kamala Harris Intern's Story About Kamala As a Boss Is Anything BUT Joyful

Violate 1st Amendment Rights Much? Eric Swalwell TORCHED for Trying to Get Journo FIRED for Wrong Speak

=======================================================================