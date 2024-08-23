Comrade Kamala Special: 60% Off VIP Membership - Ends Today!
'You're KILLING Us!' SCARY, Receipt-Filled Thread Shows Us ANOTHER Not-So-Joyful Side of Tim Walz

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:45 PM on August 23, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The more we learn about Tim Walz the more confused we are about Kamala Harris picking him for her VP. Or rather, the more confused we are about the elite Democrats who installed her as the candidate and selected him as her VP.

Walz is a nightmare.

Not only is he a fake, but he was one of the most authoritarian governors during the government forced lockdowns. And like Ralph Northam, he allowed cities to burn and be destroyed that 'summer of love' while people couldn't go to work, church, or school.

This thread from Dustin Grage is definitely eye-opening, take a look:

Reminder, the only reason there are blue states is because they have large blue cities.

It's evident when you see this sort of tyranny over small towns.

Scary stuff.

Accurate.

Wow.

Record crime is no joke.

Seeing a pattern yet?

Heh.

But we thought it was Trump was the dictator.

Hrm.

He does indeed.

Truckers were some of the most outspoken Americans fighting back against Democrat authoritarians like Walz.

That he is.

And last but certainly NOT least:

America's dad our foot!

***

Tags: DEMOCRATS KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION TIM WALZ

