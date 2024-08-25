Adam Schiff Runs and HIDES Behind Female Capitol Officer When Asked About Trump Winning in 2024 (Watch)

Been a while since we last wrote about Adam Schiff but lucky for all of us he's still a giant a*s-clown embarrassing not only himself but the entire Democratic Party as we know it. Seems Schiff for Brains was none too eager to answer questions from MAGA about Trump taking office again ... and the possibility of TREASON charges.

Advertisement

Ouch, right?

Watch this.

"Adam Schiff, what are you going to do when Trump is President again, and you're brought up on TREASON charges?" pic.twitter.com/Aquz3P2MrB — ULTRA MAGA PARTY 👑 (@MaxEvansUMP) August 24, 2024

Brave Sir Adam ran away ... heh.

And then some crazy, angry female officer jumped in to save him. We're going to bet she doesn't do that for Republicans who get questioned on those precious stairs.

What a hag.

He looked odd in this clip, and I couldn't figure out why. Then I noticed. His insufferable little smirk was gone. — QTheLibertine (@QTheLibertine1) August 25, 2024

He definitely does NOT look confident.

An activist masquerading as a cop. — Comic Boss One ❤️🇺🇸MAGA (@comic_boss) August 24, 2024

It's all big government at this point.

You cannot be serious that that female is a police officer. What a disgrace to the badge if so. How she blatantly lied!! shame on her!! this is why people lose respect for law-enforcement because people like her.🤦‍♀️ — Tracy smith (@browt1971) August 24, 2024

They've been showing us who they really are for a long time now.

That woman should not be a cop. She’s the kind of cop or soldier that will blindly follow traitorous orders against their own people and nation. Exactly the type of cops communists want. She should not be an office in our nation. — Julien Meyer (@UCFJuelz) August 24, 2024

*cough cough Brown Shirt cough cough*

I bet Schiff's passport is up to date, and he's been researching hot international vacation spots that don't have extradition treaties with the U.S. — Steve S (@DangrMous) August 24, 2024

So asking treasonous democrats questions is now "attacking them"?



Got it. — EnforceTheTruth (@EnforceTheTruth) August 24, 2024

Free speech is a crime.

At least to these yahoos.

=======================================================================

Related:

'Bag of Human Debris' Bradley Whitford Goes Full SEXIST Attacking RFK Jr's WIFE Over Trump Endorsement

Obvious Post/Tweet Script Dropping RIGHT After Trump/Kennedy Alignment Tells Us Democrats ARE Scared

Holy S**T Is RIGHT! Former Kamala Harris Intern's Story About Kamala As a Boss Is Anything BUT Joyful

Violate 1st Amendment Rights Much? Eric Swalwell TORCHED for Trying to Get Journo FIRED for Wrong Speak

Backfire to End ALL Backfires! Hillary Clinton Posts Kamala Pic That ACTUALLY Makes Her Look Creepy AF

=======================================================================