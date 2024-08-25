Adam Schiff Runs and HIDES Behind Female Capitol Officer When Asked About Trump Winning in 2024 (Watch)

Point of NO Return! Schumer Lets Mask Slip, Reveals Indefinite 1-Party RULE if...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on August 25, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Been a while since we last wrote about Adam Schiff but lucky for all of us he's still a giant a*s-clown embarrassing not only himself but the entire Democratic Party as we know it. Seems Schiff for Brains was none too eager to answer questions from MAGA about Trump taking office again ... and the possibility of TREASON charges.

Advertisement

Ouch, right?

Watch this.

Brave Sir Adam ran away ... heh.

And then some crazy, angry female officer jumped in to save him. We're going to bet she doesn't do that for Republicans who get questioned on those precious stairs.

What a hag.

He definitely does NOT look confident.

It's all big government at this point.

They've been showing us who they really are for a long time now.

*cough cough Brown Shirt cough cough*

Free speech is a crime.

At least to these yahoos.

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF TRUMP MAGA 2024 ELECTION

