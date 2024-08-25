Obvious Post/Tweet Script Dropping RIGHT After Trump/Kennedy Alignment Tells Us Democrats ARE Scared

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropping out of the race and endorsing/aligning himself with Donald Trump is big. There will be plenty of people in the Republican Party who want to claim otherwise because you know, they're smarter than all of us BUT the reality is this was big. And Kennedy was pulling between 5-7% consistently in the polls which seemed to hurt Trump more than Kamala.

Advertisement

Will all of Kennedy's supporters vote for Trump? That remains to be seen, but there is clearly enough concern about this pairing from Democrats to put out some scripts.

Fake posts.

Bots.

Obama really started this with his 'Organizing for America' BS way back when, but they obviously still do it. And they get really sloppy when they're nervous.

Case in point:

And wtf is with all the scripts? pic.twitter.com/O6rXxVzvuJ — 𝑐ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑜𝑖𝑠 (@chiIIum) August 25, 2024

Gosh, they're all saying the same thing but from different states.

How can that be?

But wait, there's more!

Shocker.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

This can't be real, right? RIGHT?!

I don’t think those are real people — Sam Ikin (@sam_ikin) August 25, 2024

Not even a little bit. It's probably some blue-haired, angry, zhir (is that a pronoun, we can't remember) with several windows open 'tweeting' the same message on fake accounts over and over again to give the illusion that Republicans will not accept RFK Jr.

Don't get us wrong, there are plenty who will not (just like there are likely RFK Jr. supporters who won't accept Trump) BUT when shown the alternative aka a Harris/Walz presidency, HOPEFULLY even they figure out how this is a win for America.

We may not all agree on everything, but if we agree on freedom, peace, and prosperity pretty sure we can figure the rest out.

=======================================================================

Related:

Holy S**T Is RIGHT! Former Kamala Harris Intern's Story About Kamala As a Boss Is Anything BUT Joyful

Violate 1st Amendment Rights Much? Eric Swalwell TORCHED for Trying to Get Journo FIRED for Wrong Speak

Backfire to End ALL Backfires! Hillary Clinton Posts Kamala Pic That ACTUALLY Makes Her Look Creepy AF

'You're KILLING Us!' SCARY, Receipt-Filled Thread Shows Us ANOTHER Not-So-Joyful Side of Tim Walz

WHACK-Job Billy Baldwin Threatens RFK Jr. Over Possible Trump Endorsement and WOW, Was THAT Ever Dumb



=======================================================================